Rams waiving OLB Chris Garrett

Chris Garrett came into the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams looking like a potential draft steal, dominating in college at Concordia. But unfortunately, he’ll be hitting the waiver wire after being cut by the Rams on Tuesday.

This doesn’t mean his time with the Rams is definitely over because he can still land on the practice squad if he clears waivers, but the team doesn’t seem as high on him after more than a year of struggles with injuries and COVID-19.

Garrett was selected by the Rams in the seventh round of the 2021 draft but only appeared in one game and played four defensive snaps.