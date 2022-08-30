ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to give primetime speech Thursday on ‘soul of the nation,’ warn rights ‘under attack’

By Joe Kelley
 4 days ago
President Biden will give a prime-time speech Thursday outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia where he will speak about the, quote, “continued battle for the soul of the nation,” and warn that American’s, quote, “rights and freedoms are still under attack,” NBC News first reported yesterday (August 29th), citing a White House official.

The “soul of the nation” argument was central to Biden’s 2020 presidential run, and the official said the president believes it’s still as vital as ever. Biden will speak about what he views as progress made during his time in office in protecting our democracy, but say that our rights and freedoms are still at risk, and that our democracy and standing in the world are at stake. The planned speech comes as Biden is increasing his travel plans ahead of the midterm elections.

Republican National Committee spokesperson Emma Vaughn told NBC News in response to news of Biden’s speech: “Biden has pitted neighbors against each other, labeled half of Americans as fascist, and tarnished any idea of his promise of ‘unity.’”

©2022 Cox Media Group

