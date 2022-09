WILMINGTON—Susan Marie (Thomas) Parrish, 63, a lifelong resident of Wilmington, passed away at Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Born March 8, 1959 in Mattoon, IL, she was a daughter of John Dewey and Elsie Eleanore (Worland) Thomas. Susan graduated from Wilmington High School with the class of 1977. During high school, Susan worked at The MAR Theatre and also the Launching Pad. After graduating Susan worked for Folger Adams for over 24 years, as well as Dockside Marine for 20 years and was the secretary and bookkeeper for Parrish Blacktop. On March 15, 1986 Susan married Donald Parrish at the First United Methodist Church in Wilmington, and together they cherished 36 years of marriage. She was a former member of the Wilmington Moose Lodge #241 and a parishioner of St. Rose Catholic Church.

