An Escaped Double Murder Suspect Has Been Recaptured Thanks to The SUV He Stole
East Texans can rest easier tonight. The manhunt for escaped double murder suspect Charlie Obin Sprayberry, who escaped from jail in Cass County, TX on Monday evening, has come to an end, thanks to police officers and the SUV he stole. According to reports, Sprayberry escaped from jail in Cass...
ETX Gardening Must-Do’s for September? Experts Share Advice Here
For any aspiring gardener in Tyler, Longview, Lindale, or anywhere across East Texas, there are certain things one needs to do during the month of September to help your garden grow. Every year I try to learn a bit more about gardening. But I often want to know what to...
Kilgore, TX Folks Warn About Door Dasher Texting to Ask for Extra Money
Rumors have been circulated in Kilgore, Texas regarding a Door Dash Driver who has been known to text to ask for extra money. Many East Texans got VERY familiar with food delivery services over the course of the last couple of years. And it continues... And honestly, I have a...
Longview, TX Celebrity Brings Awareness to the “Save LJS” Campaign!
If you're from Longview, Texas--or frankly anywhere in East Texas--there's a good chance you're at least somewhat familiar with Pop Watch. If not, we highly recommend you check out this page which has almost 3.5 MILLION followers on Facebook. Yes, "Pop" may be our local celebrity out of Longview, Texas, but people all over the world love keeping up with Pop, his wife "Nan," and the whole family. His grandson, Jason, is the admin of the page and we very much appreciate the work he does to bring Pop and Nan and all of their adventures to us all.
Why’s There a Dead, Dirty Vulture Hanging from a Derrick in Kilgore?
Well, first of all it's neither dead nor dirty. Secondly no need to make a call about it. According to Kilgore, TX Police Department, the vulture hanging from the derrick in Sesquicentennial Plaza will be there for the foreseeable future. I love me some Kilgore, unfortunately I haven't driven through...
My Very Favorite Way To Deal With the Rude People We Encounter
Overall, the people we encounter in Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, and all over East Texas seem to be, at least compared to some of the other regions in the country, a little bit friendlier. And I'm beyond grateful for that. It's one of the things I enjoy about living here the...
Pharmaceutical Company President Guilty In Texas Counterfeit “Lean” Conspiracy
If you're familiar with Houston hip hop culture then you know "Lean" aka Purple Drank, aka Sizzurp, aka Dirty Sprite among other names became relatively popular in the late 90’s when rappers and other artists were referencing the drink in their music. Lean is an illicit substance made with...
Burn Bans Being Lifted In East Texas Thanks To Plentiful Rainfall
The first two-thirds of summer 2022 in East Texas has been a brutal one. Thanks, or no thanks, to the infamous 'heat dome', East Texans have been sweltering in the heat and humidity with temperatures hovering at or above one hundred degrees for days upon end. Thankfully it seems as if that weather phenomenon has moved on, at least for now.
Pigs On The Pitch In Longview, TX Damage Soccer Fields
Here's an interesting story out of Longview that caught our attention. This story has all the makings of a Disney movie, Pigs that love to play soccer...or just mess up soccer fields anyway. According to A Facebook Post From Longview Parks And Recreation, the upcoming soccer season will have to...
Fun Ideas for Where to Buy Souvenirs in Kilgore and Across East Texas
It’s a dilemma we have all faced at some point, when friends or family visit us in East Texas. Where is a good place to go so they can get souvenirs to remember the trip? This question was recently posted in a Kilgore, Texas social media group and there were some really helpful answers and some “funny” answers and I wanted to share those with you. Below you’re going to see all of the suggestions on where to go when you’re looking for souvenirs in East Texas.
