NHL
Three questions facing Tampa Bay Lightning
Hagel producing offensively, Sergachev handling larger role among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. [Lightning 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can Brandon Hagel produce...
NHL
Three questions facing St. Louis Blues
Bounce-back season from Binnington, futures of Tarasenko, O'Reilly among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the St. Louis Blues. [Blues 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy...
NHL
Avalanche's Johnson takes Stanley Cup for ride on slip 'n' slide
Daring defenseman coasts down hill tail-first in morning, makes other Denver stops. The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup on ice. This offseason, they've taken it up in the air. So, it was only a matter of time before they hit the water. But leave the boat rides to forward...
NHL
Breaking Down the Predators New-Look Defense
Key Acquisitions Create Options - and Intrigue - on Nashville's Blueline. "One of the best defense corps, all the way, top to bottom, in the entire National Hockey League." That's how former Predators goaltender and current TV Color Analyst Chris Mason recently described the Preds blue line - and with good reason. The defense that finished the 2021-22 regular season ranked 17th in the NHL with 3.05 goals allowed per game suddenly has a much rosier outlook for 2022-23 thanks to some key moves by President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile and the front office.
NHL
Canucks and J.T. Miller Agree to Terms on Seven-Year Contract Extension
…Vancouver's leading scorer last season now remains under contract through 2029.30 season. Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward J.T. Miller on a seven-year, $56 million contract extension that will carry through the 2029.30 season. "J.T. Miller...
NHL
Fantasy hockey top 10 bounce-back candidates
Eichel, Chabot, Barzal can return to form in 2022-23; season preview podcasts. NHL.com identifies the top 10 fantasy hockey bounce-back candidates for the 2022-23 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:. Top 250 | Cheat Sheet. NOTES:...
NHL
St. Louis Blues fantasy projections for 2022-23
Tarasenko among top 10 right wings; Buchnevich, Kyrou potential bargains. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the St. Louis Blues. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Top prospects for Toronto Maple Leafs
Knies, Robertson could debut in NHL this season; Niemela, Hirvonen on radar. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from August 8-September 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to NHL.com. [Maple Leafs 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
NHL
Jets prospect Zhilkin launches mental health awareness program
Zhilkin's Vision will benefit athletes and local mental health organizations. Putting an emphasis on his mental health has been critical for Winnipeg Jets prospect Danny Zhilkin, and now he wants to help other athletes do the same. The 18-year-old, selected by the Jets in the third round of the 2022...
NHL
Oettinger signs three-year, $12 million contract with Stars
Emerged as No. 1 goalie, had memorable playoff run in loss to Flames. Jake Oettinger signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Dallas Stars on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4 million. The 23-year-old goalie was a restricted free agent. "I made it clear to my...
NHL
Gagner feels Winnipeg is a perfect fit
WINNIPEG - At 33-years-old, Sam Gagner knows he has plenty more in the tank, and he's looking forward to proving that with the Winnipeg Jets this season. But it's not just him that thinks that way. The father of three also has the full support of his family, and he...
NHL
Top prospects for St. Louis Blues
Perunovich, Neighbours could be NHL ready; Bolduc may make jump from junior. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the St. Louis Blues, according to NHL.com. [Blues 32 in 32: Season...
NHL
'GOT A REALLY GOOD GROUP'
VIKING - It was a quantum leap forward. A torrent that turned heads. The challenge, now, is not to replicate that immense, regular-season success - but to use that as the benchmark, elevate their game, and take the next step in their quest to become champions. The boss won't settle...
NHL
Tampa Bay Lightning fantasy projections for 2022-23
Vasilevskiy, Kucherov, Hedman elite options at their positions. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Tampa Bay Lightning. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top 250 rankings.
NHL
BLOG: Holloway healthy and ready to push for NHL spot
EDMONTON, AB - After a dream debut, Dylan Holloway is working hard to make sure there is an opening night encore. The Oilers 2020 first-round pick had a first game experience very few players receive -- making his NHL debut last season against the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference final. It's an atmosphere and a moment the top prospect will never forget.
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers sign Ryan Murray to one-year deal
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche last season, recording four points (4A), four penalty minutes and a plus/minus of +4. A...
NHL
Three questions facing Toronto Maple Leafs
Ability of Murray, Samsonov in goal, development of Robertson among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. [Maple Leafs 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can...
NHL
BLOG: Murray comes closer to home to deepen Oilers blueline depth
EDMONTON, AB - Of the four NHL teams that defenceman Ryan Murray will have suited up for over his career after he pulls on a Blue & Orange sweater this coming October, Oil Country will be the closest he's ever been to playing at home. "I haven't really played close...
NHL
Inside look at St. Louis Blues
Optimism runs high that pieces are in place to contend for another Stanley Cup championship. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the St. Louis Blues. The St. Louis Blues posed one of the greater challenges...
NHL
Inside look at Tampa Bay Lightning
Future set with extensions for Sergachev, Cirelli, Cernak following losses of Palat, McDonagh. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Tampa Bay Lightning. For the first time in three years, the Tampa Bay Lightning will...
