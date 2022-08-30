ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Assisted living workers in Easton begin indefinite strike over working conditions

Workers at the Gardens for Memory Care at Easton began an indefinite strike Friday morning, as union negotiations were continuing over investments in staffing and care. Approaching noon, more than a dozen people were participating, wearing the purple shirts of their SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania union, chanting at times to the beat of a marching band drum and holding signs like one that read, “If the workers are outside, then there is a problem inside!”
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crowds return to the Allentown Fair

COVID worries ease, as crowds return to the Allentown Fair. In recent years crowds were something many tried to avoid due to the pandemic. However, fairgoers say they aren't too worried this time around.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks nursing home 'fully staffed' as employees strike

EXETER TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including some in Berks County, began the Labor Day weekend by walking the picket line. The 700 members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said they are seeking wage increases and assurances that nursing homes will follow state staffing rules.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Allentown, PA
City
Home, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Bethlehem, PA
Times News

‘Secret’ cookbook to help Monroe County seniors

When Merle Turitz, the recently appointed Community Services Supervisor for the Monroe County Area Agency on Aging, realized there were limited funds to spend on crafts, movies or a dinner out for the seniors that gather at the four senior centers in Monroe County, she sprang into action. “When I...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Miss Lehigh Valley is St. Luke’s Allentown Campus hospitalist

ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – The current Miss Lehigh Valley and physician assistant at St. Luke’s has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not feel compatible with the reality of working with underserved populations in one of the most economically challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit. The hospitalist at St. Luke’s Allentown Campus and current Miss Lehigh Valley finds both meaning and reward in the dueling arenas and has been able to carve a unique path for herself over the course of the past two and half years.
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Directors#Funeral Service#Pfda Convention Expo#Desales University#The Diocese Of Allentown
wmmr.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

New glamping opportunity opens in Albrightsville

Camptel in Albrightsville has opened, offering an opportunity for “glamping” in the Poconos. “Glamping” is camping with modern luxuries, with shipping containers that have been turned into little “homes,” ranging from 19 feet to 42 feet. Owners Joanne and Doug Colkilt began buying shipping containers in Florida to provide affordable housing and homes for the homeless.
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sauconsource.com

Fountain Hill Council Discusses Recent Vandalism at Ballfield

The Aug. 24 Fountain Hill Borough Council meeting was one of the last council meetings of the summer, and it was a summer pasttime that was a major subject of discussion at it. Fountain Hill Little League president Mike Yurasek addressed council regarding recent costly vandalism to the ballfield on...
FOUNTAIN HILL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

The Great Allentown Fair returns, minus its typical preview night

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's back! The Great Allentown Fair had its opening day Wednesday. Now that the fair's in its 170th year, you may have been coming long enough to notice one change. Typically the fair has a preview night on the Tuesday, the week before Labor Day. This year the fair opened Wednesday. And though it's just a difference of one day, some fairgoers took notice.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

A business visit to Lehigh Valley homes becomes online frenzy with death threats against man

“It’s really a huge misunderstanding,” is how a Lehigh Valley man selling life insurance describes the last few days of his life. Visits to the local homes of people who requested free Child Safe Kits, which includes child fingerprinting, had morphed into a series of concerned Facebook posts, calls to police, a warning from Northampton County to local parents, and death threats against the man.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
wlvr.org

Allentown Fire Department breaks ground on spacious new training academy

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Allentown Fire Department on Wednesday broke ground for a new, multi-million dollar fire academy that will have classroom space for up to 100 people and include administrative offices. The facility will be built using $2.36 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding that Allentown City...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia

As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Parents Screamed In Anguish, Collapsed On Lawn After Child Died In Hot NJ Car: Report

Wails and harrowing screams from parents echoed throughout a New Jersey neighborhood early this week, when their child died in a hot car, abc7 reports. Neighbors tell the outlet that the 2-year-old girl's mom collapsed on the front lawn of her Franklin Township home in the arms of a police officer, and the father was screaming in anguish, too, following the incident Tuesday, Aug. 30.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy