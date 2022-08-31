Liverpool v Newcastle United | Team News | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

All the key details ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

Liverpool face Newcastle United at Anfield on Wednesday looking to build momentum after the 9-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Reds will be looking to leapfrog Eddie Howe's team when the two teams face off in this vital Premier League encounter.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Liverpool Team News

There was some positive news for Liverpool when Klopp admitted at his pre-match press conference that Calvin Ramsay, Caoimhin Kelleher , Thiago Alcantara , and Diogo Jota are all closing in on a return although will not be ready for the match on Wednesday.



He will also still be without Ibrahima Konate , Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain , and Naby Keita , for the visit of the Magpies.

The 55-year-old may be able to welcome back Joel Matip , and Curtis Jones however who both returned to training on Monday.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Harvey Elliott is expected to shake off a knock as he looks to continue his good run of form as a starter in the Reds XI.

Newcastle United Team News

Eddie Howe said at his press conference on Tuesday that he has fitness doubts over Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin for the trip to Anfield.

The Magpies will also be missing Emil Krafth who will be out long-term after picking up a serious knee injury.

Howe is also not sure whether new signing Alexander Isak will be available for the match as they are still waiting on his work permit.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8.00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12.00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick off is at 12.30am IST (Thursday)

Australia

Kick off is at 5.00am AEST (Thursday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel HERE .

