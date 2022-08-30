Read full article on original website
$1.2 million dollar grant aims to help rural Wyomingites access post-secondary education
The University of Wyoming has been awarded a $1.2 million grant to increase access to post-secondary education in rural areas of the state. Post-secondary education can include degrees, including Associate’s, Bachelor’s, and advanced degrees, as well as certificates and certifications. The program will focus on hiring and training...
Parts of new Laramie rental regulations ruled “unconstitutionally vague”
The Laramie City Council passed an ordinance in January 2022 that requires landlords register their rental housing units in Laramie, sets minimum habitability standards for those units, and establishes a process to file complaints has been partially struck down by an Albany County District Court Judge for containing “unconstitutionally vague” language regarding the enforcement of the regulations.
