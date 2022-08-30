While I expected this to be an easy win for Tech, I had a bit of trepidation after the many games that we saw this weekend on TV. Usually they are mostly blowout wins for the P5 schools and that was far from the case. We saw and upset as Old Dominion took down Virginia Tech and a couple of last second field goals to get victories for P5 schools over G5 teams. This was not the case here in Lubbock as Tech dominated Murray State.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO