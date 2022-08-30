Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
A Salute To Vin ScullyIBWAALos Angeles, CA
Related
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Cooling Centers To Open In Response To Excessive Heat
Due to excessive heat in the forecast, the City of Santa Clarita has designated branches of their libraries as cooling centers. Starting Thursday through Saturday, all three Santa Clarita Public Library branches are set to be open as cooling centers, with select locations available through Monday, according to City officials.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita: Three Best Nightlife Activities
If you visit Santa Clarita to blend in and experience the strong sense of culture, you shouldn’t miss out on some of the town’s nighttime experiences – from street parties to intimate live music. If you want to take a break from loud music, relax, and connect with nature, then there are activities such as moonlight fishing and others. Santa Clarita is a spot for various folks exploring different vibes.
signalscv.com
Newhall Aquarium sinking, in need of help
The Newhall Aquarium and Learning Center needs immediate funding or it won’t last. A new GoFundMe page for the nonprofit organization on Arch Street indicates a fundraising goal of $75,000 to pay past due rent, utilities and other costs related to animal care, feeding, housing, staff pay, aquarium maintenance, marine creature rescue and more. As of the publishing of this story, $140 had been raised since the page was created on August 14.
Ventura County Reporter
WONDA WOMAN | Ventura’s own breaking phenom Christina Prado
PICTURED: Prado says breaking is “the dance of immigrants; it’s American.” All photos courtesy of Christina Prado. UPDATE: This article was edited to note that the breaker pictured below is Jeremy Pena. He was originally identified incorrectly as Moy Rivas. “Dancing is complex simplicity in its rawest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best Seafood Restaurants in L.A. (Opinion)
There are many great seafood restaurants in L.A. to choose from. Delicious seafood saladImage by tove erbs from Pixabay. Los Angeles has endless dining options, and seafood lovers will not be disappointed with the wealth of seafood eateries available. From fine dining establishments with exquisite menus to casual spots with delicious seafood dishes, there is something for everyone.
Santa Clarita Radio
Superintendent Provides Update On Northlake Hills Elementary Closure
The Castaic Union School District Superintendent gave an update Thursday afternoon on the closure of Northlake Hills Elementary School due to the Route Fire. On Thursday afternoon, Castaic Union School District Superintendent Steve Doyle confirmed that Northlake Hills Elementary School in Castaic would likely remain closed through Monday due to lingering smoke from the Route Fire.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Ranks In Top Worst Cities To Grow A Healthy Lawn
Santa Clarita was ranked in the top cities where “lawns go to die,” due to the ongoing drought and water restrictions. In a study conducted by Love Lawn, Santa Clarita was ranked the fourth worst place to grow a healthy lawn due to the drought and watering restrictions plaguing Southern California.
Santa Clarita Radio
One Hospitalized After 5 Freeway Crash In Valencia
One person was taken to the hospital following a 5 Freeway crash in Valencia Friday, impacting an already heavy drive. Around 2 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the northbound 5 Freeway south of Valencia Boulevard, said Ruben Munoz, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los Angeles
The world's largest pizza isn't just a big deal — it's a big, big deal. Where to find the largest pizza in Los AngelesCredit: Instagram: @bigmamasnpapas. (Los Angeles, CA) - The largest deliverable pizza in California is being sold at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles.
These are the Best French Fries in California
This restaurant has been serving loaded fries in greater Los Angeles since 1951. (Los Angeles, Calif.) - Nothing beats the classic American side dish of fries, but sometimes you want something off the beaten path when you are bored with your usual fast food joint.
Swimming discouraged at several SoCal beaches due to high bacteria levels
LOS ANGELES — Health officials are urging people to stay out of the water at several popular Southern California beaches due to high bacteria levels. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued an alert cautioning residents to avoid swimming and surfing in the waters at four beaches: Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica; Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey; Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro; and Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu.
Santa Clarita Radio
Amazon 18-Wheeler Hanging Off Bridge Blocks San Francisquito Canyon Road
An 18-wheeler Amazon trailer was left partially hanging off of a bridge on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Thursday morning, blocking the entire road for at least a full day. San Francisquito Reopens (4:56 p.m.) San Francisquito Canyon Road has been reopened, “following repairs” to the bridge that was damaged...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16 Photos, Tips, And Jokes That'll Catch You Up On The California Heatwave, AKA Hell On Earth
I will not be leaving my apartment for the next week.
Santa Clarita Radio
Top 10 Best Things To Do In Santa Clarita
Located in Southern California, Santa Clarita is a gorgeous city with lots of places to explore and things to do. With beautiful scenery and an ocean nearby, it is the perfect place to visit on a family holiday. There is everything from the famous Six Flag Magic Mountain to gibbon sanctuaries, and even casino’s for adults to enjoy at night. Perhaps try to play online without embarrassing yourself first, so you know what you are doing when you visit the casinos in person.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 17308 Summit Hills Dr, Santa Clarita
Welcome to this beautiful and tastefully updated Canyon Country home featuring 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a sprawling 3,660 Sq. Ft. of living space! This is the home you will not want to leave! Upon entering the home, you’ll notice the open floorplan with a light and bright living room featuring high ceilings, tile and wood-like laminate flooring and a beautiful 2-sides fireplace to enjoy. Adjacent to the living room is the gorgeous Chef’s kitchen featuring a large center island with quartz counter tops and an extended breakfast bar and plenty of cabinets for storage. Across the kitchen is the family room that offers a secondary space for the family to enjoy. Down the hall you will find a guest bedroom and a 3/4 bathroom. Head upstairs where a large bonus room with a private balcony, laundry room, the primary bedroom and bathroom, and 4 secondary bedrooms are located. The spacious master suite has 2 large his-and-hers walk-in closets and the bathroom features a soaking tub, separate walk-in shower and dual vanities. Step outside to your low-maintenance backyard with freshly installed sod providing a new luscious landscape. Conveniently located close to the 14fwy, shopping, restaurants, public transportation and top-rated schools. This home is perfect for entertaining family and friends! Welcome Home! www.17308SummitHills.com.
Santa Clarita Radio
Nine Years After Going Missing At Castaic Lake, Still No Trace Of Bryce Laspisa
Nine years after Bryce Laspisa’s crashed car was found at Castaic Lake, he is still nowhere to be found. “Aug. 30th marks 9 years since we lost Bryce,” read a statement from Laspisa’s family posted to the Find Bryce Laspisa Facebook page. “Still no answers or closure. Bryce, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”
NBC Los Angeles
Enjoy a Rare Chance to Dance at Castle Green
There are a number of notable buildings around Southern California that boast interiors that we know well, even if we can't say we know them from in-person visits. They're the storied landmarks that frequently host film crews, meaning we're familiar with the cinematic spaces associated with these local icons even if we haven't ever set foot inside.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best cheeseburger in California? This restaurant ranked No. 1, Yelp says
Cheeseburgers are regarded as an American staple, and Yelp just made it easier to find the best place in California to grab one. CRFT Burger in Glendora landed the No. 1 spot for cheeseburgers in the state, according to Yelp’s new report, which highlights the “top cheeseburger in every state.”
signalscv.com
Saugus swap meet seller starts GoFundMe after $8,000 worth of merchandise was stolen
Owen Gomez originally started selling his own toys at the Saugus swap meet nine years ago, wanting to be like his uncle who also sold at the swap meet. He eventually fell in love with the atmosphere and continued to attend the swap meet as a seller. Every Sunday, Gomez,...
Comments / 0