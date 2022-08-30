Read full article on original website
West Nile Virus Detected In Wisconsin
'These cases are a reminder of the importance of taking precautions to protect ourselves from mosquitoes and the viruses they carry.'
uwlax.edu
Back and better than ever
In opening address, Gow shares optimism for coming year. During his opening address for the 2022 fall semester, UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow highlighted several key initiatives and expressed optimism for a more normal school year in the wake of COVID-19. Addressing a crowd of a few hundred in Graff...
uwlax.edu
Jurassic World Dominion
Join Campus Activities Board for this week’s free movie in the Student Union Theater! This weeks movie is Jurassic World Dominion!. Check out the movie trailer for this week's movie (https://youtu.be/fb5ELWi-ekk)
Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin
Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
Tour La Crosse to begin new Bluff to Bluff Experience trolly tour
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Tour La Crosse will begin their newest Bluff to Bluff trolley tours on Saturday. From local wine to breathtaking views atop the bluffs, the new four hour tour will explore different parts of the Coulee Region. Participants will tour Grandad Bluff, the La Crosse History Center, Apple Blossom Overlook and Van Lin Orchards. The tour will...
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
Coulee Region Humane Society’s 18th annual Adopt-A-Thon is under way
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — You can give a shelter pet a happy ending during Coulee Region Humane Society’s Adopt-A-Thon. For just this week, adopters can name their own adoption fee for all cats, kittens, and some dogs. Smaller animals like rabbits and hamsters are free to adopt. Since the promotion started on Monday, 15 animals have found their forever homes,...
