investing.com
Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.43%
Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the Industrial Investment, Petrochemicals and Retail sectors led shares higher. At the close in Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul All Share added 0.43%. The best performers of the session on the Tadawul All Share were...
investing.com
Is The Silver Turnaround Here? Or Will The Abyss Deepen?
The spot price of silver hit a 27-month low of $17.56 on September 1. Silver is worst performing metal and third worst commodity. Charts suggest a turnaround from here to $18, but hold will be tenuous. The believers of silver just can’t seem to catch a break after spending four...
investing.com
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $509M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $509,398,833 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xcde35b62c27d70b279cf7d0aa1212ffa9e938cef. $509 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xcc9a0b7c43dc2a5f023bb9b738e45b0ef6b06e04. Why it matters:...
investing.com
$102M Ethereum (ETH) Moved From Binance US To Unknown Wallet
An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallet moved 64,000 ETH worth $102 million in a single transaction earlier this week. What Happened: The high-value transaction was picked up by blockchain wallet tracker Whale Alert on Wednesday. Data from Etherscan shows that the transaction originated from a wallet belonging to Binance US, the...
investing.com
SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN)
U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.13%. Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the Telecoms, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher while losses in the Oil &... SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) today...
investing.com
The Week Ahead: Volatility Ahead Of Central Banks, Trend Crossroads
Investors to continue rotating out of growth into defensive, dividend players. Short-term uptrend held after price confirmed long-term downtrend. Energy to fall, as recession outweighs war. How to determine whether my S&P 500 prediction is correct. This week could prove to be a technical catalyst between the short-term and the...
investing.com
Spot Gold Tumbles Beneath $1,700 Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data
Investing.com -- The bears in gold have been pushing and pushing and they’ve finally got what they wanted: The spot price of bullion tumbled beneath $1,700 for the first time in five weeks on Thursday, just ahead of the U.S. jobs report. Traders across markets have agonized for weeks...
investing.com
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: ExxonMobil, DocuSign
For the week ahead, the focus will be on Fed Chair Powell's speech and the ISM Services PMI. ExxonMobil is a buy amid fresh oil-market developments. DocuSign is set to struggle on a worsening long-term outlook. Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Friday to suffer their third straight weekly decline,...
investing.com
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%
CEL climbs 50% as Celsius Network aims to return $50M to clients By Cointelegraph - Sep 03, 2022. The price of CEL soared by nearly 50%...
investing.com
Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell (LON:RDSa) Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of...
investing.com
Markets Should Prepare For An Ugly September
All eyes on upcoming inflation data, Fed policy meeting. Coming off their worst August since 2015, stocks on Wall Street have gotten off to a volatile start to September as investors worry about the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hike plans to combat soaring inflation. Year to date (ytd) the...
investing.com
'No Place to Hide': Bank of America Sees More Pain for Stocks
A Bank of America equity strategist says the recent move higher in equities appears to be “a typical bear market rally.”. She reiterated the bank’s stance that we are yet to witness the real bottom. “Our bull market signposts continue to show no real signs of a bottom,...
investing.com
On China Warning, Nvidia Stock Hits Fresh 2022 Lows, But For How Long?
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) hit fresh year-to-date lows on Thursday after the chip-maker warned about the U.S. government limits on exports of top artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China. In an 8-k filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nvidia said it was contacted in the last week of...
investing.com
Rock Field Co Ltd Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q3
Investing.com - Rock Field Co Ltd reported on Friday third quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Rock Field Co Ltd announced earnings per share of ¥10.51 on revenue of ¥12.21B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of ¥11.85 on revenue of ¥12.4B.
investing.com
Piper Sandler Warns Tesla Shares May Head Lower in the Coming Weeks, Remains Positive
A Piper Sandler analyst raised the price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to $360 from $344 while remaining Overweight-rated. However, the analyst warns that Tesla stock price may head lower in the coming weeks, on the back of 1) shorter wait times; 2) China weakness; 3) geopolitics; 4) and rising interest rates (higher WACC).
investing.com
Ast Spacemobile Inc (ASTS)
Pre-Open Stock Movers 05/03: Western Digital Gains on Elliott Activism; Chegg, Estee Lauder Sink on Lackluster Guidance (more...) Pre-Open Stock Movers: Spero Therapeutics , Inc. (Nasdaq: NASDAQ:SPRO) 71% LOWER; announces new strategic direction, cuts 75% of workforce.Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc... U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average...
investing.com
After a volatile week expect markets to remain rangebound
BSESENSEX lost 30.54 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 58,803.33 points while NIFTY lost 19.45 points or 0.11 per cent to close at 17,539.45 points. The broader markets saw BSE100, BSE200 and BSE500 gain 0.20 per cent, 0.29 per cent and 0.38 per cent respectively. BSEMIDCAP gained 1.37 per cent while BSESMALLCAP was up 1.35 per cent.
investing.com
Cracks Showing In Salesforce.com Story
CRM stock reflects broad market sentiment — only now, that sentiment clearly has weakened. A disappointing fiscal second quarter report shows slowing growth. On its face, CRM stock is not cheap — and looking closer, valuation remains a question mark. Before the novel coronavirus pandemic struck, Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)...
investing.com
Excelerate Energy Inc (EE)
Today's IPO for LNG player Excelerate Energy Inc (NYSE:EE) opened for trading at $28.20 after pricing 16 million shares at $24, the top end of the expected $21-$24 range.The... Excelerate Energy Inc (NYSE:EE) is set to launch its U.S. IPO next week. Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas...
