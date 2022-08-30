Read full article on original website
Related
ucmathletics.com
No. 6 Jennies Soccer Plays Defending National Champion, No. 1 Grand Valley State to 2-2 Draw
ALLENDALE, Mich. – Sixth-ranked Central Missouri Jennies soccer played defending NCAA-II National Champion and No. 1-ranked Grand Valley State to a 2-2 draw Friday evening, Sept. 2, at GVSU Soccer Field. The Jennies (2-0-1) are scheduled to travel to Caledonia, Mich., for an 11 a.m. CT non-conference match at...
ucmathletics.com
Jennies Golf Ranked 21st in Mizuno/WGCA Division II Preseason Poll
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Central Missouri Jennies golf checks in at No. 21 in the 2022-23 Mizuno/Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Division II Preseason Coaches' Poll released Friday, Sept. 2. UCM tallied 72 points in the poll and is one of just two MIAA women's golf programs in the...
