Southern Idaho Labor Day Preheat Underway; Triple-Digits Return
As many in southern Idaho prepare to enjoy the extended Labor Day weekend, temperatures are going to steadily climb through the weekend. Triple-digit weather will return to the Magic Valley as the region will feel at least one more heatwave for the year. The northwestern United States has some seriously...
Mountain Lion Confirmed Along Trail in Twin Falls ID
You would know the area. Along the canyon and near the gun club and Federation Point. At the far north end of Washington Street. A guy was out running last week when he encountered the animal. He waited several days before notifying Idaho Fish and Game. The lion may have since moved on, but people in the area are still being warned to keep a close eye on their children and pets.
Watch: Bull at Rodeo Charge into Crowd at State Fair
The Twin Falls County Fair kicked off this week, and one of the best parts about it, other than the food, rides, and games, is the Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo. In Idaho, rodeos are a big deal and a staple at any fair. The skillset of the athletes, the live animals, and the threat of danger, makes for a fun time for the whole family and an enjoyment everyone should experience. The rodeo at the Twin Falls County fair lasts for three days and kicked off last night, and will continue tonight and tomorrow. While flocks of people will make their way to Filer to take in the spectacle, be aware that the danger in attending a rodeo, and when something goes wrong, it can be terrifying as this video proves.
Another Argument for Taking the Keys Away From Women in Idaho
I saw the beautiful blue Super Sport in Jerome and wanted some pictures. It sat parked far away from any other open parking spaces, and I figured I could get some good angles. Then suddenly the box labeled Jeep pulled in right next to the classic car. The Jeep driver had multiple empty spaces close to the door at the shop.
The City of Twin Falls is looking for feedback from the community
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is asking for some help from the community, to improve community livability and government services. The city will launch an Open Participation Citizen survey next week. The city is encouraging citizens to take it and provide feedback. The survey...
Don’t Miss These 10 Events Taking Place this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
The unofficial end of summer is here, and while that will make many sad, the weather will more than makeup for it, as it continues to feel like it. The heat may be sticking around, but the focus will turn to fall activities as September has begun, and summer 2022 closes this weekend. With the holiday taking place, many will take advantage of it to have one final weekend to enjoy before things get busier and there aren't any breaks until the holidays later in the year. If you are on the fence about what to do this weekend, do not fret, there is tons to do and very little chance you will be bored this Labor Day weekend in the Magic Valley. Here are some events to consider and check out this weekend.
LOOK: The Ponies Pistols and Pistons Show at the Twin Falls County Fair Recap
I've said before, that the Ponies, Pistols, and Pistons show at the Twin Falls County Fair is the most exciting and action-packed show at the fair. After attending the event again last night, now I’m saying it again because the show was awesome. If you missed it, check out the gallery of photos from the show and make sure you go see it live if they come back next year.
Outpouring of support goes out to injured Idaho firefighter
BUHL — An outpouring of support has gone out to a firefighter critically injured last Friday in a motorcycle crash. Buhl Fire Department’s Jared Nebeker is in an intensive care unit at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, placed in a medically induced coma to allow his body to heal. His left foot has been amputated and he suffers from cranial swelling after the crash on U.S. Highway 30. ...
How Awkward Was Your Last Twin Falls ID High School Reunion?
September and October are big months for high school reunions. I have one coming up in mid-October, and I have absolutely no intention of going. My decision doesn't have anything to do with nerves or not wanting to reconnect with anyone in particular, but apparently many Americans have the same beef about attending reunions, according to an online source.
Marshall Tucker Band 50 Years Tour Stops North Of Twin Falls
One of the most iconic names in southern rock is coming to a Sun Valley venue this week as hard-working Americans prepare to enjoy a much-needed, Labor Day three-day weekend. Tickets are listed as sold out by most retailers, but the weather is going to be ideal for a little picnic or tailgate outside the venue under the stars if you can't wrangle any up.
Twin Falls Has A New Concert Venue And A Local Band Is Returning For One Night Of Fun
This is the first I have heard of a new concert venue in Twin Falls, but now I am super excited! A local band is coming back to Twin Falls where it all started for a night of entertainment. If you are into indie-rock this is for your. New Concert...
Is Homelessness, Drug Use At This Twin Falls Park A Real Threat?
The subject of homelessness and drug use is something I often see people in the Twin Falls community sounding off on when scrolling Facebook and other sites dedicated to local content. As far as the homeless folks are concerned, where is it they are supposed to go that would make those in southern Idaho that have roofs over their heads and multiple meals a day feel safer?
KIVI-TV
BLM held its second meeting on the Lava Ridge wind projects as more counties come out in opposition
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) held its second subcommittee meeting Thursday as officials consider the future of the Lava Ridge wind project. The plan, if approved, could place hundreds of wind turbines north of Twin Falls County. BLM holds the controlling interest when it comes to the future of the project moving forward but counties in the surrounding area have recently come out opposing the plan and don't see it as a fit for southern Idaho.
If You Were A Twin Falls Top Gun Pilot, What’s Your Call Sign?
After nearly thirteen weeks at the box office, Top Gun: Maverick is easily the highest-grossing film of 2022. To date, the sequel has earned more than $2 billion globally, and it's still playing at my local theater. Since its release in late-May, Top Gun: Maverick has become the seventh highest-grossing...
Search Continues for Paul Man Who Went Missing 60 Years Ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The search continues for a Paul man who went missing while hunting in the South Hills 60 years ago. The Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell posted on social media that crews spent the summer looking, with help from a cadaver dog, for then 19-year-old Floyd Dorsey. The sheriff said Dorsey had gone up to Monument Peak to hunt with some friends on October 20, 1961. The group had set up camp and a storm hit the area blanketing the hills with snow that night.
Magic Valley Task Force Investigating Friday High Speed Chase
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A special task force is investigating a high-speed chase and reports of shots fired early Friday near Buhl. According to court records, 18-year-old Sydney Gibson was arraigned Monday on felony attempting to flee or elude a police officer with a vehicle early in the morning on August 26. In court documents a Twin Falls County Deputy reported hearing "shots fired" over the radio and witnessed a young male with black hair lying motionless on the ground when he arrived on scene when the chase ended in a field. The charging documents doesn't mention any further details related to the reports of shots fired. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the incident is being handled by the Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force headed by the Jerome County Sheriff's Office and no further details were given. Deputies responded a little before 3 a.m. following a report from a man who had stopped to check on the people in a car stopped in the middle of the road in Filer. The man reported a male in the passenger seat pulled out a firearm. The suspect vehicle, a gray Hyundai sedan, made its way into Twin Falls where Twin Falls County Deputies attempted to pull it over at a gas station. The car then sped off at speeds of more than 100 mph towards Filer in the opposing lanes of travel. A deputy reported in the charging documents that the car hit speeds of 120 mph while going through Filer. The pursuit went through Buhl at speeds clocked around 100 mph where the sedan nearly hit another vehicle head on. Eventually the car went into a field on 4100 N where deputies pinned it. A deputy then pulled the driver, Gibson, from the car and placed her in custody.
$3 Movies Coming this Weekend to the Twin Falls Magic Valley Cinema 13
We’ve mentioned quite a few times that we need a dollar theater in Twin Falls, and this might be the closest we’ll ever get to that. On Saturday, September 3rd the Magic Valley Cinema 13 will be showing all movies for just $3. $3 Movies For National Cinema...
5 Most Popular Twin Falls Google Searches That Have Nothing To Do With Idaho
Have you ever Googled something just to see what the most searched thing about it is? I did it with Twin Falls and I have to say, most of the Google searches have nothing to do with where we live, let alone Idaho at all. Disclaimer: This was done on...
Why a Burger King Sign in Twin Falls Grabbed Attention in the Wrong Way
Warning: The story below does include a picture with explicit language. If you are offended by offensive language, please do not continue reading or scroll further. Late nights on weekends, when teenagers sneak out or find themselves bored, they like to get into mischief. Sometimes adults like to pull pranks as well when they see an opportunity. It can be fun to do harmless pranks and mischievous acts, so long as nobody gets hurt and nothing is damaged. Sometimes employees have had enough and decide they don't care about their jobs anymore and say forget it, by doing something to get fired. The reasons above are mentioned, because it is not entirely sure which took place, but recently someone decided to rearrange the Burger King's on Washington and Cheney sign in Twin Falls. Some kids thought it would be funny, an adult saw an opportunity to change the sign for a laugh, or some employee may not have cared anymore and arranged the sign a certain way, whichever it was, bravo.
kmvt
Southern Idaho man receives a life-sentence for 2017 death of a child
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, Joshua Molina learned his fate in a Twin Falls courtroom. He had been found guilty back in June of first-degree murder, and four counts of injury to a child, in connection with the death of a child in 2017. On the four...
