Joliet, IL

wjol.com

Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man

A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
NEW LENOX, IL
WGN News

17-year-old charged with 11 armed carjackings; 9 in one day

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with 11 counts of armed vehicular hijacking, including nine in the same day. Police said the boy, whose name was not given due to being a minor, was arrested by members of CPD’s carjacking task force Tuesday in the 6500 block of Rockwell. He is one suspect […]
CHICAGO, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Joliet, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Joliet, IL
WIFR

Police: Teen arrested in DeKalb uses ankle bracelet as holster for handgun

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A Chicago teen faces multiple charges Tuesday after being arrested in DeKalb while wearing a home-monitoring device from Cook County. Police say they noticed the suspect,17, on Friday near the 800 block of Ridge Drive and tried to make an arrest. They say he took off, attempting to climb over a fence to escape.
DEKALB, IL
#South Chicago#Joliet Police
wjol.com

Open container of alcohol leads to arrest by Joliet Police

A 33-year old Decatur was arrested on Saturday and charged with Aggravated DUI. It was at 9:22 pm, officers pulled over a car in the 1800 block of Jefferson Street for speeding. Police identified Jerell Crayton as the driver of the vehicle. While speaking to Crayton, Officers noticed the smell of alcohol as well as an open alcohol container. Despite numerous requests by officers, police tell WJOL that he refused to exit the vehicle. Crayton was told that he was under arrest at which time he was removed from the vehicle and placed into custody. Officers requested Crayton complete field sobriety tests, to which he refused.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Orland Park Man Struck By Train In Mokena

The Office of the Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of John Greenan a 53-year-old male resident of Orland Park, who was pronounced deceased 1/2 mile Northeast of 191st Street, Mokena IL on August 31st at 8:25pm. Mr. Greenan was a pedestrian who was struck by a train that occurred in Mokena. The Metra Police Department is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.
ORLAND PARK, IL
WIFR

Two Chicago men arrested in Rockford with reported stolen vehicle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men from Chicago are behind bars Wednesday after an early morning arrest in Rockford. Police say both men were observed around 1:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of Grant Avenue standing outside a vehicle reported stolen out of Chicago. Officers approached the men to investigate,...
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN News

Man fatally shot at gas station on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police said the man was at a gas station when two offenders approached him and began firing […]
CHICAGO, IL

