Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Field Hockey: Ohio State hosts Lehigh Sunday for home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the CountryTravel MavenTannersville, PA
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania GetawayTravel MavenPennsylvania State
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Related
thevalleyledger.com
New free Community Day at the Easton Cemetery on 9/17 promises connection, recreation, food, relaxation, history, nature
EASTON, Pa. – A new Community Day at the Easton Cemetery looks to bring the city’s residents together on September 17 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. for a day of fun, recreation, history, food and neighborly connection. The free event (thehistoriceastoncemetery.org/upcoming-events), organized by Friends of the...
Assisted living workers in Easton begin indefinite strike over working conditions
Workers at the Gardens for Memory Care at Easton began an indefinite strike Friday morning, as union negotiations were continuing over investments in staffing and care. Approaching noon, more than a dozen people were participating, wearing the purple shirts of their SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania union, chanting at times to the beat of a marching band drum and holding signs like one that read, “If the workers are outside, then there is a problem inside!”
WFMZ-TV Online
Crowds return to the Allentown Fair
COVID worries ease, as crowds return to the Allentown Fair. In recent years crowds were something many tried to avoid due to the pandemic. However, fairgoers say they aren't too worried this time around.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks nursing home 'fully staffed' as employees strike
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including some in Berks County, began the Labor Day weekend by walking the picket line. The 700 members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said they are seeking wage increases and assurances that nursing homes will follow state staffing rules.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
wlvr.org
Parents frustrated by Allentown schools’ lack of air conditioning, fear it threatens student health
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Parents and teachers have complained for years about the lack of air conditioning in several of Allentown School District’s classroom buildings. But parents of one student with medical conditions say they worry the recent heat is endangering their child’s health. Peggy Repasch’s daughter Zoey...
Times News
‘Secret’ cookbook to help Monroe County seniors
When Merle Turitz, the recently appointed Community Services Supervisor for the Monroe County Area Agency on Aging, realized there were limited funds to spend on crafts, movies or a dinner out for the seniors that gather at the four senior centers in Monroe County, she sprang into action. “When I...
wrnjradio.com
Miss Lehigh Valley is St. Luke’s Allentown Campus hospitalist
ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – The current Miss Lehigh Valley and physician assistant at St. Luke’s has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not feel compatible with the reality of working with underserved populations in one of the most economically challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit. The hospitalist at St. Luke’s Allentown Campus and current Miss Lehigh Valley finds both meaning and reward in the dueling arenas and has been able to carve a unique path for herself over the course of the past two and half years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmmr.com
This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
Megabus adds new bus service from Allentown to Philadelphia, 11 other cities
Starting Thursday, Megabus bus company is now offering service between Allentown and Philadelphia, part of a new partnership that will connect Queen City riders to 11 other cities in the state. Megabus is partnering with Fullington Trailways, and other stops include Williamsport, Lewisburg, Danville, Bloomsburg, Hazleton, Jim Thorpe, Beaver Meadows,...
thevalleyledger.com
Lehigh County’s COVID-19 Relief Nonprofit Block Grant Program Now Accepting Applications
Lehigh County announced that the American Recovery Plan has funding available to eligible nonprofits to be administered in partnership with United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley. Lehigh County, PA, September 1, 2022 – Applications are now available for Lehigh County’s COVID-19 Relief Nonprofit Block Grant Program. In partnership with...
Times News
New glamping opportunity opens in Albrightsville
Camptel in Albrightsville has opened, offering an opportunity for “glamping” in the Poconos. “Glamping” is camping with modern luxuries, with shipping containers that have been turned into little “homes,” ranging from 19 feet to 42 feet. Owners Joanne and Doug Colkilt began buying shipping containers in Florida to provide affordable housing and homes for the homeless.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sauconsource.com
Fountain Hill Council Discusses Recent Vandalism at Ballfield
The Aug. 24 Fountain Hill Borough Council meeting was one of the last council meetings of the summer, and it was a summer pasttime that was a major subject of discussion at it. Fountain Hill Little League president Mike Yurasek addressed council regarding recent costly vandalism to the ballfield on...
WFMZ-TV Online
The Great Allentown Fair returns, minus its typical preview night
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's back! The Great Allentown Fair had its opening day Wednesday. Now that the fair's in its 170th year, you may have been coming long enough to notice one change. Typically the fair has a preview night on the Tuesday, the week before Labor Day. This year the fair opened Wednesday. And though it's just a difference of one day, some fairgoers took notice.
A business visit to Lehigh Valley homes becomes online frenzy with death threats against man
“It’s really a huge misunderstanding,” is how a Lehigh Valley man selling life insurance describes the last few days of his life. Visits to the local homes of people who requested free Child Safe Kits, which includes child fingerprinting, had morphed into a series of concerned Facebook posts, calls to police, a warning from Northampton County to local parents, and death threats against the man.
Despite a Zero Chance of Snow, Pottstown Will Soon Be Covered in White
Pottstown's Fete en Blanc is a unique dining experience.Image via PAED and Hobart's Run. Pottstown Area Economic Development (PAED) and Hobart’s Run are hosting their fifth annual Fête en Blanc in Pottstown.
wlvr.org
Allentown Fire Department breaks ground on spacious new training academy
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Allentown Fire Department on Wednesday broke ground for a new, multi-million dollar fire academy that will have classroom space for up to 100 people and include administrative offices. The facility will be built using $2.36 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding that Allentown City...
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia
As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
Parents Screamed In Anguish, Collapsed On Lawn After Child Died In Hot NJ Car: Report
Wails and harrowing screams from parents echoed throughout a New Jersey neighborhood early this week, when their child died in a hot car, abc7 reports. Neighbors tell the outlet that the 2-year-old girl's mom collapsed on the front lawn of her Franklin Township home in the arms of a police officer, and the father was screaming in anguish, too, following the incident Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Driver sent to prison for deadly DUI crash in Carbon County
NESQUEHONING, Pa. — The driver who caused a deadly crash in Carbon County will spend three to six years in prison. Jeremy White from Maryland was sentenced on Thursday. The crash happened in July of 2020 along Route 54 in Nesquehoning. Terry Gonzalez, 30, of Lansford, was killed when...
Comments / 1