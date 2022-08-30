ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child reunited with family after being found in Kettering

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
KETTERING — Kettering Police have provided more details in the child who was found without a parent or guardian Tuesday afternoon.

Police told News Center 7 that the child was being watched by his grandfather when he wandered outside through an unlocked back door.

The child was missing for a few minutes and his grandfather called 911 to report the child missing.

The intersection where the child was found was near his grandparents’ home, according to Kettering Police.

Police noted the child and his family were new to the area.

