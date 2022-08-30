ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Bubba Watson still hopes he’s welcome at the Masters. If not, ‘I don’t want to be there anyway’

BOLTON, MASS. — LIV Golf recruit Bubba Watson says he has accepted the risk of a Masters ban by Augusta National despite being a two-time winner of the green jacket. The left-handed Watson was unveiled more than a month ago as one of several major champions to have joined the Saudi-backed rival league, although he still hasn’t competed while nursing an injury and is only a non-playing captain. In that time, Watson said he’d had a tough conversation with his children about the uncertainty of playing in golf’s four majors. The likelihood is Watson will be free to play the Masters as a past champion (2012, 2014) but that isn’t guaranteed.
AUGUSTA, GA
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf players NOT welcome back on the PGA Tour, says Jay Monahan

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan remains defiant that those players that have defected to LIV Golf who are still members of the PGA Tour will not be welcome back anytime soon. Despite many PGA Tour players switching allegiance to LIV Golf in recent months, there are still a number of...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Ernie Els
Person
Henrik Stenson
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Tiger Woods
ClutchPoints

PGA star Cameron Smith sounds off on ‘unfair’ LIV Golf players’ ranking points controversy

PGA star and Open Champion Cameron Smith officially moved to LIV Golf earlier this week. It didn’t take him long to make his feelings known on an issue paramount to the success of the rival league. As it stands, LIV Golfers cannot earn world ranking points, which are vital to qualifying for the PGA’s four […] The post PGA star Cameron Smith sounds off on ‘unfair’ LIV Golf players’ ranking points controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Cameron Smith outlines reasons why he left Tour for LIV Golf

In his first public comments since his controversial move to LIV Golf, Cameron Smith outlined the main reasons why he is leaving behind the PGA Tour – and why it involved more than just a reported nine-figure payday. Speaking to reporters at The International outside Boston, site of the...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Morgan Pressel doesn't know if LPGA "could survive" PGA Tour struggles

Major champion Morgan Pressel expressed concern over the LPGA Tour's ability to deal with a LIV Golf-sized tide that could come towards them. Pressel, 34, spoke with Stacey Lewis in Ohio where they both addressed the issues that the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour faces with the financial power of the Saudi-backed series which has split the men's game down the middle.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#Golf Course#Tpc Sawgrass#Australian#Aussie
SkySports

DP World Tour: Ross McGowan sets pace at Made in HimmerLand after low-scoring round in Denmark

McGowan, who has missed the cut in nine of his last 11 starts, carded an eagle and seven birdies on his way to a nine-under 62 at HimmerLand Golf and Spa Resort. The two-time DP World Tour winner holds a narrow advantage over a five-way tie for second, with Scotland's Ewen Ferguson and England's Matthew Southgate joined by Justin Walters, Rasmus Hojgaard and Marcus Helligkilde on eight under.
GOLF
SkySports

Eoin Morgan 'unsure' over cricket future following England retirement and Hundred exit

The 35-year-old, who announced his retirement from international cricket as England's white-ball captain earlier this year, went for a duck in a five-wicket defeat to the Manchester Originals at The Ageas Bowl. Besides competing in this summer's short format competition, Morgan has also spent time working with the Sky Sports...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy