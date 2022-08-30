ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain Hill, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lvpnews.com

Fair is in the air: 2022 Great Allentown Fair intended to be good, safe fun

No one could be happier than Jessica Ciecwisz, Marketing and Entertainment Manager for the Great Allentown Fair. Fair organizers tout this year’s 170th anniversary event as “The Great Allentown Fair Lights it Up!”. If you drive past the Allentown Fairgrounds at night, you’ll see the illuminated cupola atop...
ALLENTOWN, PA
wmmr.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Fountain Hill, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Restaurants gear up for 'Taste of Hamburg-er Festival'

HAMBURG, Pa. — The 19th annual "Taste of Hamburg-er Festival" in Hamburg will take place Saturday. The fest is an all-day event filled with more than 40 burger stands, live music, burger-eating contests and cooking competitions. Vendors travel from near and far to let meat-lovers taste-test their burgers. This year, some local restaurants and taking part for the first time.
HAMBURG, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Driver successfully rescued from vehicle after going off turnpike bridge and landing on Plymouth Road in Plymouth Meeting

Friday afternoon was a busy day for Plymouth Township’s fire companies. While units from Plymouth Fire Company were assisting with a house fire in Norristown, the Harmonville Fire Company No. 1 responded to where the Pennsylvania Turnpike crosses over Plymouth Road in Plymouth Meeting to a vehicle accident. According to the report from Plymouth Fire Company, the vehicle had been traveling along the turnpike when it struck the barrier and flipped over going off the turnpike bridge and landing on Plymouth Road. The driver was trapped in the vehicle.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Cars#Artsquest S Steelstacks#Chevy Nova Street Stock
Times News

Farmers feel sting of rain shortage

As any farmer would attest, there’s no substitute for rain. This summer, there hasn’t been nearly a fraction of enough precipitation to wet the crops in their fields. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on Wednesday that the Commonwealth Drought Task Force has declared a drought watch for 36 counties.
LEHIGHTON, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Former Wegmans Site at Montgomery Mall Sells for $22.6M

The site of a Wegmans at the Montgomery Mall has been purchased by an out-of-state real estate investor for $22.6 million, becoming the Philadelphia region's latest grocery store property to trade hands in the last several years, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. ExchangeRight of Pasadena, California, acquired the 128,000-square-foot Wegmans...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27.com

Two dead after Lancaster County crash

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash occurred in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, Sept 3. According to the Lancaster County Coroner, the crash occurred in the 300 block of Reading Road which is also known as Pennsylvania Route 625. Crews were dispatched at around 12:09 p.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Allentown Fair: Farm to Table, Iron Chef

6 p.m. - Molinari’s: Executive Chef John Abela. 1 p.m. - The Shelby: Executive Chef Cristian Gonzalez. 3 p.m. - PA House: Executive Chef Rachel Balogh, Sous Chef Grace Mulicka. 4 p.m. - Limeport Inn: Executive Chefs Emily Fischer, Ashley Stull. 5 p.m. - Sodexo Northampton Community College: Executive...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

A business visit to Lehigh Valley homes becomes online frenzy with death threats against man

“It’s really a huge misunderstanding,” is how a Lehigh Valley man selling life insurance describes the last few days of his life. Visits to the local homes of people who requested free Child Safe Kits, which includes child fingerprinting, had morphed into a series of concerned Facebook posts, calls to police, a warning from Northampton County to local parents, and death threats against the man.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Woman dead after head-on crash in Lehigh County, driver in custody

HANOVER, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accident in Lehigh County that left a woman dead. It happened Friday around 11 p.m. on Airport Road in Hanover Township.Police later identified the deceased as 55-year-old Catherine Ann Neelon from Allentown.Authorities say the woman was hit head-on by a man driving in the wrong direction.That man has been arrested for driving under the influence.The crash is under investigation.Airport Road was closed southbound for about 4 hours but has since been reopened.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy