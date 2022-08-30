ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Front Page News: Black Pastor Wrongfully Arrested For Watering Neighbor’s Flowers [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
FOXY 107.1-104.3
FOXY 107.1-104.3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R5h6Q_0hbN1ycM00

An Alabama pastor was wrongfully arrested for watering his neighbor’s flowers.  Michael Jennings was watering his neighbor’s flowers because he was watching after their home while they were away.  Police responded to a call that another neighbor made and they admitted to being wrong. The poster was charged with obstructing government operations.

Rock T dives into Serena Williiams’ recent tennis match and her win!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PILU2_0hbN1ycM00

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
NBC News

SUV found and male detained in kidnapped Memphis teacher case

Memphis police say they have found the SUV Eliza Fletcher had been allegedly forced into. Authorities say they also detained the vehicle’s male occupant, but they still have not found Fletcher. Police searched Fletcher’s home Friday for clues, taking a laptop and garden shears and towing away a vehicle. The avid runner was on a morning jog early Friday near the University of Memphis when an unknown person approached, according to police. Fletcher was then allegedly forced into a dark SUV. Her prominent Memphis family offered $50,000 for information leading to an arrest.Sept. 3, 2022.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOXY 107.1-104.3

FOXY 107.1-104.3

208
Followers
673
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of the Triangle

 https://foxync.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy