Doris A. Schwartz, 83, of Tomah passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Touch of Home. She was born Feb. 21, 1939, to Harvey Earnest and Ethelyn Mae (Mack) Nauman in Wilton, Wis. Doris was a proud member of the Wilton High School Class of 1957. She was united in marriage to Gary Schwartz in 1976. Throughout her lifetime, Doris worked as a bookkeeper for several automotive companies: Larsen Chevrolet, Bubnich Motors, Tomah Automotive Supply, Chase Parts Store, and Granger’s Engine Services. She was excellent bookkeeper and earned numerous awards for the meticulous bookkeeping skills for GM. Doris also was a self-employed housekeeper for 15-plus years. She enjoyed visiting with her clients, and many of them became dear friends throughout the years. Many folks were able to stay in their homes longer with Doris’ assistance and watchful eye.

