After You Unwrap Gifts, You’ll Need to Power Them. The Best Deals on Surge Protectors Start at Just $8

By John Velasco
 5 days ago
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Our lust for tech gadgets keeps growing. Like seriously, it seems like some cool new gadget is being released every week that we’re drooling over. It’s a vicious cycle made worse, knowing that you’ll need yet another outlet or port to accommodate charging. Two outlets are not enough .

With the holidays behind us all and life settling back in for many of us, you’re probably just trying to prepare for the rest of the year. This is especially true if you’re trying to work out how to power all of your new tech gifts from the holiday period because you might be running out of power outlets.

They’re in short supply. You know it, we know it, which is why it’s a good investment to supplement your current setup with a good surge protector power strip. Here at SPY, however, we want to make sure you’re not just getting the best surge protectors or best desktop power strips but also the best deals on them.

With the busy holiday season now here and gifting in full swing, you’ll want to make sure you have plenty of outlets to charge and power those new goodies you unpack.

Philips 6-Outlet Extender Surge Protector

Buy Now On Amazon

$8.59 $10.99
Buy Now

Why We Chose It: A 22% saving on a Philips device can only be a good thing.
Total Outlets and USB Ports: 6 Outlets

Anker Power Strip Surge Protector

Buy Now On Amazon

$32.99 $35.99
Buy Now

Why We Chose It: Anker is a name renowned for quality products, and this surge protector is chock full of ports too.
Total Outlets and USB Ports: 12 outlets, 2 USB A, 1 USB C

Yintar Power Strip

Buy Now On Amazon

$15.97 $19.98
Buy Now

Why We Chose It: Extension cables are a must in a lot of homes, and this one’s a good price.
Total Outlets and USB Ports: 6 outlets, 3 USB ports

Hanycony Surge Protector Power Strip

Buy Now On Amazon

$19.99 $26.99
Buy Now

Why We Chose It: This power strip has a 5ft braided extension cord, plenty of outlets, and you can clip the coupon for more savings too.
Total Outlets and USB Ports: 8 outlets, 4 USB ports

QINLIANF Outlet Extender Surge Protector

Buy Now On Amazon

$13.98 $17.99
Buy Now

Why We Chose It: The entertaining rotating design makes this much easier to use, no matter how awkward your outlets are.
Total Outlets and USB Ports: 6 outlets, 1 USB-C port, 2 USB-A ports

Addtam Surge Protector Strip 2-Pack

Buy Now On Amazon

$20.39 $38.99
Buy Now

Why We Chose It: 48% off is massive, and sometimes you just want an extra surge protector around.
Total Outlets and USB Ports: 5 outlets and 3 USB ports per strip

Amazon Basics Surge Protector Strip

Buy Now On Amazon

$10.54 $14.84
Buy Now

Why We Chose It: This simple surge protector strip doesn’t have anything fancy, but it’s cheap and gets the job done.
Total Outlets and USB Ports: 6 outlets

Nuetsa Surge Protector Strip

Buy Now On Amazon

$17.97 $19.99
Buy Now

Why We Chose It: With a six-foot cord, eight outlets, and four USB ports, this is a good price for a lot of utility.
Total Outlets and USB Ports: 8 outlets, 3 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port.

Beshon Power Strip Surge Protector

Buy Now On Amazon

$17.99 $26.99
Buy Now

Why We Chose It: This surge protector fits a lot of outlets into a small space, making it great for college and smaller offices.
Total Outlets and USB Ports: 6 outlets, 2 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port.

Addtam Surge Protector With Night Light

Buy Now On Amazon

$18.97 $26.99
Buy Now

Why We Chose It: A few outlets and a built-in night light make this a good choice for kids’ rooms.
Total Outlets and USB Ports: 5 outlets, 3 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port.

Surge protectors, power strips, outlet extenders, uninterruptible power supplies: What’s the difference?

This is a valid question because there’s a lot of overlap, which can confuse. For example, power strips and outlet extenders function almost the same way because they transform the single outlet on your wall you’d be using into many more. Some can be rectangular-shaped and fit over the entire outlet on the wall, while others have short expansion cables with a strip of outlets.

Meanwhile, not all power strips are surge protectors. Most people think a power strip is automatically a surge protector, but that’s not the case. It has to explicitly say that it’ll protect connected devices in the event of a high-voltage power surge. If not, it’s just a power strip that provides additional outlets.

And finally, there are uninterruptible power supplies. They combine the functions of a surge protector, power strip, and outlet extender. However, they’re differentiated because they offer battery backup supply in the event of a power outage — so your devices will continue to work on backup power.

Discover the Best Bougie Finds of the Year For A Stylish Home

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Introducing the ultimate list of bougie finds for your home! Whether you’re looking to freshen up a room or give your entire home a makeover, these 38 luxury products will elevate your home’s aesthetic and bring a touch of elegance and sophistication. From the moment you enter your home, you deserve to be surrounded by luxury and style, and these designer lighting fixtures, high-end textiles and other bougie finds are sure to impress.  We’ve included a little bit of everything on this list...
The Year Has Just Started But We Might Already Have Our Favorite Amazon Products

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. As we begin the new year, many of us are looking for the latest products that can make our daily routines easier and more enjoyable. One of the best places to find these products is Amazon, but with millions of products available, it can be overwhelming to sort through everything and find the gems that genuinely stand out. We’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up some of our favorite trending products that have caught our attention because of their...
Amazon’s New Blink Security Camera Floodlight Can Be Yours for Just Under $100!

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Although we’re in a new year with exciting new possibilities, rising crime remains one of the top concerns of many Americans. Nothing matters more than the health and safety of you and your family. So what can you do to improve the security of your home? CES 2023 ushered in several new and exciting smart home products focused on these concerns. We saw state-of-the-art smart locks, innovative smart safes, and several new surveillance cameras in a year that was chocked full of products...
Reviewed: The Google Nest WiFi Pro is Easy, Stable, and Connective

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. One of the most critical aspects of our lives now is internet accessibility. Many consider the internet a necessity, especially for those building a smart home. Google has taken that information and upgraded its Nest Wifi mesh routers to a new system that is more powerful and aesthetic for your smart home — the Nest Wifi Pro. Now, I’m not sure I’d call these routers “Pro,” but these are the Nest Wifi second generation. They are super easy to set up, have enough features...
Cold Weather? No Problem: These Decor Ideas Will Bring Spring Vibes Into Your Home

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Now that we’ve passed the winter solstice and days are slowly but surely getting longer and longer, we can’t wait until spring. We are ready to get rid of that rainy, snowy weather and looking forward to the warmer spring months coming up. Frankly, they can’t come soon enough.  Even if the weather outside cannot match our springtime state of mind, that can’t stop us from bringing spring to ourselves inside the home. Adding in pops of colors, greenery, and other fun elements...
Reviewed: It’s Time to Sunset Dead Earbuds with the Urbanista Phoenix Solar

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Urbanista recently dropped the Phoenix Solar — the world’s first self-charging, solar-powered wireless active noise canceling earbuds. This is huge, as the brand claims this device offers “infinite playtime,” using a solar panel built into the case to keep it juiced even if you haven’t plugged it in. But these earbuds aren’t a one-trick pony. After a week of testing the Urbanista Phoenix Solar earbuds, it became clear that solar charging is only a fraction of what makes these earbuds an intriguing buy.  In...
The Products You Never Knew You Wanted, But Can’t Live Without

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. It’s impossible to know when that next big product will hit. And with the infiniteness of Amazon, there are endless products to browse for eternity. We all know from plenty of experience shopping online that sometimes it’s the most random item that ends up making the most significant difference in your day-to-day life. With this in mind, we tried to seek out those hidden gem items that might not seem like much at first glance but ended up being must-haves once we got...
39 Of TikTok’s Hottest Products You Never Knew You Wanted

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Welcome to our guide to the most viral products found on TikTok, the platform known for its endless creative content and unique finds. We’ve scoured the app to bring you a list of the top trending products that look great and provide practical solutions to everyday problems. From LED lights that enhance the ambiance of your home to cordless vacuum cleaners for easy cleaning, these products are sure to make your life easier and more stylish. One of the most popular products on...
Listen Up: The JBL Tune In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones Are 50% off

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Amazon is running a promotion right now on the JBL Tune wireless earbuds. This all-around solid set of Bluetooth headphones are water resistant and sweatproof, making them ideal workout companions to take with you on a run or to the gym. They provide a nice punchy bass, and their noise cancelation has different levels. Whether you want to tune out your surroundings fully or need to let in some ambient sound or stop for a quick chat with someone, you’ll be able...
From Cluttered to Clean: Here Are A Few Pro Tips for Better Cable Management For Your Home Theater Setup

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. No one likes a rat’s nest of wires behind their TV stand, but after hooking up all your game systems, 4K Blu-ray player, cable box and streaming devices, you’ll inevitably be dealing with a bit of clutter behind your furniture. But not to worry, because there are numerous products and methods you can use for better cable management to organize your A/V wires and devices.  In this guide to less wire clutter, we’ll go over a few different ways to get the job...
Transform Your Dreaded Cleaning Routine From a Task to a Breeze With These 35 Miracle Products

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Cleaning is the worst; we get it, but just because we hate it doesn’t mean it should go undone. Here at SPY, we understand how much of a drag cleaning can be, so we’ve taken the time to find you some supplies that make it easy. Everything here can be sourced straight from Amazon and be at your door before the weekend. Heck, some can even be delivered on the same day. These aren’t just your everyday products, though. They’re all miracles in...
Grab Yourself A GoPro Hero11 Black Action Camera With 25% Off And Film Your Wildest Dreams

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Well, if you’ve read our list of the best action cameras, you’ll already know how good the GoPro Hero11 Black is, but its miniature cousin is on sale today for 25% off at $299. With GoPro cameras becoming increasingly useful as a lot of us go outside more to go hiking, or take on new hobbies, this is a great chance to grab something that’ll help share the best of any exciting adventure. It used to be that you’d see GoPro footage...
Cartier Bracelets Can’t Be Authenticated, but These Alternatives Are Just as Good (and Affordable)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. TikTok may be crowd-pleasing for those who enjoy viral dances and remixes of Billboard’s Top 20 songs, but there’s another side of the popular app that can be very informative. Every now and then, we stumble on attention-grabbing videos, which drop gems on the unknown and sometimes—bring awareness to certain things in everyday life, including our monetary purchases. For instance, did you know luxury jeweler and watchmaker Cartier will no longer authenticate their most sought-after piece of jewelry, the LOVE bracelets? Muerta...
For the Self-Confessed Hoarder: 37 Products That Will Change Your Life

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you have hoarding tendencies, a.k.a it’s hard to let go of stuff, we’re here to help. It can be hard to break the habit of wanting to keep every last item of clothing, charging chord, board game and kitchen tool — but unless you want your house featured on an episode of ‘Hoarders’ it’s time to get organized.  Thankfully, Amazon is an excellent destination for organizational supplies and product hacks that’ll make your cluttered mess seem manageable and usable in no time.  If...
Don’t Let These Hidden Amazon Gems Slip Through the Cracks

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Are you tired of sifting through countless products on Amazon, trying to find the perfect one? Look no further! Our writers have done the hard work for you and have uncovered some of the most popular and highly-rated products on Amazon. From kitchen gadget must-haves to fashion finds to home decor, these products have been a hit with our readers in the last week and are sure to please. In this article, we’ll be sharing some of the top products that have been...
If You Love the Beach, Todd Snyder’s First-Ever Fragrance Is the Next Best Thing

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Todd Snyder is transporting us to the beach with the first-ever fragrance under his eponymous label. The contemporary menswear designer has partnered with Brooklyn-based perfumers D.S. & Durga to develop the brand’s debut scent, “Young Dunes.” Inspired by the ocean and a mutual love for dunes, the fragrance collaboration highlights notes of beach heather, verbena, citrus, sage, sea lavender, and yellow iris.  “Coming to these beaches, it’s amazing how much it becomes a part of your life. And you suddenly become dependent upon it....
Save Your Face And Your Wallet With This Braun Electric Razor With 20% Off Today

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Gents, how often do you properly think about shaving? It’s something that a lot of us do without really thinking, and often in a way that’s far less than ideal. Thankfully, it’s also something that Braun has gotten very good at making easier, and that’s why we’re here to tell you about a sale on a Braun Electric Razor that’s just going to make your life easier. In fact, the newer model of this electric razor is on our list of the...
Are Cole Haan’s New Running Shoes Worth Ditching Your Asics?

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Cole Haan has launched a newly revamped line of running shoes for men. In theory, it makes sense to have the brand behind the most comfortable dress shoes address the running category. But would somebody really trade in their Asics in favor of a dress shoe brand? The 5.Zerogrand Embrostitch might woo a few with its sustainable materials. Many runners hold their shoe styles sacred the way Yankees fans do pinstripes — loyal until death but not without a chafing conversation about going the...
Samsung’s Flash Sale on Hard Drives Is Just in Time to Cure Your Computer’s Brain Freeze

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Human brain freeze, while painful and annoying, isn’t life-threatening. But for your laptop, desktop, or gaming rig? A brain freeze can be fatal, not only to your expensive device but to all of its precious data. A balky hard drive needs to be backed up, replaced, or ideally both. And today on Amazon, Samsung offers up a big selection of internal and external drives to let you do that for up to 63% off. Whether you’re looking for a large-capacity super-fast internal drive...
