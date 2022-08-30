Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Semi spills grain in rollover crash on I-380 near Center Point
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders in Linn County had to clean up grain on I-380 after a semi truck rolled over Thursday afternoon. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just before 4 p.m. near the 38-mile marker. The grain semi was in the northbound lane...
Viking Mississippi Cruise Ship Coming to Dubuque This Week
Yet another cruise ship is making its way towards Dubuque. While you're enjoying your 3-day Labor Day weekend, the Viking Mississippi is making its way up the mighty Mississippi river. Viking Mississippi will be making its first stop in Dubuque on Tuesday, September 6 at 11:00 am and will be...
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
biztimes.biz
Long-ago school in Dubuque to feature revamped apartments
Lloyd Singletary will be among panelists featured at the “Let’s talk about housing” event today presented by the Telegraph Herald and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. The event will be the first in a series of community conversations. The event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m....
Labor Day; What Services Will Run In Dubuque?
Every Labor Day is a chance to relax and enjoy the extended weekend with Family and friends. And who doesn't enjoy a day off? That sentiment also comes in the form of government and city services. So, what will and won't be available for use in Dubuque this Labor Day Weekend? Here's the list according to the City of Dubuque.
Vintage Car Collectors Rally In Galena for National Convention
Are you a collector of things? For me, it's interesting to learn about the things people collect. It's especially intriguing to discover what collectibles people build a community around. In the United States, the automobile has always been popular with collectors. The world of car enthusiasts is vast, with countless...
biztimes.biz
Dubuque brewery expands footprint, keeps atmosphere
Hours: 4 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday. A Dubuque brewery is ready to spread its unique atmosphere into a larger footprint and offer more ways to enjoy its signature brews. Jubeck New...
Two Eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed For Good
Something is wrong. A trend is continuing and it needs to stop. Happy Joe's Pizza restaurants continue to close and it's getting harder to order my favorite food in the world. A Happy Joe's taco supreme pizza. Yes, I know that other places make taco pizzas. But it is my opinion that no one can touch the magic of a Happy Joe's taco pizza. Unfortunately, two more Eastern Iowa Happy Joe's locations shut their doors this week.
One Injured in Sunday Morning Shooting in Downtown Dubuque
Shooting crimes continue to occur in the Key City, with the Dubuque Police Department responding to an early Sunday morning shooting at approximately 5:20 am in the 1800 block of Central Avenue. Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon stated that officers responded to the call. Unfortunately, at least one person...
superhits106.com
Dubuque Woman Arrested after Assaulting a Police Officer
A Dubuque woman was arrested on Tuesday at Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center on charges of assault on a person in certain occupations with injury and interference with official acts. Court documents state that 35 year old Sarah Fetter of Cascade, Iowa was arrested around 7 pm on Tuesday after Fetter assaulted a Dubuque Police Officer.
Brazilian Brothers Bring Good Vibes & Music To Dubuque Campus
I knew a fun time was at hand when the identical twin brothers from Brazil, Walter, and Wagner Caldas, stepped into the WJOD studio on Thursday morning. Known worldwide as the B2wins, our lively and spontaneous interview proved to be a precursor to their performance Thursday night at Heritage Center at the University of Dubuque.
Upcoming Dubuque Garage Sale Encourages You to “Get Thrifty”
Garage sales are havens for treasures, and there's sure to be a plethora of great people, good vibes, and fun finds at one in our neck of the woods very soon. Jodi & KT Invite You are hosting a large fall garage sale event at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 17th. The four-hour event, called "Gettin' Thrifty," kicks off at 10am.
Ribbon Cutting Friday (Aug 26) for Another Excursion Riverboat in Dubuque
Just about every other week, there's a riverboat making its first stop of the season in Dubuque. Travel Dubuque, along with the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, has been welcoming all the large excursion riverboats this summer as they make their first stops in Dubuque. And this week it's happening again.
Dubuque Friday Night Lights: Rams, Mustangs and Golden Eagles
The Iowa high school football season is underway, and Dubuque area teams are assessing their game plans, expectations, and aspirations for their 2022 fall campaigns. The Dubuque Senior High Rams (1-0) were impressive in the season's first game against cross-town rival Dubuque Hempstead Mustangs. The Rams outgained Hempstead on the ground, 290-39, to secure a solid 42-13 victory at Dalzell Field.
Drive-Thru Free Food Giveaway This Saturday (Aug 27) in Dubuque
While my family and I have been fortunate over the years to be able to afford to put food on the table, this isn't the case for many people in the Dubuque and tri-state area. Food insecurity is more prevalent than you think. In fact, experts say 1 in eight...
Thirsty Thursday? Quench It At Dimensional
By now you've seen that I enjoy trying all the different local eats, brews, and beverages our Midwest area has to offer. And I have got to say! Iowans make some pretty killer brews! Fast forward to today; I was finally gonna spend that Christmas gift card to Dimensional Brewing Company (I know it's almost September; BTW Thanks Mike).
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
KCRG.com
Clayton County man arrested after allegedly assaulting police officers
Bloomsbury Farm in Atkins unveiled this year’s corn maze on Thursday. Bill's Pizza in Independence to close after 25 years. Bill's Pizza and Smokehouse in Independence is closing. Iowa State Patrol asks for holiday travelers to drive safe. Updated: 4 hours ago. Iowa State Patrol is asking people to...
Road Trip: Take the Iowa-Illinois Presidential Loop
How well do you know your U.S. Presidential history? Starting from Dubuque, did you know that you can visit the homes of three U.S. Presidents in less than one day?. But, of course, it may require a tank of gas, at least one day of travel, and perhaps an overnight stay to truly get the most out of the historical adventure.
Discounted Trees Available to Dubuque Residents
Dubuque residents still have the opportunity to purchase trees at a discount. It's an opportunity for residents to participate in climate action at the local level with help from the City of Dubuque Sustainability office, Dubuque Trees Forever, and local nurseries. Dubuque residents interested in receiving a discount for a...
