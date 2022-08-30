Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Can the government track Bitcoin?
At the basis of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) stands blockchain technology. A fundamental characteristic of blockchain technology is transparency, meaning that anyone, including the government, can observe all cryptocurrency transactions conducted via that blockchain. Bitcoin transactions are publicly accessible because of the transparent nature of blockchain technology. Besides, the history...
CoinTelegraph
More than 50% of reported Bitcoin trading volume is 'likely to be fake or non-economic' — Report
Bitcoin trading data from 157 exchanges reportedly did not match up to what companies claimed. According to an Aug. 26 report from Forbes, Javier Pax of the news outlet’s digital asset arm said there was a mismatch between the Bitcoin (BTC) trading data reported by crypto exchanges and the actual numbers. The Forbes contributor found that a group of small exchanges had BTC trading volumes roughly 95% less than those reported, while those operating “with little or no regulatory oversight” — including Binance and Bybit — claimed to have more than double the analyzed volume: $217 billion as opposed to $89 billion.
CoinTelegraph
Are Bitcoin transactions anonymous and traceable?
Through blockchain explorers, one can easily track Bitcoin transactions, but it is becoming increasingly difficult to conduct Bitcoin transactions anonymously. It is certainly possible to trace a Bitcoin (BTC) transaction. Bitcoin explorers allow you to map activity on the Bitcoin blockchain. Thanks to this transparency, transactions are traceable and you can think of the blockchain as a kind of open database full of Bitcoin transactions.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin market dominance plumbs 4-year lows as BTC price ditches $20K
Bitcoin (BTC) traded below $20,000 on Sep. 3 as commodities declined on news of a G7 Russian energy ban. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed ongoing lackluster performance on BTC/USD, which traded around $19,800. The largest cryptocurrency looked increasingly unable to flip $20,000 to firm support as the...
CoinTelegraph
Surge or purge? Why the Merge may not save Ethereum price from 'Septembear'
Ethereum's native token, Ether (ETH), is not immune to downside risk in September after rallying approximately 90% from its bottom of around $880 in June. Much of the token's upside move is attributed to the Merge, a technical upgrade that would make Ethereum a proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol, slated for Sep. 15.
Russia is weighing a plan to buy $70 billion in China's yuan and other 'friendly' currencies to weaken the ruble: report
Russia is considering a plan to buy up to $70 billion in 'friendly' foreign currency, Bloomberg reported. Buying China's yuan and other currencies could slow the ruble's sharp rise, central bankers hope. Moscow is rethinking its FX strategy after sanctions froze half its $640 billion in foreign reserves. Russia is...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warned the biggest market bubble in history would end with the 'mother of all crashes.' He just hinted the collapse is now underway.
Michael Burry indicated that the stock-market collapse he predicted is now underway. The "Big Short" investor joked that his followers are still asking him when the crash is coming. Burry has suggested the S&P 500 could plummet by another 53% before bottoming out. Michael Burry sounded the alarm on the...
BBC
US chip makers hit by new China export rule
Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia says the US government requires a new licence, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being "used in, or diverted to a 'military end use'... in China and Russia".
CoinTelegraph
Crypto's adaptability, openness key to ideal monetary system, say BIS execs
Governments across the globe see central bank digital currencies (CBDC) as a means to improve the existing fiat ecosystem. Cryptocurrency’s technical prowess supported by the central bank’s underlying trust is key to enabling a rich monetary ecosystem, suggests an International Monetary Fund (IMF) publication. “Digital technologies promise a...
CoinTelegraph
Armenia aims to position itself as a Bitcoin mining hub
At the end of August, a digital platform called ECOS Free Economic Zone delivered good news from a country that rarely sparks on the global crypto map — Armenia. ECOS reported adding 60 megawatts (MW) of capacity to its power plant-based facility, operating since 2018. Situated at one of...
CoinTelegraph
The total crypto market cap continues to crumble as the dollar index hits a 20 year high
From a bearish perspective, there’s a fair probability that the crypto market entered a descending channel (or wedge) on Aug. 15 after it failed to break above the $1.2 trillion total market capitalization resistance. Even if the pattern isn’t yet clearly distinguishable, the last couple of weeks have not been positive.
The popping of China’s housing bubble has its biggest developer sounding like Charles Darwin: ‘Only the fittest can survive’
Barricades from COVID-related lockdowns block a Country Garden residential development in Shanghai, in July 2022. Earlier this year, Yang Huiyan, Asia’s richest woman and majority owner of Country Garden—China’s largest property developer by sales—predicted a 70% profit plunge for the company as the nation’s property crisis deepened.
CoinTelegraph
Brazilian SEC seeks to change its role in cryptocurrency regulation
The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly pursuing changes in the country's legal framework with regard to its regulation of cryptocurrencies. According to local media, one major concern is that the bill in question does not appear to consider tokens as digital assets or securities — and they therefore wouldn't fall under SEC regulation. The updated position of the nation's SEC follows the appointment of a new board and the increased relevance of the crypto sector in the country's financial services.
CoinTelegraph
What would you ask Satoshi Nakamoto? Community answers
After more than 10 years since the inception of Bitcoin (BTC), its pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto still remains a mystery. Being an inspirational figure to the crypto space, Cointelegraph asked Twitter what questions they would have for Nakamoto if they had a chance to talk. From asking about their private...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin squeeze to $23K still open as crypto market cap holds key support
Bitcoin (BTC) returned to $20,000 on Sept. 2 amid renewed bets on a “short squeeze” higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD recovering from another dip below the $20,000 mark on the day, continuing rangebound behavior. The pair gave little insight into which direction the...
CoinTelegraph
Experts weigh in on the Ethereum vulnerabilities after Merge: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. The past week in the DeFi ecosystem saw major developments centered around the Ethereum Merge. Aave (AAVE) community proposed temporarily suspending Ether (ETH)...
CoinTelegraph
Trust in crypto remains strong despite bear market: Bitstamp survey
The ongoing cryptocurrency winter has had little to no impact on global trust in crypto, this was the conclusion reached new study commissioned by Bitstamp exchange. Despite the downward market, global trust in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) remains mostly unshakable, Bitstamp said in its latest Crypto Pulse report. The study is based on a survey conducted by an independent research firm and involves 28,000 retail and institutional investors in 23 countries, Bitstamp said.
CoinTelegraph
MEXC announces Zero Maker Fee promotion for all spot trades
The leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC firstly is introducing a 0 maker fee rate offering for all spot traders from Aug. 31. The 0 maker fee policy applies to all spot trading pairs on MEXC. This marks a ground-breaking level of user experience that has been brought to the crypto space for all traders.
