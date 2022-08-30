Stephen Curry Once Revealed That He Still Has A Signed Jersey LeBron James Gave Him In College: "He Wrote It To Me, Called Me The King Of Basketball In North Carolina."

Read full article on original website
UndecidedConscience®
2d ago
You were supposed to have still have it... Why would you get rid of it ? Maybe if you didn't make it to the NBA. And was a manager of Target, Or sold cars. lol
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Related
People
Stephen Curry Jokes Son Canon Already 'Thinks He's the Mayor' of His Preschool Before First Day
Stephen Curry is gearing students up for the back-to-school season. Speaking with PEOPLE about the partnership between his Oakland-based organization Eat. Learn. Play. and Rakuten, the NBA star shared his excitement for students in the Bay Area and beyond to return to the classroom. Of all his children, Curry says...
Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos
Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
hotnewhiphop.com
Brittany Renner Reveals How Much Child Support She Gets From PJ Washington
When a woman has a child with a man who is financially secure, regardless of how much money she makes, she will face some sort of criticism. Brittany Renner's relationship with Charlotte Hornets star PJ Washington unraveled for a worldwide audience as their romance, pregnancy, parenthood, and breakup was put on display for a global audience. Renner faced backlash after it was learned that she met Washington when he was a teenage college basketball star when she was 26, and it is something that she continues to defend, most recently on the Tonight's Conversation podcast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Serena Williams assured reporters that the mid-match bathroom break that sparked her US Open comeback 'wasn't number 2'
The 23-time Grand Slam champion joked, "I just got lighter. Use your imagination," when asked about the bathroom break during her press conference.
Look: Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Go Viral At U.S. Open
Serena Williams has a special guest in her player box at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night. The legendary tennis star is being watched by Tiger Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday evening. Woods has been spotted at the U.S. Open a lot over...
TMZ.com
Kid 'n Play's Christopher Martin Says LeBron's 'Very Involved' In 'House Party' Reboot
Christopher Martin -- one half of the iconic rap duo Kid 'n Play -- says the "House Party" reboot is in great hands with LeBron James ... telling TMZ Sports the NBA superstar is working nonstop to make sure the movie is a success. As we previously reported, the modern...
thecomeback.com
Basketball world celebrates big Stephen Curry news
Stephen Curry has turned into one of the best point guards in NBA history, winning four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors along with two MVP trophies amongst many other accomplishments in his NBA career. However, at one stage of his basketball career, he was just a kid leading...
RELATED PEOPLE
J.R. Smith says he's been blackballed by NBA
36-year-old J.R. Smith, a veteran of 16 NBA seasons, hasn't played in the league since being a part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship squad. If you ask Smith, he believes there's an undeniable reason he hasn't played in the NBA over the past two seasons. In an interview...
Donovan Mitchell 'went screaming around the golf course' when he got word of his trade from Utah Jazz to Cleveland Cavaliers
Ever been on the golf course when you got some good news?. NBA guard Donovan Mitchell did. Rumored to be headed to the New York Knicks, Mitchell instead was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Utah Jazz. And he was playing golf when he got word of the deal.
Stephen Curry and Wife Ayesha Curry’s Vacation Photos: The NBA Star Shows off Abs and More on Tropical Trip
Love island! Stephen “Steph” Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, lived it while on a tropical vacation for two. The Seasoned Life author, 33, gave fans a glimpse at their beach getaway via Instagram on Monday, August 22, captioning the snaps with three palm tree emojis. The couple, who wed in July 2011, got cozy […]
WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor
Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son. An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during […] The post WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal
The road to another NBA Finals appearance for the Boston Celtics just got a bit tougher, thanks to Danny Ainge. The post Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade Regrets Giving Up Around $20 Million During The Big 3 Era Of The Miami Heat: "Now, As Someone Who’s On The Other Side Of It, I Didn’t Have To Give That Money Up."
Dwyane Wade entered the NBA as a part of the iconic 2003 NBA draft class. Wade was drafted using the fifth overall pick by the Miami Heat, and that decision turned the fortunes around for both the Heat and Wade. It was clear from the start that Wade was here...
Chicago Bulls Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
For some NBA fans, the significance that the media puts on narratives is frustrating. That’s understandable. After all, results happen on the basketball floor. Rivalries, reunions and other such interpersonal matters are best left for soap operas. Right?. Sure. At the same time, some narratives are irresistibly juicy, even...
Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen
When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Star Diagnosed With Torn ACL
On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. Gallinari played for the Atlanta Hawks last season, and he signed with the Boston Celtics this summer.
Tyler Herro's Cryptic Tweet After Donovan Mitchell Got Traded
Multiple reports have shared that All-Star Donovan Mitchell has been traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers. After the news broke, Miami Heat star Tyler Herro sent out a tweet.
Boston Celtics Reportedly Interested In 10x NBA All-Star
According to Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports,"Carmelo Anthony has been considered a potential signee by the Boston Celtics". Anthony averaged 13.3 points per game for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Comments / 11