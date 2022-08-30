Read full article on original website
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
constructiondive.com
$1.4B I-5 expansion in Tacoma, Washington, complete after 2 decades
After more than two decades of work, a $1.4 billion effort to build 320 miles of high-occupancy vehicle lanes in the Tacoma, Washington, area essentially wrapped with the Interstate 5 HOV opening on Aug. 26, the Washington DOT said in a blog post. The Tacoma/Pierce County HOV Program consisted of...
KOMO News
Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands
Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
seattleschild.com
Angling adventures: 10 best places to go fishing around Seattle
NOTE: Watch for beach closures before planning your fishing adventure. Fishing can be enjoyable, but kids often have shorter attention spans. It may help to combine a fishing trip with a playground—either fishing first with the promise of a playground afterward, or getting the wiggles out before settling into fishing. Visit 10 of the best places to go fishing around Seattle and head to the park after.
Seattle’s Chinatown businesses are at risk in Sound Transit’s light rail extension
(The Center Square) – A sticker on a post near the light rail station in Seattle’s Chinatown International-District reads, “the first question of course was: ‘does it have a happy ending?’”. For small business owners in SCID, they are asking the same question in regards...
q13fox.com
Seattle unveils new machines to clean up downtown
There'll be a new fleet of mobile cleaning machines you'll see throughout Downtown Seattle. The Metropolitan Improvement District said its goal is to clean and make the downtown area more inviting for visitors, residents and workers.
CBS Austin
Fed up with RVs, residents use heavy planters to keep them out
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Frustrated and fed up, some Washington state residents are taking back their street — literally. Residents in the Seattle neighborhood of Ballard have moved in heavy planters to keep RVs and campers from moving in. Even though it's a clear violation, some residents say it’s a risk they're willing to take, but that's not the case for everyone.
auburnexaminer.com
Motion to Oppose Proposed Airport in Enumclaw Introduced to King County Council
King County Councilmembers Reagan Dunn, Rod Dembowski, and Pete von Reichbauer on Thursday introduced legislation that would call on the Washington State Department of Transportation to remove the proposed Enumclaw location from consideration for a future airport. The motion comes in response to public outcry from surrounding cities and residents after the Greenfield site was proposed by an independent State consultant to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission.
Volunteers restore iconic fire lookout in the North Cascades
DARRINGTON, Wash. — For generations, forest workers would keep watch over Washington's backcountry by looking for fires threatening the wilderness. They stood stoic sentry in towers that are now disappearing across the landscape. Of the 656 that once existed, fewer than 100 are left in Washington state. Among the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Fire brings heavy smoke in Chinatown International District
A fire at a four-story building in Seattle's Chinatown International District is causing heavy smoke that's visible from Interstate 5 on Thursday morning. Seattle fire crews responded to the fire shortly in the 700 block of King Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. The reported location of incident is the address of Harbor City Restaurant, a dim sum and Chinese food restaurant in Chinatown ID.
When drivers should stop for a school bus in Washington state
SEATTLE — As students return to school across Washington state, drivers may want to brush up on the rules when it comes to school buses loading or unloading students. Drivers who violate the rules can face a $500 ticket, per state law. So when is it OK for a...
secretseattle.co
Seattle’s Newest Rooftop Bar Is Opening In September
Think you’ve experienced all of Seattle’s rooftop bars? Think again. There’s nothing like getting drinks with a city view to make you feel like the main character. There are quite a few stunning rooftop bars in Seattle, but naturally we always want more. Astra Hotel is opening its Altitude Sky Lounge Bar on Tuesday, September 6 here in Seattle and we can’t wait to check it out.
Seattle mayor breaks silence on KTTH exclusive, calls homelessness authority ‘one tool of many’
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is potentially looking to reduce funds to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, the independent agency that began in 2021 to centralize the county’s homelessness response. Mayor Harrell signaled in recent weeks his interest in moving funds away from the KCRHA, even as it asks...
Seattle area ties record for most days of at least 90 degrees in a year
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon, which made it the 12th day this year that our area hit 90 degrees, tying the record from 2015. It is possible that the Seattle area could get to 90 degrees on Wednesday but KIRO 7 chief meteorologist Morgan Palmer said the area would most likely wind up in the upper 80s.
nbcrightnow.com
Bellevue, Seattle rank among top 20 real estate markets in the U.S.
(The Center Square) – Bellevue and Seattle ranked among the top 20 real estate markets in the country, according to a new report from WalletHub. Bellevue came in at No. 14, and Seattle came in at No. 16. The personal finance website rated the country’s top 300 cities across...
Tree Hugger
World's Greenest Senior Living Community Opens in Seattle
It is a sad fact of architecture that buildings rarely look as good in reality as they do in the renderings. The Aegis Living Lake Union assisted living community in Seattle flouts this convention; it looks better in reality than in the renderings. Treehugger covered it when it broke ground because it was designed to achieve certification under the Living Building Challenge (LBC), which is possibly the world's toughest green building standard.
Seattle mayor should ‘double down’ on leaked homelessness comments, says analyst
Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell should “double down” on his leaked comments about homelessness, a prominent political analyst told KIRO Newsradio. In leaked comments obtained by KTTH, Harrell said that people have “no right to sleep in public areas.” The mayor said that some agencies meant to help the homeless and even some city council members were part of the problem.
Labor day weather sees the start of fall leading into another La Nina winter
Seattle is cooling down, just in time for Labor Day weekend, after a stretch of record-breaking heat this summer, with highs in the mid to high 70s for the weekend before coming down to a breezy 70 degrees on Monday and through the beginning of next week. “Actually, we’re going...
seattlemedium.com
Fire Department Staff Sleepless in Seattle
As other professions are experiencing shortages, so are firefighters. The Seattle Fire Department is experiencing a staff shortage related to the pandemic. Overtime hours have run in to the millions. A positive area is that the greater workload does not seem to have contributed to slower response times or a higher rate of injury. According to department data, SFD paid out $37.7 million in overtime last year. SFD responded to more calls last year with fewer staff than in 2019.
