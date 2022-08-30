ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back and better than ever

In opening address, Gow shares optimism for coming year. During his opening address for the 2022 fall semester, UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow highlighted several key initiatives and expressed optimism for a more normal school year in the wake of COVID-19. Addressing a crowd of a few hundred in Graff...
Jurassic World Dominion

Join Campus Activities Board for this week’s free movie in the Student Union Theater! This weeks movie is Jurassic World Dominion!. Check out the movie trailer for this week's movie (https://youtu.be/fb5ELWi-ekk)
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin

Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
Entertainment
Joe Mertens

Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
