ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

California inmate who miscarried after deputies stopped for coffee reaches $480K settlement

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tony Kurzweil
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MRcYI_0hbM75oJ00

( KTLA ) – A pregnant inmate in California who lost her baby after sheriff’s deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital in 2016 has reached a $480,000 settlement in the case.

Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, was awarded the settlement during an Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting in a unanimous vote on Aug. 23.

On March 28, 2016, Quinones pushed the call button in her jail cell when her water broke on March 28, but no jail staff responded for two hours, the Associated Press reported, citing her federal lawsuit.

She was then given a ride to Anaheim Global Medical Center in a patrol car instead of an ambulance, but not until deputies stopped for coffee at a local Starbucks, the lawsuit alleged.

When Quinones finally reached the hospital, her fetus did not survive.

Pool contractor who stole millions, left massive holes in homeowners’ yards gets 30 years

The lawsuit accused deputies of acting with “deliberate indifference” toward Quinones’ civil rights and her medical condition, the Orange County Register reported.

Her lawyer, Dick Herman, told the Register that Quinones is homeless and mentally ill.

The $480,000 settlement must still be formally accepted before it becomes final.

“This poor woman, she’s in jail having a miscarriage and, instead of calling an ambulance, they take her to the hospital in a patrol car and the cops stop at Starbucks while she’s bleeding,” Herman told the Register.

Sheriff’s officials have declined to comment on the settlement, the AP reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press
KREX

New Moms to See Great Benefits in Medicaid Extension

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — New mothers who would otherwise would have lost Medicaid coverage in Colorado after only two months can now stay insured for up to a year — a move the state’s review board recommended to reduce the death rate. Khira Isaacs spoke with a case manager who specializes in cases involving […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KREX

New Hospital Billing Law for Coloradans

Colorado's Hospital Discounted Care law will take effect on Thursday, September 1, 2022, forcing all hospitals to adopt specific actions to reduce hospital fees for low- to moderate-income Coloradans.
COLORADO STATE
KREX

DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of running out of water

As the Western U.S. suffers under its worst drought in a millennium, the government of Texas, a state that faces its own unique set of dangers from extreme weather, is at last turning to deal with the threat that climate change poses to its long-term water supply.
TEXAS STATE
KREX

KREX

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy