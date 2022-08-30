ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

In Clayton, Bistro La Floraison gives new life to the former Bar Les Freres

The latest restaurant from Take Root Hospitality – the team behind Vicia, Winslow’s Home and Taqueria Morita – just opened in July in Clayton: Bistro La Floraison. The restaurant comes from the husband-and-wife duo of Michael and Tara Gallina and chef Aaron Martinez, and fills the swanky space previously occupied by Bar Les Frères, which shuttered in 2020 after eight years of service. Chef Patrick Fallwell, formerly of Vicia, heads the kitchen for the bistro/wine bar, paying homage to its predecessor with a refreshing take on French flair.
Fall Home Tour: 7530 Maryland Ave.

A historically significant treasure located in the heart of Clayton’s central business district, 7530 Maryland Ave. was designed and built by the famed William B. Ittner Architects in 1941 and features historic details such as a terrazzo staircase, three fireplaces and a boardroom. This rare freestanding two-story building was...
Marquette High School rocketry team prepares experiment for NASA TechRise competition

A team of high-tech Chesterfield high schoolers is taking its talents to the stars. The Marquette High School rocketry team, known as Astral Orbit, recently submitted a winning proposal in the 2021-22 NASA TechRise Student Challenge, and as a result, the group was given the go-ahead to design and build an experiment that tests the impact of regolith (“lunar dust”) on materials used in spaceflights. In 2023, their project will be sent into space via the SpaceLoft “platform” from Highlands Ranch, Colorado’s UP Aerospace.
Drive-thru coffee shop Exit 11 debuts new Brentwood location

A quickly expanding coffee company recently debuted its signature drive-thru experience in Brentwood. Exit 11 Coffee prides itself on quick service with an emphasis on attention to detail – not only on orders but also on the brew itself, resulting in everything from cold brew to espresso drinks and beyond that have cars lined up morning after morning.
The Next Step Assists Individuals in Recovery Pursue Their Educational Goals

The Next Step understands that education can transform lives. Founded in 2005, the nonprofit works to provide tuition assistance in the form of scholarships to individuals recovering from alcohol or substance abuse who are actively receiving an academic or vocational education. “We support all educational endeavors, ranging from traditional four-year...
