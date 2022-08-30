ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

constructiondive.com

$1.4B I-5 expansion in Tacoma, Washington, complete after 2 decades

After more than two decades of work, a $1.4 billion effort to build 320 miles of high-occupancy vehicle lanes in the Tacoma, Washington, area essentially wrapped with the Interstate 5 HOV opening on Aug. 26, the Washington DOT said in a blog post. The Tacoma/Pierce County HOV Program consisted of...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment

SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands

Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschild.com

Angling adventures: 10 best places to go fishing around Seattle

NOTE: Watch for beach closures before planning your fishing adventure. Fishing can be enjoyable, but kids often have shorter attention spans. It may help to combine a fishing trip with a playground—either fishing first with the promise of a playground afterward, or getting the wiggles out before settling into fishing. Visit 10 of the best places to go fishing around Seattle and head to the park after.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle unveils new machines to clean up downtown

There'll be a new fleet of mobile cleaning machines you'll see throughout Downtown Seattle. The Metropolitan Improvement District said its goal is to clean and make the downtown area more inviting for visitors, residents and workers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Austin

Fed up with RVs, residents use heavy planters to keep them out

SEATTLE (KOMO) — Frustrated and fed up, some Washington state residents are taking back their street — literally. Residents in the Seattle neighborhood of Ballard have moved in heavy planters to keep RVs and campers from moving in. Even though it's a clear violation, some residents say it’s a risk they're willing to take, but that's not the case for everyone.
SEATTLE, WA
#East Side#Affordable Housing#Land Use#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Intra Eastside Link#King County Council#The Seattle Times#Eastside
auburnexaminer.com

Motion to Oppose Proposed Airport in Enumclaw Introduced to King County Council

King County Councilmembers Reagan Dunn, Rod Dembowski, and Pete von Reichbauer on Thursday introduced legislation that would call on the Washington State Department of Transportation to remove the proposed Enumclaw location from consideration for a future airport. The motion comes in response to public outcry from surrounding cities and residents after the Greenfield site was proposed by an independent State consultant to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Volunteers restore iconic fire lookout in the North Cascades

DARRINGTON, Wash. — For generations, forest workers would keep watch over Washington's backcountry by looking for fires threatening the wilderness. They stood stoic sentry in towers that are now disappearing across the landscape. Of the 656 that once existed, fewer than 100 are left in Washington state. Among the...
DARRINGTON, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Fire brings heavy smoke in Chinatown International District

A fire at a four-story building in Seattle's Chinatown International District is causing heavy smoke that's visible from Interstate 5 on Thursday morning. Seattle fire crews responded to the fire shortly in the 700 block of King Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. The reported location of incident is the address of Harbor City Restaurant, a dim sum and Chinese food restaurant in Chinatown ID.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

Seattle's Newest Rooftop Bar Is Opening In September

Think you’ve experienced all of Seattle’s rooftop bars? Think again. There’s nothing like getting drinks with a city view to make you feel like the main character. There are quite a few stunning rooftop bars in Seattle, but naturally we always want more. Astra Hotel is opening its Altitude Sky Lounge Bar on Tuesday, September 6 here in Seattle and we can’t wait to check it out.
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Bellevue, Seattle rank among top 20 real estate markets in the U.S.

(The Center Square) – Bellevue and Seattle ranked among the top 20 real estate markets in the country, according to a new report from WalletHub. Bellevue came in at No. 14, and Seattle came in at No. 16. The personal finance website rated the country’s top 300 cities across...
SEATTLE, WA
Tree Hugger

World's Greenest Senior Living Community Opens in Seattle

It is a sad fact of architecture that buildings rarely look as good in reality as they do in the renderings. The Aegis Living Lake Union assisted living community in Seattle flouts this convention; it looks better in reality than in the renderings. Treehugger covered it when it broke ground because it was designed to achieve certification under the Living Building Challenge (LBC), which is possibly the world's toughest green building standard.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle mayor should 'double down' on leaked homelessness comments, says analyst

Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell should “double down” on his leaked comments about homelessness, a prominent political analyst told KIRO Newsradio. In leaked comments obtained by KTTH, Harrell said that people have “no right to sleep in public areas.” The mayor said that some agencies meant to help the homeless and even some city council members were part of the problem.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Fire Department Staff Sleepless in Seattle

As other professions are experiencing shortages, so are firefighters. The Seattle Fire Department is experiencing a staff shortage related to the pandemic. Overtime hours have run in to the millions. A positive area is that the greater workload does not seem to have contributed to slower response times or a higher rate of injury. According to department data, SFD paid out $37.7 million in overtime last year. SFD responded to more calls last year with fewer staff than in 2019.
SEATTLE, WA

