Sooners handling Miners in Brent Venables' debut

NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are off and running towards their first victory in the Brent Venables era. They jumped out to a 21-0 lead and carry a 28-10 advantage into halftime Saturday afternoon at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. After receiving the opening kickoff, it took the Sooners only...
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy sends message to Lincoln Riley

Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy gave a succinct answer this week when asked what he would tell former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley if he saw him at a supermarket. Riley left Oklahoma after the 2021 season for the job vacancy at USC and now has the Trojans as one of the perceived frontrunners in the Pac-12.
How to watch OU vs. UTEP

NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
Wiltfong Whiparound: Oklahoma has major recruiting momentum

On Thursday's episode of Wiltfong Whiparound, we talked about Oklahoma, how they're trending for five-star defensive lineman David Hicks and the possibility that the Sooners could sign their best class in 247Sports history. All of that in the video above. Oklahoma is currently sitting on 22 commits and the 247Sports...
