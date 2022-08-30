Read full article on original website
Wilmer C. Carlson
Wilmer C. Carlson, “Skunk,” 83, of Melvina, Wis., passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born in Belvidere, Ill., on April 17, 1939, to Glen and Marian (Bacon) Carlson. He went to grade school in Kingston, Ill., and graduated from Genoa High School in 1958.
Doris A. Schwartz
Doris A. Schwartz, 83, of Tomah passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Touch of Home. She was born Feb. 21, 1939, to Harvey Earnest and Ethelyn Mae (Mack) Nauman in Wilton, Wis. Doris was a proud member of the Wilton High School Class of 1957. She was united in marriage to Gary Schwartz in 1976. Throughout her lifetime, Doris worked as a bookkeeper for several automotive companies: Larsen Chevrolet, Bubnich Motors, Tomah Automotive Supply, Chase Parts Store, and Granger’s Engine Services. She was excellent bookkeeper and earned numerous awards for the meticulous bookkeeping skills for GM. Doris also was a self-employed housekeeper for 15-plus years. She enjoyed visiting with her clients, and many of them became dear friends throughout the years. Many folks were able to stay in their homes longer with Doris’ assistance and watchful eye.
Classifieds for Sept. 1
EXPERT REPAIR on most brands of appliances – 4 certified technicians to serve you. Mitby's in Cashton, 654-5144. COMPUTER REPAIR: Contact Dave Heilman at 608-487-3271 or email [email protected] New and refurbished computers in stock. I make house calls!. REAL ESTATE SERVICES: Local Realtor here to help with...
Brookwood football falls 2 points short over Viroqua
The Brookwood football team lines up prior to the start of Friday's home game against Viroqua.
Cross-country teams vie for first-place finishes
The Brookwood and Royall cross-country teams tackled a hilly Westby course at the Ken Trott Invitational on Aug. 23, along with a rain-delayed course at the Cashton Invitational on Aug. 27, to mark the first full week of the fall season.
