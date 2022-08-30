ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Family of boy attacked at McKinley High School files lawsuit against BPS

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rx6KO_0hbMNtO500

The family of McKinley High School student Sirgio Jeter has filed a lawsuit against the Buffalo Public School District and former Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash.

Jeter was stabbed multiple times during an attack at McKinley High School on February 9 .

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in State Supreme Court, says in part that the district and the former superintendent:

" neglected their duty to provide a safe and secure environment, in that their agents, servants and/or employees were negligent in failing to supervise students; in hiring and training of faculty, staff and administration; failing to secure the school grounds; failing to suspend, properly discipline and counsel students who have committed violent acts; ignoring threatening behavior from students; ignoring credible complaints made by parents, school teachers and representatives from the Buffalo Teachers' Federation; allowing bullying, fighting and violent behavior from students to escalate; negligently investigating incidents of student violence; failing to maintain a disciplined, safe and organized school climate; and negligently allowing a culture of violence to develop within the schools. This negligence resulted in needless suffering, and significant multiple critical injuries to Infant-Plaintiff, S.J."

John Elmore, the attorney representing Jeter told 7 News in February that Jeter's cousin received social media threats about a fight after school on February 9 and went to the principal's office to discuss it that day, 26 minutes before the attack.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office previously announced a 17-year-old boy is facing charges in connection to the stabbing of Jeter and a second 17-year-old boy is facing charges in connection to the shooting of a security guard during the attack. The security guard, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the leg during. He was treated and released from the hospital and police said a 13-year-old was also grazed by a bullet on his side during the attack. He did not seek treatment until a day later for a minor grazing wound.

7 News has reached out to the district for comment, the following statement was provided:

"Our collective hearts hurt for the student that was injured as a result of the violence outside of McKinley High School on February 9, 2022, and we wish him well as he continues his recovery. In light of this being a pending litigation matter, the District has no further comment at this time."

Comments / 2

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police asking for assistance in finding shooting victim

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police is asking for assistance in finding a shooting victim, they said Saturday night. Police say that 23-year-old William J. Morin was shot on the 200 block of Urban Street at approximately 6 a.m. Friday morning. He was transported by civilian vehicle to ECMC, where police say he later walked […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to burglary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced that a 61-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty Thursday morning to burglarizing an apartment on Delaware Avenue. Edward Jackson has been charged with one count of third-degree burglary. His plea comes a week ahead of a jury trial. Jackson was detained on February 15, 2021, […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mckinley High School#Shooting#School Teachers#Violent Crime#Bps#State Supreme Court#Infant Plaintiff#S J
WIVB

Two dead in Stevens Avenue shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead after a shooting on Stevens Avenue Friday afternoon in Buffalo. The shooting happened on Stevens Avenue, just before 3:50 p.m. near Northland Avenue where officers found two dead males, according to Buffalo Police. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 men shot and killed Friday in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men were shot and killed Friday afternoon. The men were found dead on Stevens Avenue, near Northland Avenue, around 3:50 p.m. Friday, according to Buffalo Police. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Missing Cattaraugus County 57-year-old found safe

UPDATE: Amy Hill and her dog, Tucker, have been found safe, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office announced. RANDOLPH, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office is searching for a 57-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday. Amy Hill was last seen at her Bowen Road home around 5 p.m. on Sept. 1. Though […]
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two charged with gun, drug and robbery offenses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Mayville woman and a Jamestown man have been charged on gun, drug and robbery offenses after police say they ran a narcotics conspiracy over 18 months. Police say that between November 2020 and April 2022, 41-year-old Alisha Klinger of Mayville and 36-year-old Jacob Snow of Jamestown conspired with others to […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Rewards Offered For Help Solving These 8 Murders In Buffalo

Police in Buffalo need help to solve these 8 unsolved homicides. The families of the victims need closure and each of them deserve justice. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for these senseless murders. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy