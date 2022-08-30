ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Magic GR

Comments / 10

Related
KHOU

FBI data shows where Houston ranks on violent crime

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is taking a closer look at the crime data and finding out that what Second Baptist Pastor Ed Young said during his sermon last weekend might not be true. "Houston in all probability right now is the most dangerous city in America to live in," Young claimed.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Tha#Shooting#Violent Crime#Xxl
KHOU

Man accused of robbing at least 12 food trucks across Houston arrested

HOUSTON — The man accused of robbing at least a dozen food trucks across the Houston area was arrested Friday. Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio was arrested shortly after Houston police identified him as the suspect via Twitter. He is charged with aggravated robbery. Details of his arrest were not shared. Benavides-Cornelio...
HOUSTON, TX
My Magic GR

50 Cent Bans Trey Songz From Future Tycoon Weekend Events

50 Cent has banned Trey Songz from future Tycoon Weekend events in Houston. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), 50 Cent jumped on his Instagram page and announced that Trey Songz was prohibited from attending Tycoon Weekend, an annual event he now throws in the Texas city. The New York powerhouse posted a photo of the R&B singer with bold letters written across the picture that read: "BANNED FROM TYCOON."
HOUSTON, TX
KIXS FM 108

Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic

If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Victim's boyfriend has not been found

HOUSTON (CW39) A 26 year old man is being called a “person of interest” in the murder of a Houston area woman. And that man, turns out to be her boyfriend. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the department is looking for 26 year old Jose Corona. He is the boyfriend of 36 year old Insy Cruz-Flores. On Monday, August 29, 2022, Cruz-Flores’ body was found dead in a mobile home in east Harris County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy