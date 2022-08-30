—In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Kentucky Housing Corp. (KHC) will host the Kentucky Affordable Housing Conference (KAHC) Tuesday, Sept. 21, and Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Galt House in Louisville. The past two conferences were canceled due to COVID-19. Dr. Matthew Desmond, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the America City” and distinguished professor at Princeton University, will kick off the conference at 9 a.m. Sept. 21 with a discussion about his research and how the pandemic has impacted evictions. Representatives from KHC, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and USDA will take part in plenary discussions. Topics include ways the industry can improve access to homeownership opportunities, including providing more access to credit, overcoming bias in appraisals, reducing income disparities, and enhancing diversity and representation.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO