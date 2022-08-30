Read full article on original website
Minooka Woman Sentenced For Stealing From The Channahon Methodist Church's Pre-School
A 40-year-old Minooka woman was sentenced in a Will County court case in August. Kelly Shaeffer pled guilty to Theft between $10,000 and $100,000 from a school or church, a class one felony. The Channahon Police Department in July of 2020 said Shaeffer stole $53,000 from the Channahon Methodist Church's...
wjol.com
Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man
A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
17-year-old charged with 11 armed carjackings; 9 in one day
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with 11 counts of armed vehicular hijacking, including nine in the same day. Police said the boy, whose name was not given due to being a minor, was arrested by members of CPD’s carjacking task force Tuesday in the 6500 block of Rockwell. He is one suspect […]
Two Chicago men arrested in Rockford on weapons charges, stolen car
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested two Chicago men, Curtis Hood, 22, and Edward Triplett, 20, a known gang member, on weapons charges after investigating a stolen Kia vehicle. Police say officers spotted the pair in the 2100 block of Grant Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, standing outside the vehicle, which had been reported […]
WSPY NEWS
Aurora woman accused of stealing over $700 in unpaid merchandise from store
An Aurora woman was arrested by Plano police Wednesday morning from a store in the 6800 block of Route 34. 37-year-old Lesleigh A. Lawrence is accused of leaving the store with about $790 in unpaid merchandise. Police say Lawrence was arrested without incident and taken to the Plano Police Department....
New video shows suspects after retired Chicago cop shot while trying to stop attempted robbery
A retired Chicago police officer was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery at a currency exchange in the Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning, police said.
WIFR
Police: Teen arrested in DeKalb uses ankle bracelet as holster for handgun
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A Chicago teen faces multiple charges Tuesday after being arrested in DeKalb while wearing a home-monitoring device from Cook County. Police say they noticed the suspect,17, on Friday near the 800 block of Ridge Drive and tried to make an arrest. They say he took off, attempting to climb over a fence to escape.
wjol.com
Open container of alcohol leads to arrest by Joliet Police
A 33-year old Decatur was arrested on Saturday and charged with Aggravated DUI. It was at 9:22 pm, officers pulled over a car in the 1800 block of Jefferson Street for speeding. Police identified Jerell Crayton as the driver of the vehicle. While speaking to Crayton, Officers noticed the smell of alcohol as well as an open alcohol container. Despite numerous requests by officers, police tell WJOL that he refused to exit the vehicle. Crayton was told that he was under arrest at which time he was removed from the vehicle and placed into custody. Officers requested Crayton complete field sobriety tests, to which he refused.
wjol.com
Orland Park Man Struck By Train In Mokena
The Office of the Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of John Greenan a 53-year-old male resident of Orland Park, who was pronounced deceased 1/2 mile Northeast of 191st Street, Mokena IL on August 31st at 8:25pm. Mr. Greenan was a pedestrian who was struck by a train that occurred in Mokena. The Metra Police Department is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.
WIFR
Two Chicago men arrested in Rockford with reported stolen vehicle
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men from Chicago are behind bars Wednesday after an early morning arrest in Rockford. Police say both men were observed around 1:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of Grant Avenue standing outside a vehicle reported stolen out of Chicago. Officers approached the men to investigate,...
Driver arrested for DUI after slamming into suburban office building: Skokie police
A heavily damaged wall was left behind.
wcsjnews.com
Attempted Murder & Other Charges Filed Against Two Men Following Shooting in Minooka
Several felony charges have been filed against two individuals after a shooting incident in rural Minooka. Johnathan Mahoney, 25, of Minooka was charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery Using a Firearm, all class X felonies. Fernandez Vazquez, 23, of Joliet was charged with Unlawful...
