ARIZONA— Michael Allen Loskill, 60 of Arizona, and formerly of Joliet, passed away Aug. 24, 2022. Born March 18, 1962 in Joliet, Michael Allen was a son of John and Evelyn (Joutras) Loskill. He was raised and educated in Minooka, and for most of his career owned and operated...

JOLIET, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO