Week 1 Football Results Friday September 2
After double sessions, a controlled scrimmage and exhibition game the 2022 Football Season started for real Friday, September 2nd. Here are the results. Remember you can nominate a football player for the 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. 10 TV Comedies Set in New England. From a witch...
Brewer Witches Visit Bangor Rams in Varsity Football
The Brewer Witches visit the Bangor Rams in varsity football on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. The game will begin below at 7 PM from Cameron Stadium in Bangor. A replay of the game will be posted below after it is finished. If you experience any issues during playback, please refresh...
