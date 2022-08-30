Read full article on original website
SFCC To Host Merit Badge College For Boy Scouts of America
State Fair Community College will host its first-ever Merit Badge College for the Boy Scouts of America on Sept. 24 in Sedalia. The camp is an opportunity for scouts, both male and female, to earn merit badges in animal and plant science, robotics, welding, auto maintenance, dentistry, health care, citizenship, and more.
Want To Make Your Stay At Hotel A Nightmare? Try These 6 Missouri Hotels
Halloween is about 2 months away. A time of year when anything that can be seem spooky or haunted become more popular. If you love this time of year, and perhaps like the idea of staying in a haunted hotel (or allegedly haunted) there are 6 of them in Missouri including a popular one here in Sedalia. Lets begin.
SH Soccer Grems Lose to Barstow
The Sacred Heart Gremlins boys soccer team lost 2-1 to Barstow Thursday. Near the end of an intense first half, with seemingly evenly matched teams, the Gremlins were first to score. Junior Jackson Manning set up a perfect assist to junior George Bain who drilled the ball into the net making the score 1-0 with 3:58 remaining in the first half.
Does This Sign Indicate KFC Is Returning to Warrensburg?
Someone noticed a new sign pop up in the field adjacent to the old Woods Supermarket on South Maguire in Warrensburg. So does this mean KFC is coming back to Warrensburg?. The sign is in KFC's colors red and white and has a picture that looks like Colonel Sanders on it. If you're driving by it and not paying the sign any attention it looks like the kind of sign announcing a new Kentucky Fried Chicken. Yet if you do a double take and look at what the sign says, you might not be so quick to cheer the return of KFC to Warrensburg.
Mural Artist Reception Planned for September 2
Downtown Sedalia has a new mural on the north wall of Home Heating and Air Conditioning at 101 East Main Street. "This location is towards the northern portion of the district –- perfect for welcoming those traveling by bicycle, automobile or rail to our town," according to a City of Sedalia press release issued on Monday morning.
Sedalia Police Announce New Bike Patrol Unit
The Sedalia Police Department announced their newly formed Bike Patrol Unit on Thursday morning. The unit provides the SPD with additional abilities for enforcement and community engagement in areas that aren’t easily accessible in traditional methods of policing and will greatly enhance our patrol capabilities. Bike Patrol Officers assigned...
Fugitives Summers, Kimbrell Apprehended in Warrensburg
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Warrensburg Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT) obtained information of the whereabouts of two wanted fugitives involved in an incident from Pettis County, which occurred on Monday, Aug. 8. The two suspects, 49-year-old Stewart Kimbrell...
Sedalia Public Library to Observe National Library Card Month
September is National Library Card Month, and the Sedalia Public Library, 311 W. 3rd Street, is offering free library cards, regardless of where you live. Participants must bring proof of address and an ID card. The first 50 people who come in for their library card for the first time...
Can You Solve The Murder Mystery At the Sedalia Moose Lodge?
Have you ever fancied yourself a detective? A super sleuth? If you have you can test your skills at the Murder Mystery at the Moose on Friday night, September 30. Join the Sedalia Moose for "Death of a Gangster: A 1920s Mafia Marriage Murder Mystery". It's part dinner and part theater where the guests can test their detective skills while enjoying a fried chicken dinner buffet.
Section of South Massachusetts Gets Resurfaced
A two-block stretch of Massachusetts was resurfaced Tuesday by employees in the Public Works Department in the City of Sedalia. The crew used two new pieces of equipment – namely a miller that grinds up the existing road surface, and a paver that lays down new asphalt – along with older equipment – to get the job done.
I-70 Westbound Down to One Lane On Rocheport Bridge
Daily lane closures are happening on Interstate 70 at the Lance Corporal Leon Dreraps I-70 Missouri River bridge near Rocheport for the next three weeks. According to a post on the MoDOT Central Missouri District Facebook Page, Interstate 70 will have only one lane open westbound on the bridge between the hours of 6:00 AM - 12:00 Noon CDT for approximately the next three weeks. According to the post, this is due to girder delivery at the site. Lane closures will be suspended over the Labor Day holiday starting Friday, September 2, and resuming Tuesday, September 6.
Bates City Man Killed in Jackson County Crash
A Bates City man was killed in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2002 Ford F-550, driven by 20-year-old Brady A. Fox of Richmond, was on US 50 at Alley Jackson Road just before 8 a.m., when was making a left turn and a westbound 2015 Ford Transit, driven by 27-year-old Austin B. Vantine of Bates City, overtook and struck the rear of the F-550.
Want To See Some Cheap Movies? Take Part In National Cinema Day!
This weekend will be a three day weekend, because of Labor Day on Monday Sept 5th. Labor Day weekend is normally a slow one for movie theaters because so many of us go out of town. This upcoming weekend hopefully be different, and if you wanted an excuse to see a film at the Sedalia B & B Theatres Galaxy 10 or whatever movie theater is closest to you.
Camdenton Woman Injured in LOTO Boating Accident
A Camdenton woman was injured in a boating accident that occurred Sunday on the Big Niangua at Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a downstream 28-foot 2002 Chapparal SSI 280, driven by 72-year-old George R. Weber of Camdenton, was at the .2 mile marker of the Big Niangua around 6:45 p.m., when the boat struck a large wake, causing 70-year-old Debra A. Weber to impact the vessel, injuring her back.
Sweet Springs Woman Injured After Cobalt Becomes Airborne
A Sweet Springs woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2007 Chevy Cobalt, driven by 64-year-old Virginia Ulverg of Sweet Springs, was on Buncomb Road, north of Route OO (west of Houstonia) around 5:15 p.m., when she traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a culvert. The Chevy then became airborne and struck a ditch before landing in a creek.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 29, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Last Tuesday night, Officers responded to the 800 block of North New York Avenue for a report of an assault. When Officers arrived, a male involved was questioned. The male subject's information was given to Dispatch. Officers were informed the male had an active Failure to Appear warrant out of Pettis County on original charges of Stealing. Seth E. Hull, 34, of Sedalia, was arrested on the warrant pending a $71.50 cash only bond.
Warrensburg Man Arrested On Warrant With $15K Bond After Disturbance
On Sunday at 5:20 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1400 block of South Park for a disturbance. After providing their info to officers, one of the parties involved was found to have an active warrant out of Lafayette County for possession of a controlled substance. 28-year-old Dillon J. Palmer...
Amtrak Depot Trespasser Arrested
On Tuesday morning at 10:11 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to the Amtrak Depot, 103 E. Pacific, for a report of a trespassed person on the property. The officer spoke with a City employee, who said that a subject who had been previously trespassed from the property, had returned. A computer...
Sedalia Man Arrested for DWI (Prior Offender), Driving While Suspended
On Aug. 18 at around 9:30 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to East Hardee's, 715 E. Broadway, for a report of an intoxicated driver. Upon arrival, the suspected driver was leaving the parking lot. A traffic stop was conducted at 10th and Montgomery. Investigation revealed that the driver, 53-year-old Bruce Jules...
Screaming Man Arrested For Peace Disturbance
On Monday afternoon around 2:15, Sedalia Police responded to a report of a man screaming obscenities in the middle of the street and causing a disturbance in the 1600 block of South Carr. Officers contacted the subject, identified as 35-year-old Aaron Josiah Sadler of the 1600 block of South Carr,...
