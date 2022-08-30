ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Has A Grim Titans Prediction For 2022

Last season, the Tennessee Titans emerged as the top seed in the hotly-contested American Football Conference. The competition was so tight that more than seven teams still had a chance to clinch a postseason berth in the final week of the regular season. Despite losing Derrick Henry to a foot...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Where will Giants turn at LB after release of Blake Martinez?

The Giants released linebacker Blake Martinez on Thursday, cutting bait with a veteran starter days after the 53-man roster deadline. Even after restructuring his deal in the offseason, the new regime clearly didn't see enough to justify keeping Martinez. Where do the Giants turn now at linebacker? Tae Crowder entrenched...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Can Bears Defensive Additions Help Stop NFC North Rivals?

The Chicago Bears offseason was mostly quiet on adding players to their defense. However, the team made some moves in the NFL Draft to get several defensive players. They got defensive players Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker, Dominique Robinson, and Elijah Hicks from the draft. But only Gordon and Brisker are...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Falcons Have A Shocking Problem To Fix This Season

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t had much success since their stint in Super Bowl LI. They did make the playoffs again the following year but lost in the Divisional Round to the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, their postseason drought has stretched for four seasons, and they haven’t had a winning...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Yardbarker

Video: Old Dominion fan gets trucked by Virginia Tech player while storming the field

For the second time in four years, FCS school Old Dominion managed to upset their in-state rivals, Virginia Tech, on Friday night. The 20-17 home victory sent Monarchs fans into a frenzy. They stormed the field — the first storming of the college season — to celebrate with the players. But the victory over a Power 5 team came at a cost for at least one Old Dominion fan.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Yardbarker

Lane Kiffin offers funny critique of Ole Miss crowd

Ole Miss cruised to a fairly routine season-opening 28-10 victory over Troy on Saturday, but coach Lane Kiffin admitted it was not exactly a dazzling performance. Ole Miss pulled out to a 28-3 lead early in the third quarter, but went conservative after that and opted not to show too much of their playbook. While that appeared to be a conscious choice, Kiffin admitted that it probably put a lot of home fans to sleep.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Harris
Person
Chase Lucas
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Roquan Smith, Bears, Lions

Bears LB Roquan Smith didn’t receive a new contract from the team, and while the situation was well known to the media, GM Ryan Poles claims that the parties involved have moved forward in order to focus on the season. “We’ve shifted gear, and it’s all ball now,” Poles...
NFL
Yardbarker

The Minnesota Vikings Running Back Conundrum

The Minnesota Vikings over the last 15 years have always seemed to be great at the running back position. The likes of Adrian Peterson and Dalvin Cook have been the headliners for that, but no matter who has been back there, the Vikings have seemed to run the ball well. Only three times in the last 15 years have the Vikings finished outside the top 11 in team rushing yards. For a team with the amount of offensive line struggles that Minnesota has had, it is a huge testament to the talent in the Vikings backfield. This year though, it almost seems like there is too much talent.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Steelers Injury: WR Out Through Week 5

The latest Steelers injury report says fans will have to wait until at least October 9 to see one of their newest wide receivers in action. Electric wideout Calvin Austin III was placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. This shortens his rookie season by at least four games. Austin has been dealing with a lingering foot injury throughout training camp. This injury kept him from seeing his first taste of NFL gameplay during the preseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

3 Red Wings Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings have several players who are heading into the final year of their contracts. As a result, we may see the Red Wings have a fairly different roster during the 2023-24 season. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, these three most likely will not stick around. Here’s a look at each of them.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#Lions Place#Campbell
Yardbarker

Drew Rosenhaus 'wouldn't be surprised' if Rob Gronkowski returns to Buccaneers

Shortly after future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his second retirement back on June 21, agent Drew Rosenhaus generated buzz with a text that made it clear he believed, at the time, Gronkowski could ultimately return to play at least one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if quarterback Tom Brady requested the services of his "best friend" for a "last dance."
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Detroit rookie Jameson Williams' early return could reward fantasy owners

Fantasy owners who took a chance on Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams might be rewarded with an early return. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes told reporters Williams is "so gifted from a genetic standpoint, once he keeps that consistency going, it actually could accelerate that return that we’re thinking."
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Kirby Smart comments on talent gap between Georgia and Oregon

Most people felt Oregon had no chance against Georgia when the two teams met for their season opener on Saturday, but the game ended up being even more lopsided than expected. One comment that Kirby Smart made indicated that the Bulldogs head coach was not all that surprised. Georgia cruised...
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Key Matchups in Bearcats Season Opener at Arkansas

MACON — The No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcats are gearing up for the season opener Saturday on the road against the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks. It's the Bearcats' first away-season-opener at a ranked opponent since 2004, when they faced then No. 9 Ohio State. Arkansas poses a bevy of challenges...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Watch: Benches empty between Yankees and Rays

The New York Yankees second half collapse has made the American League East race surprisingly tight between them and the Tampa Bay Rays. That of course adds another level of intrigue and tension to their weekend series in Tampa, and all of that boiled over in the second inning of Sunday's game.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Continue To Hold A Major Disadvantage

They may not admit it, but the Seattle Seahawks are in rebuild mode. It’s difficult to see them competing after releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner and trading quarterback Russell Wilson. Both of those players will continue their careers with the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos, respectively. Meanwhile, the Seahawks...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy