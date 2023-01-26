After You Unwrap Gifts, You’ll Need to Power Them. The Best Deals on Surge Protectors Start at Just $8

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Our lust for tech gadgets keeps growing. Like seriously, it seems like some cool new gadget is being released every week that we’re drooling over. It’s a vicious cycle made worse, knowing that you’ll need yet another outlet or port to accommodate charging. Two outlets are not enough .

With the holidays behind us all and life settling back in for many of us, you’re probably just trying to prepare for the rest of the year. This is especially true if you’re trying to work out how to power all of your new tech gifts from the holiday period because you might be running out of power outlets.

They’re in short supply. You know it, we know it, which is why it’s a good investment to supplement your current setup with a good surge protector power strip. Here at SPY, however, we want to make sure you’re not just getting the best surge protectors or best desktop power strips but also the best deals on them.

With the busy holiday season now here and gifting in full swing, you’ll want to make sure you have plenty of outlets to charge and power those new goodies you unpack.

Philips 6-Outlet Extender Surge Protector

Buy Now On Amazon

$8.59 $10.99

Why We Chose It: A 22% saving on a Philips device can only be a good thing.

Total Outlets and USB Ports: 6 Outlets

Anker Power Strip Surge Protector

Buy Now On Amazon

$32.99 $35.99

Why We Chose It: Anker is a name renowned for quality products, and this surge protector is chock full of ports too.

Total Outlets and USB Ports: 12 outlets, 2 USB A, 1 USB C

Yintar Power Strip

Buy Now On Amazon

$15.97 $19.98

Why We Chose It: Extension cables are a must in a lot of homes, and this one’s a good price.

Total Outlets and USB Ports: 6 outlets, 3 USB ports

Hanycony Surge Protector Power Strip

Buy Now On Amazon

$19.99 $26.99

Why We Chose It: This power strip has a 5ft braided extension cord, plenty of outlets, and you can clip the coupon for more savings too.

Total Outlets and USB Ports: 8 outlets, 4 USB ports

QINLIANF Outlet Extender Surge Protector

Buy Now On Amazon

$13.98 $17.99

Why We Chose It: The entertaining rotating design makes this much easier to use, no matter how awkward your outlets are.

Total Outlets and USB Ports: 6 outlets, 1 USB-C port, 2 USB-A ports

Addtam Surge Protector Strip 2-Pack

Buy Now On Amazon

$20.39 $38.99

Why We Chose It: 48% off is massive, and sometimes you just want an extra surge protector around.

Total Outlets and USB Ports: 5 outlets and 3 USB ports per strip

Amazon Basics Surge Protector Strip

Buy Now On Amazon

$10.54 $14.84

Why We Chose It: This simple surge protector strip doesn’t have anything fancy, but it’s cheap and gets the job done.

Total Outlets and USB Ports: 6 outlets

Nuetsa Surge Protector Strip

Buy Now On Amazon

$17.97 $19.99

Why We Chose It: With a six-foot cord, eight outlets, and four USB ports, this is a good price for a lot of utility.

Total Outlets and USB Ports: 8 outlets, 3 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port.

Beshon Power Strip Surge Protector

Buy Now On Amazon

$17.99 $26.99

Why We Chose It: This surge protector fits a lot of outlets into a small space, making it great for college and smaller offices.

Total Outlets and USB Ports: 6 outlets, 2 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port.

Addtam Surge Protector With Night Light

Buy Now On Amazon

$18.97 $26.99

Why We Chose It: A few outlets and a built-in night light make this a good choice for kids’ rooms.

Total Outlets and USB Ports: 5 outlets, 3 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port.

Surge protectors, power strips, outlet extenders, uninterruptible power supplies: What’s the difference?

This is a valid question because there’s a lot of overlap, which can confuse. For example, power strips and outlet extenders function almost the same way because they transform the single outlet on your wall you’d be using into many more. Some can be rectangular-shaped and fit over the entire outlet on the wall, while others have short expansion cables with a strip of outlets.

Meanwhile, not all power strips are surge protectors. Most people think a power strip is automatically a surge protector, but that’s not the case. It has to explicitly say that it’ll protect connected devices in the event of a high-voltage power surge. If not, it’s just a power strip that provides additional outlets.

And finally, there are uninterruptible power supplies. They combine the functions of a surge protector, power strip, and outlet extender. However, they’re differentiated because they offer battery backup supply in the event of a power outage — so your devices will continue to work on backup power.