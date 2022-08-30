Read full article on original website
Rainbow Fentanyl Not Yet Seen in Yakima Says Coroner
Fentanyl. It's a deadly drug that's killing thousands of people throughout the country and here in Yakima. Now the concern is over what's being called rainbow fentanyl. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The rainbow fentanyl has been...
Where to Get 40 CENTS OFF Gasoline in Yakima TODAY ONLY?
We heard a rumor that Circle K is giving customers 40 cents off fuel on Thursday, September 1st, have you heard about this, too? Of course, as soon as we heard this I asked the universe, "Where do I go get 40 cents off gasoline in Yakima today only?!" There...
KATU.com
Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished
YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
Going Camping Yakima? Be Wildfire Aware and Be Careful
If you're camping in the mountains this Labor Day weekend the Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz is asking that you be careful and do everything you can to prevent a wildfire. Campfire bans are in place in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest but Franz says many people are ignoring the ban. That's not good news because she says the forest is dry and the fire season isn't over. "Over the 2020 Labor Day weekend, more than 500,000 acres of land burned in just 36 hours,” says Franz. “We’ve seen firsthand that a single spark, in the right conditions, can make or break an entire fire season. Let’s all make sure we’re not that spark this holiday weekend.”
Yakima Herald Republic
Man hopes to locate owner of photo albums found along a road outside of Yakima
With their bright floral graphics, the photo albums look like they’d hold prints from the groovy 1970s. Thomas Hull knows almost all of the photos are older than that, with some from the early 20th century. But Hull doesn’t know much more about the photos other than years written...
nbcrightnow.com
Nationwide warrant ordered for suspected hit-and-run driver
YAKIMA, Wash. - A nationwide warrant has been released for the suspected driver in the hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker from June 12. Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic has named 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas as the suspected driver. His bail has been set at $250,000. Should Vargas be found, he will...
6 Things you Legally Can Not Throw away in Yakima
I've lost count of the times I've asked myself, "can I toss this in the trash?" Luckily in today's world, we have google, bing, and ask Jeeves, to see if they can be thrown away; not sure those other two still exist. However, some things still get past us. Purley...
nbcrightnow.com
Maverick casinos giving away school supplies today
WASHINGTON STATE.- To celebrate the start of a new school year and to support students in need, Maverick Cares is hosting its annual Back-To-School event today. 4,000 backpacks filled with school supplies, snacks, and tickets for local activities will be handed out at 11 Maverick gaming locations across the state, including Pasco and Yakima, from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, August, 31st.
Yakima Herald Republic
Nationwide warrant issued for Yakima man charged in hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker
Yakima County authorities have filed charges against a Yakima man in the June hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker, a retired Yakima Valley College instructor. Juan Carlos Vargas, 42, was charged in Yakima Superior Court on Friday with a hit-and-run fatality. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said law enforcement officials have issued a nationwide warrant for Vargas.
Yakima Herald Republic
Air quality dips in Yakima Valley on Thursday as wildfire smoke arrives
Air quality in Yakima and most of Eastern Washington was "moderate" on Thursday afternoon, according to the state’s air monitoring network. Skies were noticeably hazy in the Yakima area. Under a moderate rating, the state notes that people who are sensitive to lower levels of particle pollution should reduce exposure.
Yakima’s Annual Flip Flop Attracts Water Lovers
The annual flip flop in the Yakima basin gets underway soon and that means lots of people who love to ride the rapids are busy on the Tieton River along Highway 12. The Osprey Rafting Company one of many companies operating on the river has a long history of giving people a great experience on the water and they'll be doing it again this year.
5 Awesome Things That Make Yakima Unique
Yakima is flipping gorgeous. We're unique in so many ways good and bad, right now we're focusing on the awesomeness that is Yakima, Washington. Here are 5 unique things that make Yakima such an awesome place to call home!. What Would Be in Your Top 5?. Give it up for...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Deceased man found in Jefferson Park identified
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police reports the adult subject found deceased Monday afternoon in Jefferson Park has been identified as Ricky L. LaForge, 59, with a last known address in Yakima. At 12 p.m. Monday, dispatch was notified via 911 that there was an adult suspect who appeared...
Seven Fresh and Tasty Restaurant Salads to Try in Yakima
Seven Fresh Restaurant Salads to Try in September in Yakima. A new month is upon us and it's time for your taste buds to get warmed up with some fresh and flavorful salads. We're talking about salads that you can only find here in Yakima. We have located seven fresh restaurant salads for you to try in the month of September. These Yakima restaurant salads range in price from $9.50 up to $20. Many incorporate fresh, local produce of the Yakima Valley, so that is always a plus!
Tri-Cities opioid overdose deaths skyrocket. You can carry this medicine to save a life
Overdose deaths are up 300% in food service workers and up 100% in construction workers and laborers.
Yakima Program Helping Students Caught in Domestic Violence
Domestic violence is a big problem everywhere in the state of Washington including here in Yakima. Yakima police say they answer hundreds of calls every year for people in domestic violence situations. On average police respond to nearly 2,000 incidents every year. That places Yakima within the top five cities in the state for the number of domestic violence incidents.
Yakima Man Shot on North 1st Street Wednesday
Yakima Police are investigating a shooting reported Wednesday morning in the 300 block of North 1st Street. When officers arrived at about 7:30 am they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen. The man, who has not been identified was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in critical condition but police say the man is expected to survive.
Arrest Warrant Issued in Yakima Fatal Hit-and-Run
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 42-year-old Yakima man for the June 12 fatal hit-and-run crash of 66-year-old Wendy Baker. Baker was killed while riding her bike with a group of other riders in the 11000 block of Summitview Road. A charge has been filed in Yakima County...
nbcrightnow.com
Man sentenced for 2021 landlord attack in Benton County
KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Wednesday, August, 31st, Paul Anthony McVay was sentenced in Benton County Superior Court to 140 months in prison for his role in an attack on his co-defendants landlords in December of 2021. In July, McVay was found guilty of Burglary in the First Degree with a Deadly...
Locked Out of Your Car? Here’s 4 Yakima Valley Locksmiths To Call
Locked Out of Your Car? Here Are 4 Yakima Valley Locksmiths To Call On. It really stinks to get locked out of your car, especially if it is on a very hot (or freezing) day in the Yakima Valley. If you find yourself in this unfortunate predicament, do you know any local locksmiths are available to call on? The Yakima Valley has a few handy businesses that will answer your call and come rescue you to unlock your car. It might cost a pretty penny, but at least you'll have your car back!
