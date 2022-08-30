Read full article on original website
lawrencekstimes.com
Haskell Indian Art Market to make comeback this year; two-day event is this weekend
The Haskell Indian Art Market this weekend will return for the first time since 2019, with jewelry, pottery, carvings, paintings, clothing and other handmade pieces by Native American creators for sale. The two-day market, hosted by Haskell Indian Nations University, is returning after a three-year break due to COVID-19. Attendees...
WIBW
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrating 25 years with cake giveaway Sept. 1
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all of its locations. On Thursday, September 1st, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundlet, which are the store’s individually packaged miniature Bundt cakes. Nothing Bundt...
Topeka Zoo announces opening date for Giraffe Exhibit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Wednesday the Topeka Zoo hosted a press conference to release new details on its upcoming project, Giraffe & Friends. On March 10, 2023, the Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center will open the largest habitat in its history. Giraffe & Friends will serve as the year-round home to the Reticulated Giraffe, along […]
KVOE
Vendor space all claimed for Emporia’s Great American Market
If you wanted to set up booth space at the Great American Market and haven’t, you have officially waited too long. Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods this is the fastest the vendor space has been claimed in the event’s history, so you can reach out to Main Street to get on a waiting list if you want.
lawrencekstimes.com
Local family opens farm-restaurant for homegrown fine dining
The Burning Barrel, a new farm-restaurant and events space in Lecompton, makes supporting local farmers as easy as sitting down for dinner. Brian Strecker and Kristin Werner, the partners who co-own the property, host three-course fine dining experiences curated from their own fresh vegetables and animals. As guests enjoy an...
kmaj.com
Topeka Salvation Army is Calling on You for Help
Topeka Salvation Army is asking for the community’s help in collecting items for low-income nursing homes in Topeka. As the holiday season quickly approaches we want to ensure everyone gets to enjoy a “MAJICAL” Christmas. Sadly, the wonderful people in low-income nursing homes are often a forgotten segment of the population during the Christmas season. So, we are asking the amazing Topeka community to share the love and spread holiday cheer to those who need it.
WIBW
Manhattan motorcycle driver rushed to hospital after collision with curb
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan motorcycle driver was rushed to the hospital with head, wrist and collarbone injuries after he hit a curb on Tuesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the intersection of Hayes Dr. and McCall Rd. with reports of an injury accident.
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 31
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Dominque Burrow, Cancelled / suspended / revoked driver's license, Inattentive driving Improper...
KCTV 5
Wanted: Jesse C. Baldwin
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 41-year-old Jesse C. Baldwin is wanted on a parole violation warrant out of Missouri for a sex offender registration violation. Baldwin is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. He is described as being...
WIBW
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public School officials say an unidentified man gained access to Eisenhower Middle School early Tuesday morning through an unlatched door. Eisenhower Middle School Principal Scott Schwarz sent an email to parents after the incident. Schwarz said a staff member entered the school through a back entrance and did not properly pull the door shut. The person gained access a short time later, but Schwarz said they quickly exited the building after he was quickly viewed by school and police officials both in the building and on camera.
Topeka family opens coffee shop to give back to the community
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local family is opening a business to say thank-you to the community. Last year, Aspen Campbell was diagnosed with Craniosynostosis, a rare birth defect. Fundraising efforts quickly began and the community stepped up to help raise funds for her surgery. To show thanks and give back, her family opened Elevation Coffee […]
WIBW
Manhattan woman hospitalized after punched, strangled, not allowed to call 911
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was hospitalized after a man punched her, strangled her and would not let her call 911. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to a home in Manhattan with reports of domestic battery.
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested for strangling, restraining 18-year-old victim
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been arrested after he was accused of strangling and restraining an 18-year-old victim. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery.
5 hospitalized after car hits horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City
Missouri troopers are investigating after a driver hit a horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City, sending 3 kids and 2 adults to hospitals.
Emporia gazette.com
Severe storms possible, but late
The opening Friday night of high school football season could be slick, and even stormy in spots. The Storm Prediction Center lowered its boundary line for possible severe storms early Friday. Emporia is now inside the level-one “marginal” area, but areas to the southeast are not.
Kansas State Collegian
Manhattan native uses Instagram to walk on to men’s basketball team
After receiving his degree, former Manhattan Christian College (MCC) point guard Nate Awbrey thought his college basketball days were over. Awbrey joined the 1,000 point club with 1,032 career points, while rebounding 380 boards and recording 244 assists for MCC in his four-year career. While working on his master’s degree...
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence plans to create temporary, city-run campsite behind Johnny’s Tavern for those experiencing homelessness
Two years since the City of Lawrence decided to allow camping on public property in the downtown area, the city is planning to create a temporary city-run campsite for those experiencing homelessness and relocate people to that area. The Lawrence City Commission will receive information about the plan as part...
Kansas man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
WIBW
Bicyclist hit by truck killed at Downtown Topeka intersection
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD has asked drivers to avoid the area of Kansas Ave. and 4th St. - in front of the police department - as crews investigate a fatal commercial truck/bicycle accident. The Topeka Police Department says just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, emergency crews were...
WIBW
Meriden man arrested during Shawnee County trafficking operation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 45-year-old Meriden man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a human trafficking operation Friday in Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a human trafficking operation in an attempt to identify and arrests persons seeking to...
