HipHopDX.com
Pooh Shiesty Shows Off New Look In Prison Photo
Pooh Shiesty appears to be going through something of a transformation in prison — physically, at least. On Monday (August 29), the incarcerated rapper took to Twitter to share a new photo of him behind bars, showing off his almost unrecognizable new look. The usually ski mask-clad MC can...
HipHopDX.com
Kendrick Lamar Performs Intimate Set In Front Of JAY-Z & Beyoncé In NYC
Brooklyn, NY – Kendrick Lamar treated JAY-Z, Beyoncé and others to an intimate performance in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night (August 6). Just hours after entertaining a sold-out crowd at the Barclays Center on his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Tour, Kendrick took his talents to Dumbo House, a swanky, members-only club overlooking the East River.
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill Reacts To JAY-Z Saying They’ll Never Have Beef
Meek Mill has reacted to JAY-Z proclaiming the two of them will never engage in beef with one another. Back in July, Meek announced he was leaving Jigga’s Roc Nation Management. Hov addressed the split earlier today (August 26) on DJ Khaled‘s “GOD DID,” a song that also features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, taken from Khaled’s new album of the same name.
Complex
Rappers Are Saying They’re ‘Cappin’ in Songs. Here’s Why.
“This deluxe is all cap, this shit is not real,” Lil Durk says at the beginning of “So What,” the intro to his 7220 deluxe album. His disclaimer once seemed unthinkable for many fans. For the majority of hip-hop history, rappers have sold themselves as paragons of authenticity in their music. “I’m living my raps” was the intrinsic sell to most consumers. But in recent years, the justice system has been preying on that dynamic by criminalizing lyrics, whether it’s cases against individual artists like San Diego’s Tiny Doo or sweeping indictments like the YSL RICO case, where Georgia prosecutors allege that Young Thug and Gunna’s lyrics are evidence of their involvement in a violent gang.
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer
This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
Rapper T.I. Punched Chainsmokers Member in Face Over Kiss, Singer Says
"We're in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek, it was totally my fault," said Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.
Wendy Williams Looks Unrecognizable As She Clutches Bodyguard's Arm During N.Y.C. Outing
Wendy Williams stepped out in New York City this week looking completely unrecognizable. On Tuesday, August 23, the former talk show star was snapped leaving her apartment building while holding on to tight to her body guard. In photos seen here, Williams looked perplexed as she made her way into an awaiting vehicle and appeared unable to walk without her security member holding her up, although it is not clear why. COMEDIAN HEATHER MCDONALD DISHES ON WENDY WILLIAMS, KIM KARDASHIAN & PETE DAVIDSON'S SPLIT & ALL NEW TOUR"I'm going to Core Club," the media mogul, who appeared wide eyed and...
thesource.com
CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father
Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
Narcity
Alicia Keys Responds With A Big 'WTF' After Fan Kisses Her During Vancouver Show (VIDEO)
Alicia Keys just responded to a viral video of her getting kissed by a fan smack on the cheek during her concert in Vancouver. She was performing for her Alicia + Keys World Tour at Rogers Arena on August 29 when she had a completely uncalled-for encounter with a fan.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncè, Jay-Z & Kids Enjoy Family Fun On a $200 Million Mega Yacht
Beyoncè is taking a pause from running the world to spend quality time with her husband, Jay-Z and their three children on a $200 million mega yacht. According to reports, the couple kicked off their vacation on the coast of Croatia via a luxury yacht named Faith. The famous boat was designed with the rich and famous in mind and charters for prices starting at $1.3 million a week in the summer and $1.5 million a week in the winter.
Ashanti remains silent after former Murder Inc. label colleague exposes alleged relationship
In the words of former First Lady Michelle Obama, “when they go low, we go high,” and that is exactly the route R&B singer and songwriter, Ashanti, is taking after the Tuesday airing of episode three of BET’s The Murder Inc. Story docuseries. In the episode, Murder...
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview
Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo
Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
BET
Notorious B.I.G.’s Daughter T’yanna Wallace Puts Up Million-Dollar Home To Post Boyfriend’s Bond
Notorious B.I.G’s daughter T’yanna Wallace has posted her boyfriend’s $1 million bond after he was arrested in a hit-and-run that injured three people earlier this month. According to Fox News, Wallace’s beau Tyshawn Baldwin allegedly fled police on Aug. 10 during a routine traffic stop in Queens...
Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt
Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
Steve Harvey Says Kelis Messed Up A Potential Business Deal By Complaining About Beyoncé Sampling Her
Steve Harvey addressed the feud between Kelis and Beyoncé surrounding the brief “Milkshake” sample that has since been pulled from Bey’s new Renaissance album, on his radio show. “I don’t even understand,” Harvey said in response to Kelis’ issue with unknowingly being included on the album....
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Says He Slightly 'Cheated' With His One Take 'GOD DID' Verse
JAY-Z has admitted he didn’t quite do his verse on DJ Khaled‘s “GOD DID” in one take, revealing that he practiced it a couple of times before hitting the booth. Earlier this week, Hov’s longtime engineer Young Guru said the Marcy legend spit his almost four-minute verse for DJ Khaled’s new album in a single go. Despite their long history of working together, Guru explained he’d never seen anything like it before.
‘Did You Think I Wasn’t Going to Shake My Ass?’: Anitta Gets Sexy With Performance of ‘Envolver’ at the 2022 VMAs
Well, we all know which version of Anitta hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday evening: the sexiest one. The Brazilian singer performed her hit “Envolver,” which spawned a massive TikTok trend over the past year and topped Spotify’s global charts back in March. Dressed in a revealing red catsuit, Anitta twerked and strutted across the stage with her backup dancers before asking the crowd, “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my ass?” The Versions of Me hitmaker then delivered as promised, showing off her assets backed by “Bola Rebola,” her collaboration with J Balvin and...
Comments / 1