lanereport.com
Book drive for Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky . — The International Book Project released this statement announcing a book drive for Eastern Kentucky in partnership with the Bloomsbury on Sunday Book Club. Since the tragic flooding that took place in Eastern Kentucky in late July, International Book Project (IBP) has sent several small book shipments to teachers who lost classroom books and supplies.
Kentucky Affordable Housing event returns after 2-year hiatus
—In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Kentucky Housing Corp. (KHC) will host the Kentucky Affordable Housing Conference (KAHC) Tuesday, Sept. 21, and Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Galt House in Louisville. The past two conferences were canceled due to COVID-19. Dr. Matthew Desmond, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the America City” and distinguished professor at Princeton University, will kick off the conference at 9 a.m. Sept. 21 with a discussion about his research and how the pandemic has impacted evictions. Representatives from KHC, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and USDA will take part in plenary discussions. Topics include ways the industry can improve access to homeownership opportunities, including providing more access to credit, overcoming bias in appraisals, reducing income disparities, and enhancing diversity and representation.
Baptist Health to build $40 million pharmacy headquarters in La Grange
— Community officials joined Baptist Health leaders at Baptist Health La Grange Thursday morning to announce the system’s new Central Pharmacy Service Center details. A $40 million investment that will create 200 new jobs, Baptist Health’s Central Pharmacy will be housed in a 90,000-square-foot facility to be built on the Baptist Health La Grange campus. It will operate as a hub to streamline Baptist Health’s growing pharmacy services across the system’s nine hospitals located throughout Kentucky and Southern Indiana — ultimately helping patients access more medications and receive their medications quickly and efficiently.
The Bottom Line: Kentucky meets budget goals to lower tax to 4.5% in January 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. — During the 2022 session, the General Assembly took action to begin gradually lowering Kentucky’s individual income tax. The legislation included goals the state must meet in order to reduce the tax by 0.5% each year. On Wednesday, the Kentucky Department of Revenue confirmed a surplus...
