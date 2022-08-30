Read full article on original website
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Field Hockey: Ohio State hosts Lehigh Sunday for home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania GetawayTravel MavenPennsylvania State
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLambertville, NJ
lvpnews.com
Fair is in the air: 2022 Great Allentown Fair intended to be good, safe fun
No one could be happier than Jessica Ciecwisz, Marketing and Entertainment Manager for the Great Allentown Fair. Fair organizers tout this year’s 170th anniversary event as “The Great Allentown Fair Lights it Up!”. If you drive past the Allentown Fairgrounds at night, you’ll see the illuminated cupola atop...
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
Despite a Zero Chance of Snow, Pottstown Will Soon Be Covered in White
Pottstown's Fete en Blanc is a unique dining experience.Image via PAED and Hobart's Run. Pottstown Area Economic Development (PAED) and Hobart’s Run are hosting their fifth annual Fête en Blanc in Pottstown.
wmmr.com
This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
Schuylkill County band is an international sensation
TREMONT, Pa. — This is Crobot– A hard rock band known across the United States. The band has performed in 20 countries and made the Billboard Top 10. One thing fans may not know is that Crobot got its start in Schuylkill County. Lead singer Brandon Yeagley says...
Megabus adds new bus service from Allentown to Philadelphia, 11 other cities
Starting Thursday, Megabus bus company is now offering service between Allentown and Philadelphia, part of a new partnership that will connect Queen City riders to 11 other cities in the state. Megabus is partnering with Fullington Trailways, and other stops include Williamsport, Lewisburg, Danville, Bloomsburg, Hazleton, Jim Thorpe, Beaver Meadows,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Restaurants gear up for 'Taste of Hamburg-er Festival'
HAMBURG, Pa. — The 19th annual "Taste of Hamburg-er Festival" in Hamburg will take place Saturday. The fest is an all-day event filled with more than 40 burger stands, live music, burger-eating contests and cooking competitions. Vendors travel from near and far to let meat-lovers taste-test their burgers. This year, some local restaurants and taking part for the first time.
morethanthecurve.com
Driver successfully rescued from vehicle after going off turnpike bridge and landing on Plymouth Road in Plymouth Meeting
Friday afternoon was a busy day for Plymouth Township’s fire companies. While units from Plymouth Fire Company were assisting with a house fire in Norristown, the Harmonville Fire Company No. 1 responded to where the Pennsylvania Turnpike crosses over Plymouth Road in Plymouth Meeting to a vehicle accident. According to the report from Plymouth Fire Company, the vehicle had been traveling along the turnpike when it struck the barrier and flipped over going off the turnpike bridge and landing on Plymouth Road. The driver was trapped in the vehicle.
Times News
Farmers feel sting of rain shortage
As any farmer would attest, there’s no substitute for rain. This summer, there hasn’t been nearly a fraction of enough precipitation to wet the crops in their fields. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on Wednesday that the Commonwealth Drought Task Force has declared a drought watch for 36 counties.
Popular Malaysian Restaurant Permanently Shutters After 10 Years In Lehigh Valley
A popular Malaysian restaurant has permanently closed its doors after 10 years in the Lehigh Valley. Jenny’s Kuali on East Fourth Street in Bethlehem made the announcement on its Facebook page Sunday, Aug. 28. "After 10 wonderful years, 999,999 dumplings, more than 1,000 jars of ginger garlic sauce, and...
NBC Philadelphia
Former Wegmans Site at Montgomery Mall Sells for $22.6M
The site of a Wegmans at the Montgomery Mall has been purchased by an out-of-state real estate investor for $22.6 million, becoming the Philadelphia region's latest grocery store property to trade hands in the last several years, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. ExchangeRight of Pasadena, California, acquired the 128,000-square-foot Wegmans...
Truck struck motorcycle on shoulder, injuring 2, in crash that slowed I-78, police say
A tractor-trailer crashed Thursday into a motorcycle stopped on the side of Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, and troopers are still looking for witnesses to the collision that injured two people. Two men from New Jersey were injured, one seriously, in the crash at 1:30 p.m. along I-78 West at...
Low water levels close Beltzville State Park beach for the season
There won’t be an end-of-summer swim at the Beltzville State Park beach. Officials said low water levels at the park in Carbon County have closed the beach for the 2022 season. The park is still open, and visitors can picnic, fish or hike. Boaters should take note that the...
abc27.com
Two dead after Lancaster County crash
EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash occurred in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, Sept 3. According to the Lancaster County Coroner, the crash occurred in the 300 block of Reading Road which is also known as Pennsylvania Route 625. Crews were dispatched at around 12:09 p.m.
lvpnews.com
Allentown Fair: Farmerama shows
5 p.m. - 2022 Great Allentown Fair Opening Ceremonies. 7:30 p.m. - 2022 Fair Queen Contest and Queen Coronation.
lvpnews.com
Allentown Fair: Farm to Table, Iron Chef
6 p.m. - Molinari’s: Executive Chef John Abela. 1 p.m. - The Shelby: Executive Chef Cristian Gonzalez. 3 p.m. - PA House: Executive Chef Rachel Balogh, Sous Chef Grace Mulicka. 4 p.m. - Limeport Inn: Executive Chefs Emily Fischer, Ashley Stull. 5 p.m. - Sodexo Northampton Community College: Executive...
A business visit to Lehigh Valley homes becomes online frenzy with death threats against man
“It’s really a huge misunderstanding,” is how a Lehigh Valley man selling life insurance describes the last few days of his life. Visits to the local homes of people who requested free Child Safe Kits, which includes child fingerprinting, had morphed into a series of concerned Facebook posts, calls to police, a warning from Northampton County to local parents, and death threats against the man.
Woman dead after head-on crash in Lehigh County, driver in custody
HANOVER, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accident in Lehigh County that left a woman dead. It happened Friday around 11 p.m. on Airport Road in Hanover Township.Police later identified the deceased as 55-year-old Catherine Ann Neelon from Allentown.Authorities say the woman was hit head-on by a man driving in the wrong direction.That man has been arrested for driving under the influence.The crash is under investigation.Airport Road was closed southbound for about 4 hours but has since been reopened.
Burglar Named Bimbo Told Bucks Homeowner He Was 'Checking The Pipes': Police
A burglar from New Jersey tried to avoid capture by convincing a Pennsylvania homeowner that he was a plumber, authorities in Bucks County said. Lawrence Bimbo, 28, entered the Clover Lane home through an unlocked door in late July and walked inside the house even after being confronted by the owner, Lower Southampton police said.
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
