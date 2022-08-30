Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
RETURNING: Children’s Moonlight Festival at Vietnamese Cultural Center in West Seattle
This summer of returning events isn’t over yet – this Saturday (September 3rd), the Vietnamese Cultural Center in West Seattle brings back the Children’s Moonlight Festival. It includes a kids’ lantern parade – as shown above in our 2019 photo, that doesn’t actually happen in the moonlight, as the festival will take place 3-6 pm with a variety of activities for all, including treats, games, entertainment, and a lion dance. All free! The center is at 2236 SW Orchard (just north of Home Depot).
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: ‘Casting call’ for community video
(WSB photo from last week’s media tour of bridge) 16 days until the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge on September 18th, two and a half years after its sudden shutdown. As previously noted, no giant party – but the reconnection will be celebrated and commemorated in other ways. This one has a role for you, if you’re interested: The “West Seattle Best Seattle” community coalition would like to invite you to be part of a video shoot. Here’s the announcement:
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Still a chance for success in ‘Great West Seattle Float Hunt’
Two weeks after “The Great West Seattle Float Hunt” was launched by the volunteers behind the West Seattle Best Seattle efforts celebrating the peninsula’s businesses as the bridge reopening nears, more than a dozen custom glass floats remain hidden and waiting. That’s the latest today from organizers. Specifically, they say, 15 of the original 50 floats have yet to be found – 8 are indoors, 7 are outdoors, and the only area NOT to look is Alki – they say people have found all the floats hidden there. Here’s our original report with basic details, if you’re just jumping in on this now. The floats are all locally made – hand-blown by Avalon Glassworks in Luna Park – and about 4.25″ in diameter,
westseattleblog.com
7 options for your West Seattle Thursday
(Green bottle fly on blue hydrangea, photographed by Jerry Simmons) Here’s the list for today/tonight – there’s more on our West Seattle Event Calendar:. UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: 11 am presentation at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) – our calendar listing explains how to register.
westseattleblog.com
Chief Sealth IHS & West Seattle HS football openers, Skylark’s spelling bee, more for your Friday
(Port cranes in this morning’s fog, photographed by Kevin Freitas @kevinfreitas) RETURN OF THE BLOCK DROP: DIY cleanup equipment is available at Alki Elementary (59th/Stevens) until 6 pm – that’s also where you can drop off what you clean up, as part of closing the Block Drop loop!
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE ART: Pop-up gallery and murals at California/Oregon
The first pop-up is on its way to the former Bellevue Rare Coins space on the ground floor of the Senior Center of West Seattle – and mural-painting is happening outside, to get ready! The announcement is from Diane Venti:. Alki Arts is doing a pop up art show...
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: High Point – September 2, 2022 5:47 pm
We found this dog running in the street by Highpoint Community center. No collar. Appears to be an older dog and male. 206-914-6634.
westseattleblog.com
LAST CALL: Get on the map for first-ever West Seattle Art Hop & Shop!
One more reminder for artists interested in being part of the first-ever West Seattle Art Hop & Shop – two days left to register and get your place on the map!. As we’ve previewed previously, this peninsula-wide event will see dozens of artists opening their studios to show and sell their work, 10 am-5 pm on Saturday, September 17th. As of earlier this week, organizers say, 42 artists had signed up to show and sell at 21 locations – and there’s room for more! But if you want to be part of it and aren’t already registered, don’t miss the Friday (September 2nd) deadline. Go here for the registration form/info!
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: How one business is counting down
Her business is at 4235 W. Marginal. Meantime, SDOT reiterated again this week that they’re still on track for the announced September 18th reopening. As of last week’s media tour, they hadn’t set an exact time, probably early in the morning. RLV September 1, 2022 (11:42 am)
westseattleblog.com
Reply To: Recommendations needed: West Seattle moving company
I’ve used Junk Removal Advice to move our material. Even though they have also provided Junk Removal Service. I have used Demolition Near Me to find them.
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: Mayor goes public with Park District funding plan, including 3 long-shelved West Seattle parks
2:59 PM: In that briefing this morning at Rainier Playfield, Mayor Bruce Harrell went public with his proposal for what the Seattle Park District should pay for in the next six years. The $115 million/year plan would include funding to finish the three West Seattle “landbanked” parks that were shelved during the pandemic – 40th SW in The Junction, Morgan Junction Park Addition, and 48th/Charlestown – during the funding cycle (2023-2028 – we’re asking for estimated dates for those projects). Other key points include an exponential increase in Park Rangers – there are two now, and this plan would fund 26. Other safety-related proposals include a rapid-response team tackling graffiti and vandalism and expanding leash-law and scoop-law enforcement to 7 days a week. An expansion of community-center hours is promised, too. Here’s a ‘fact sheet” circulated today; beyond that, we asked for the line-by-line specifics and were told they’ll be sent by the mayor to the Park District Board (the City Council) next week, followed by a briefing on how they differ from the recommendations on which they’re based. So how much would it cost you? $331 a year for the “median value homeowner,” according to the mayor’s announcement. That’s more than double what you’re paying right now for Park District funding, which covers about a third of the Parks and Recreation budget – $154 this year for the “median value homeowner.” This does not go to voters, who approved the Park District’s creation and taxing authority years ago; approval is up to councilmembers.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 11 notes
(Photo by James Bratsanos) Thanks to everyone who sent photos of the clouds that scattered across the sky this morning, at the start of what’s expected to be another very warm day. Here’s what’s happening, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and previews:. MAYOR’S PARK...
westseattleblog.com
OVER WEST SEATTLE: State Patrol plane flying loops
In the past few minutes we’ve had multiple inquiries about a plane circling the Pigeon Point area. It’s since moved on, but a little research revealed it’s a plane we’ve seen/heard in similar circumstances before.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Pre-Labor Day Friday, plus weekend alerts
*As previewed here, the Spokane Street Viaduct’s eastbound lanes will close 8 am-4 pm Saturday. *SDOT plans to mark two intersections 9 pm tonight to 7 am Saturday:. -1st Ave S/East Marginal Way S and 2nd Ave SW/Highland Park Way SW. Traffic lanes will be closed as needed and will be restored after the intersection markings have been painted.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: First day of September
9:40 PM: Two-car crash reported at Highland Park Way/2nd, possible injuries. Police and fire are responding. 9:56 AM: And a crash on NB 509 at Kenyon. Sunny, 80s predicted again. BACK TO SCHOOL. Today’s the first day for 1st through 12th graders in Highline Public Schools immediately to our south....
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Pedestrian to hospital, injured by hit-run driver
Question Authority August 31, 2022 (5:45 pm) Seriously, who tows with the Mercedes Benz unless you have reasons to get out and going quickly. Auntie August 31, 2022 (5:47 pm) Pretty hard to make a high-speed getaway when you have a Prius for an anchor!. WSB August 31, 2022 (5:54...
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Speed humps finally planned for Alki Avenue
After years of community requests that the city do something to deter speeding on Alki Avenue SW, SDOT is finally going to try speed humps, as hinted back in May. Christopher tipped us this morning about the sighting of outlines for the future installations; we photographed this set on Alki just east of 63rd SW, and driving Alki/Harbor to look for others, spotted another set of outlines on Alki just west of 57th SW. We then asked SDOT about the plan; here’s the reply from spokesperson Madison Linkenmeyer:
westseattleblog.com
CLOSURE ALERT: Eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct on Saturday
As reported here in July, the city is getting a grant to repave the older lanes of the Spokane Street Viaduct – the continuation of the West Seattle Bridge between the Highway 99 overpass and I-5. The next step in planning that work will result in a closer of the eastbound SSV this Saturday. Here’s the announcement from SDOT:
westseattleblog.com
CONTRACT TALKS: Seattle Public Schools wants mediation with educators’ union
10:20 PM: As reported here Wednesday, the Seattle Education Association says its members are voting online all weekend on whether to authorize a strike. Their contract expired two days ago. Tonight, Seattle Public Schools says it has sent families a letter warning that a delay in the start of classes – currently set for Wednesday (September 7th) – is “possible.” With a copy of that letter, the district sent this statement to media:
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Flipped-van crash on 16th SW
6:32 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “rescue extrication” response to the 7900 block of 16th SW. Avoid the area. First engine on scene says it’s a “car on its top.” Updates to come. 6:36 PM: The callout is being downsized because nobody’s trapped after...
