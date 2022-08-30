ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
107-3 KISS-FM

Longview, TX Celebrity Brings Awareness to the “Save LJS” Campaign!

If you're from Longview, Texas--or frankly anywhere in East Texas--there's a good chance you're at least somewhat familiar with Pop Watch. If not, we highly recommend you check out this page which has almost 3.5 MILLION followers on Facebook. Yes, "Pop" may be our local celebrity out of Longview, Texas, but people all over the world love keeping up with Pop, his wife "Nan," and the whole family. His grandson, Jason, is the admin of the page and we very much appreciate the work he does to bring Pop and Nan and all of their adventures to us all.
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cass County, TX
City
Texarkana, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Cass County, TX
Crime & Safety
107-3 KISS-FM

Burn Bans Being Lifted In East Texas Thanks To Plentiful Rainfall

The first two-thirds of summer 2022 in East Texas has been a brutal one. Thanks, or no thanks, to the infamous 'heat dome', East Texans have been sweltering in the heat and humidity with temperatures hovering at or above one hundred degrees for days upon end. Thankfully it seems as if that weather phenomenon has moved on, at least for now.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#County Jail#Boxers#East Texas#County Judge#Cass County Inmate
107-3 KISS-FM

Pigs On The Pitch In Longview, TX Damage Soccer Fields

Here's an interesting story out of Longview that caught our attention. This story has all the makings of a Disney movie, Pigs that love to play soccer...or just mess up soccer fields anyway. According to A Facebook Post From Longview Parks And Recreation, the upcoming soccer season will have to...
LONGVIEW, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Fun Ideas for Where to Buy Souvenirs in Kilgore and Across East Texas

It’s a dilemma we have all faced at some point, when friends or family visit us in East Texas. Where is a good place to go so they can get souvenirs to remember the trip? This question was recently posted in a Kilgore, Texas social media group and there were some really helpful answers and some “funny” answers and I wanted to share those with you. Below you’re going to see all of the suggestions on where to go when you’re looking for souvenirs in East Texas.
KILGORE, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073kissfmtexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy