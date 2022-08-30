Topeka Salvation Army is asking for the community’s help in collecting items for low-income nursing homes in Topeka. As the holiday season quickly approaches we want to ensure everyone gets to enjoy a “MAJICAL” Christmas. Sadly, the wonderful people in low-income nursing homes are often a forgotten segment of the population during the Christmas season. So, we are asking the amazing Topeka community to share the love and spread holiday cheer to those who need it.

