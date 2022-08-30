Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
Flashback: Ex-WWE Star Returning After Nearly 20 Years Away From Company
It’s another spot for him. There have been all kinds of names throughout WWE history and some of them have had varying levels of success. While there are a handful who have reached legendary status, there are far many more who are little more than a name on a long list. Now one name who never got very far in WWE is on his way back in a way you might not have expected.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Confirms Controversial Superstar Will Never Return To The Company
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and in 2021 the company cut ties with former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream. Recently Velveteen Dream, real name Patrick Clark, has been making headlines due to his legal troubles as he was arrested twice in the month of August. Clark has also seemingly been pushing for a WWE return as he started using the #BringBackVelveteenDream hashtag on social media.
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Drew McIntyre ruins Roman Reigns' celebration of two years as champ
One night before Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, WWE aired a pre-taped edition of SmackDown. Throughout the night, storylines were advanced, both specific to SmackDown and the upcoming pay-per-view. In the final segment of the show, Drew McIntyre fired his final shot ahead of his clash with undisputed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
WWE Clash at the Castle live results: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE heads to Cardiff, Wales this afternoon for its first major pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years. Clash at the Castle takes place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The show will be something of a homecoming for the Scottish-born Drew McIntyre, who challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Explains Why Brock Lesnar Walked Out Of WWE SmackDown
Ahead of the July 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Vince McMahon announced his retirement just a few hours before the show aired. It was reported shortly after that Brock Lesnar had walked out of SmackDown and his status for the show was in question. Eventually cooler heads prevailed and Brock did indeed make a brief appearance during the episode when he hit Theory with the F5.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Makes Main Roster WWE Debut at Clash at the Castle, New Bloodline Member
Solo Sikoa made his main roster WWE debut at Clash at the Castle. During the main event, McIntyre goes on to avoid a big finisher attempt from Reigns. He then connects flush with his own and this leads to a big Claymore Kick leveling “The Head of the Table.” Drew appears to have this one in the bag again. He goes for the cover, but wait, another unexpected interference leads to a potential match-altering moment.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Ronda Rousey's WWE Clash At The Castle Status
Ronda Rousey, as of midweek, was reportedly not scheduled to travel to Cardiff, Wales for Saturday's Clash at the Castle premium live event. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rousey was originally earmarked for the show at Principality Stadium, but WWE changed up its initial plans for the Baddest Woman on the Planet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Retains Undisputed Title Thanks to Solo Sikoa Interference at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)
– Drew McIntyre had all of Cardiff, Wales behind him tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle, but it was not enough to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns was successful in beating McIntyre for the match, thanks to interference from what appears to be the newest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa.
PWMania
Dominik Mysterio Turns Heel at WWE Clash at the Castle
Dominik Mysterio turned heel at WWWE Clash at the Castle. Following Edge, Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s victory over The Judgement Day, Dominik turned on Edge and his father, Rey. During their victory celebration, Dominik hit Edge with a low blow, stunning the crowd. Rey then pleaded with his son...
stillrealtous.com
Big Name Pulled From WWE Clash At The Castle
WWE has been hyping up Clash at the Castle for months and on Saturday the event will finally take place from Cardiff, Wales. Some of the biggest stars in the company will be in action at Clash at the Castle, but it doesn’t sound like fans should expect to see Ronda Rousey.
PWMania
Debuts, Returns, And Exits
As we’ve seen in recent months, there continues to be a turn over of talent, both with debuts and exits, in the industry, an aspect that became more relevant when Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE just over a month ago following the “retirement” of Vince McMahon. Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, and others have resurfaced since the new regime started. That concept itself isn’t necessarily ground-breaking, as it happened in any company as far back as the territory system, with a new booker that will bring in his team to shift the direction of a promotion. Jeff Jarrett, who was rehired to work in the live events division after being released due to “budget cuts” during the pandemic, was released again after just three months in the organization in favor of Triple H’s longtime friend, Road Dogg. That’s not to say that Jarrett didn’t do a decent job in the role, he’s promoted events the majority of his life, but rather that Triple H wants to make sure he has the team on the same page for a new era of the company.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stillrealtous.com
Stable Reunites At WWE Clash At The Castle
Anticipation for Clash at the Castle has been at an all time high in recent weeks, and Gunther put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sheamus at the big event. Sheamus made his entrance with Brawling Brutes stablemates Butch and Ridge Holland, and Gunther didn’t come alone either. Gunther...
wrestlinginc.com
Theory Believes WWE NXT Star Is The Randy Orton Of His Generation
Theory bridged past and future in interview on the YouTube-based SHAK Wrestling, where he spoke about John Cena's impact on his personal and professional life while offering his pick on which wrestler could inherit Randy Orton's star spot in the WWE orbit. SHAK Wrestling host Shakiel Mahjouri questioned Theory on...
wrestlingrumors.net
The Bell Tolls: WWE Has Plans To Use Undertaker Far More
He’ll be around. There have been so many wrestlers throughout WWE’s history that it is difficult to find a way to stand out. You will see some of them manage to make it happen though and those people are legends for the rest of their life. The company still brings some of its legends back every now and then and now one of its biggest legends is going to be around more often.
WWE: Drew McIntyre teases huge match with popular star who hasn’t wrestled since 2016
Drew McIntyre is facing off against Roman Reigns in one of the biggest matches of his career to date on Saturday night (3 September), but he still has eyes on the future. The Scotsman is challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, in what is WWE’s first major UK stadium show since SummerSlam 1992. Despite having his hands full with Reigns, McIntyre has teased a future match with fellow Brit Stu Bennett (known as Wade Barrett in WWE). Speaking to The Independent about his early career, McIntyre reminisced about his time in Florida...
Seth Rollins worked Matt Riddle at WWE’s Clash at the Castle
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle really don’t like each other. Since entering into a feud following Cody Rhodes’ brutal victory over the man formerly known as the “Monday Night Messiah” at Hell in a Cell, Rollins has had it out for Riddle, and their interactions have only grown more and more contentious with each passing interaction.
PWMania
Steel Cage Match Revealed for WWE RAW
On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, a match for the United States Championship will take place inside a steel cage. The Miz challenged United States Champion Bobby Lashley to a match via social media, which ultimately led to the match being set up. Miz claimed that if it weren’t for Dexter Lumis’s appearance the previous Monday, he would have won. Miz continued by saying that he will make the title relevant and that he wants it to be bigger than any other title in WWE.
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls Star Toni Kukoc Is Seeking $11 Million, He Claims Has Been 'Looted' From His Bank Account
During the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls were one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. The Bulls were led to victories by none other than 'His Airness' Michael Jordan. Jordan helped the franchise win six NBA Championships during his prime. But like every other amazing championship franchise in the...
wrestlingrumors.net
The Gold Switches: Two New Champions Crowned In Different Promotions
Hand over the gold. Titles are the most important things in most wrestling promotions, as they are things that almost anyone can understand. Some wrestler has a shiny belt and someone else wants to take it away. That is the kind of thing that can drive a storyline for months and a title change means a lot. This week saw three titles changing hands on the same night.
Comments / 0