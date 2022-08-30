Read full article on original website
BOLTON, MASS. — LIV Golf recruit Bubba Watson says he has accepted the risk of a Masters ban by Augusta National despite being a two-time winner of the green jacket. The left-handed Watson was unveiled more than a month ago as one of several major champions to have joined the Saudi-backed rival league, although he still hasn’t competed while nursing an injury and is only a non-playing captain. In that time, Watson said he’d had a tough conversation with his children about the uncertainty of playing in golf’s four majors. The likelihood is Watson will be free to play the Masters as a past champion (2012, 2014) but that isn’t guaranteed.
Now members of the 48-man field that will hit the course on Friday for the start of the LIV Golf Invitational Boston after defecting from the PGA Tour earlier this week, Cameron Smith and Harold Varner III are already complaining about some of the harsh realities of being a part of their new pro circuit.
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan remains defiant that those players that have defected to LIV Golf who are still members of the PGA Tour will not be welcome back anytime soon. Despite many PGA Tour players switching allegiance to LIV Golf in recent months, there are still a number of...
Cameron Smith officially left the PGA Tour this week to sign with LIV Golf, and he has been heavily criticized for the decision. Fred Couples is the latest to take aim at the reigning British Open champion. Smith is reportedly receiving somewhere in the neighborhood of $100 million to join...
PGA star and Open Champion Cameron Smith officially moved to LIV Golf earlier this week. It didn’t take him long to make his feelings known on an issue paramount to the success of the rival league. As it stands, LIV Golfers cannot earn world ranking points, which are vital to qualifying for the PGA’s four […] The post PGA star Cameron Smith sounds off on ‘unfair’ LIV Golf players’ ranking points controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion joked, "I just got lighter. Use your imagination," when asked about the bathroom break during her press conference.
In his first public comments since his controversial move to LIV Golf, Cameron Smith outlined the main reasons why he is leaving behind the PGA Tour – and why it involved more than just a reported nine-figure payday. Speaking to reporters at The International outside Boston, site of the...
Major champion Morgan Pressel expressed concern over the LPGA Tour's ability to deal with a LIV Golf-sized tide that could come towards them. Pressel, 34, spoke with Stacey Lewis in Ohio where they both addressed the issues that the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour faces with the financial power of the Saudi-backed series which has split the men's game down the middle.
British Open champion Cameron Smith said on Wednesday he felt it was unfair that those who joined LIV Golf are not receiving world ranking points and hopes that changes before his exemption into golf's four majors expires. World No. 2 Smith, whose move to LIV Golf was made official this...
McGowan, who has missed the cut in nine of his last 11 starts, carded an eagle and seven birdies on his way to a nine-under 62 at HimmerLand Golf and Spa Resort. The two-time DP World Tour winner holds a narrow advantage over a five-way tie for second, with Scotland's Ewen Ferguson and England's Matthew Southgate joined by Justin Walters, Rasmus Hojgaard and Marcus Helligkilde on eight under.
The 35-year-old, who announced his retirement from international cricket as England's white-ball captain earlier this year, went for a duck in a five-wicket defeat to the Manchester Originals at The Ageas Bowl. Besides competing in this summer's short format competition, Morgan has also spent time working with the Sky Sports...
Andy Murray suffered more Grand Slam agony with a frustrating four-set defeat to Matteo Berrettini in the third round of the US Open on Friday, while young Jack Draper retired injured during the third set of his clash with Karen Khachanov. Murray was trying to reach the last 16 at...
