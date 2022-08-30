ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parts of new Laramie rental regulations ruled “unconstitutionally vague”

The Laramie City Council passed an ordinance in January 2022 that requires landlords register their rental housing units in Laramie, sets minimum habitability standards for those units, and establishes a process to file complaints has been partially struck down by an Albany County District Court Judge for containing “unconstitutionally vague” language regarding the enforcement of the regulations.
