Read full article on original website
Related
Brent Venables secures first win as head coach - What he had to say after the Sooners’ victory over UTEP
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables has started off his career like so many of the great head coaches here did before him, with a victory and surely the first of many. The Sooners handled the UTEP Miners 45-13 on a scorching Saturday afternoon at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Much...
Jeff Lebby evaluates first offensive performance in 45-13 win over UTEP
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables has started off his career like so many of the great head coaches here did before him, with a victory and surely the first of many. The Sooners handled the UTEP Miners 45-13 on a scorching Saturday afternoon at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Much...
Sooners handling Miners in Brent Venables' debut
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are off and running towards their first victory in the Brent Venables era. They jumped out to a 21-0 lead and carry a 28-10 advantage into halftime Saturday afternoon at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. After receiving the opening kickoff, it took the Sooners only...
247Sports
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy sends message to Lincoln Riley
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy gave a succinct answer this week when asked what he would tell former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley if he saw him at a supermarket. Riley left Oklahoma after the 2021 season for the job vacancy at USC and now has the Trojans as one of the perceived frontrunners in the Pac-12.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ted Roof on defense in season opening victory: “I thought there were a lot of really good things'
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables has started off his career like so many of the great head coaches here did before him, with a victory and surely the first of many. The Sooners handled the UTEP Miners 45-13 on a scorching Saturday afternoon at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Much...
Brent Venables grabs first career win, as Oklahoma claims opener 45-13 over UTEP
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables has started off his career like so many of the great head coaches here did before him, with a victory and surely the first of many. The Sooners handled the UTEP Miners 45-13 on a scorching Saturday afternoon at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. After...
How to watch OU vs. UTEP
NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
247Sports
Wiltfong Whiparound: Oklahoma has major recruiting momentum
On Thursday's episode of Wiltfong Whiparound, we talked about Oklahoma, how they're trending for five-star defensive lineman David Hicks and the possibility that the Sooners could sign their best class in 247Sports history. All of that in the video above. Oklahoma is currently sitting on 22 commits and the 247Sports...
247Sports
47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0