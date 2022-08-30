Key Acquisitions Create Options - and Intrigue - on Nashville's Blueline. "One of the best defense corps, all the way, top to bottom, in the entire National Hockey League." That's how former Predators goaltender and current TV Color Analyst Chris Mason recently described the Preds blue line - and with good reason. The defense that finished the 2021-22 regular season ranked 17th in the NHL with 3.05 goals allowed per game suddenly has a much rosier outlook for 2022-23 thanks to some key moves by President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile and the front office.

