KPVI Newschannel 6
Fallen tree causes road closure
CADDO PARISH, La. - Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office issued a traffic alert Saturday morning. US 79 is completely shut down from Buncombe Road to Hwy. 80 due to a fallen tree. Stay with KTBS for udpates.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Boil advisory lifted for entire city of Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A boil advisory has been rescinded for the main pressure zone, according to an update provided by the city Friday night. This zone impacts most Shreveport water customers and feeds the city’s hospitals. Only the west zone remains under a boil advisory and it’s expected to be lifted Saturday.
