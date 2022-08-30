ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – The current Miss Lehigh Valley and physician assistant at St. Luke’s has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not feel compatible with the reality of working with underserved populations in one of the most economically challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit. The hospitalist at St. Luke’s Allentown Campus and current Miss Lehigh Valley finds both meaning and reward in the dueling arenas and has been able to carve a unique path for herself over the course of the past two and half years.

