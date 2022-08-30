Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Trae Tha Truth Caught Kicking & Punching Z-Ro In Newly Surfaced Video
Houston, TX – Trae Tha Truth and Z-Ro were involved in an altercation earlier this week, and in a newly surfaced video Trae can be seen kicking and punching his cousin and former ABN partner. In the new clip shared by TMZ on Friday (September 2), Trae Tha Truth...
New Video of Trae Tha Truth and Z-Ro Fight Shows Trae and His Crew Jumping Z-Ro – Watch
Nearly a week after a video surfaced of Z-Ro getting pummeled by a man during an altercation with Trae Tha Truth and his team, a new clip taken from a different angle shows Trae and his crew jumping Z-Ro. On Friday (Sept. 2), TMZ posted a new video that shows...
Not 50 Cent Blasting Trey Songz For ’Crazy’ Behavior At Tycoon Weekend In Houston
50 Cent has made Trey Songz the latest focus of his frequent online beratement.
KHOU
FBI data shows where Houston ranks on violent crime
HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is taking a closer look at the crime data and finding out that what Second Baptist Pastor Ed Young said during his sermon last weekend might not be true. "Houston in all probability right now is the most dangerous city in America to live in," Young claimed.
Man accused of robbing at least 12 food trucks across Houston arrested
HOUSTON — The man accused of robbing at least a dozen food trucks across the Houston area was arrested Friday. Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio was arrested shortly after Houston police identified him as the suspect via Twitter. He is charged with aggravated robbery. Details of his arrest were not shared. Benavides-Cornelio...
Customers turned away from shuttered Midtown restaurant, popular chef in court
Chef Don Bowie suffered a legal loss that will keep him from equipment at his shuttered restaurants. Meanwhile, out-of-towners are now realizing Taste is no more.
Another man wanted in string of robberies targeting Houston food trucks
HOUSTON — Another man is wanted for a string of robberies targeting Houston food trucks. This comes after police arrested Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio, a man accused of robbing at least a dozen food trucks from Aug. 9 to Aug 21. One of the businesses hit by the suspect on the...
50 Cent Bans Trey Songz From Future Tycoon Weekend Events
50 Cent has banned Trey Songz from future Tycoon Weekend events in Houston. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), 50 Cent jumped on his Instagram page and announced that Trey Songz was prohibited from attending Tycoon Weekend, an annual event he now throws in the Texas city. The New York powerhouse posted a photo of the R&B singer with bold letters written across the picture that read: "BANNED FROM TYCOON."
Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic
If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
Click2Houston.com
Disabled veteran files lawsuit against Pearland and Port of Houston
A disabled veteran who served in both the Army and Navy and was injured in a 2007 training exercise, has filed lawsuits against the City of Pearland and the Port of Houston. Robert Jones, 38, a father of eight, is a paramedic by trade. He told KPRC 2 Investigates Friday...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected pimp was arrested Thursday accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with Trafficking of a Person Under 18. The San Antonio Police were notified back in Oct. 2021 by the Dallas Police that they...
2 people killed, man arrested after 'aggressively' waving gun near gas station in NW Houston: HPD
Upon arrival, Houston police officers said the man "blurted out that he killed a few people," including his cousin.
Man charged in deadly game room shooting in southeast Houston that killed security guard, police say
The security guard was killed on Feb. 12 during a robbery at a game room in southeast Houston, police say.
cw39.com
Victim's boyfriend has not been found
HOUSTON (CW39) A 26 year old man is being called a “person of interest” in the murder of a Houston area woman. And that man, turns out to be her boyfriend. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the department is looking for 26 year old Jose Corona. He is the boyfriend of 36 year old Insy Cruz-Flores. On Monday, August 29, 2022, Cruz-Flores’ body was found dead in a mobile home in east Harris County.
Click2Houston.com
Houston dermatologist Isha Lopez is the star of TLC’S ‘Bad Hair Day’
HOUSTON – There is a brand-new series on TLC called ‘Bad Hair Day’ featuring 3 doctors helping to restore confidence in their patients by helping them with some extreme hair-related issues. And a local dermatologist with a private practice in Southeast Houston is one of the show’s...
Suspect arrested in case of woman shot to death while walking home in north Houston, records show
A breakthrough was made six months after Indigo Garza was shot to death while walking home. A 23-year-old man is behind bars in the killing.
Man shot and killed by US Marshals in SW Houston was wanted in South Carolina, police say
Friends, who identify the man who was shot to death by a U.S. Marshals task force as "Rock," knew he had a past but never saw the criminal part of him.
Click2Houston.com
Grief-stricken families band together after bodies of 2 men found in grassy fields near each other in SE Houston
HOUSTON – Two families that didn’t know each other before the summer started are banding together trying to get answers after separate tragedies brought them together. “I just want to know what happened. I think we deserve to know what happened,” Lavinia Escamilla said. Her 29-year-old brother...
New website tracks crime data following controversial sermon by Houston pastor
HOUSTON — Crime trends in Houston have been front and center since a controversial sermon by Second Baptist Church Pastor Ed Young in which he claimed Houston was the most dangerous city in America. Since then, the city has responded by releasing crime data refuting the pastor's claims. On...
