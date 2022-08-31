ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool v Newcastle United | Team News | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
 4 days ago

All the key details ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

Liverpool face Newcastle United at Anfield on Wednesday looking to build momentum after the 9-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Reds will be looking to leapfrog Eddie Howe's team when the two teams face off in this vital Premier League encounter.

Liverpool Team News

There was some positive news for Liverpool when Klopp admitted at his pre-match press conference that Calvin Ramsay, Caoimhin Kelleher , Thiago Alcantara , and Diogo Jota are all closing in on a return although will not be ready for the match on Wednesday.

He will also still be without Ibrahima Konate , Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain , and Naby Keita , for the visit of the Magpies.

The 55-year-old may be able to welcome back Joel Matip , and Curtis Jones however who both returned to training on Monday.

Harvey Elliott is expected to shake off a knock as he looks to continue his good run of form as a starter in the Reds XI.

Newcastle United Team News

Eddie Howe said at his press conference on Tuesday that he has fitness doubts over Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin for the trip to Anfield.

The Magpies will also be missing Emil Krafth who will be out long-term after picking up a serious knee injury.

Howe is also not sure whether new signing Alexander Isak will be available for the match as they are still waiting on his work permit.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8.00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12.00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick off is at 12.30am IST (Thursday)

Australia

Kick off is at 5.00am AEST (Thursday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel HERE .

The Independent

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Liverpool hit the woodwork three times and Everton once but both sides had to settle for a point from a sometimes feisty goalless Merseyside derby. Tom Davies found the outside of a post for Everton midway through the first half before Jordan Pickford pushed a Darwin Nunez shot on to the crossbar and Luis Diaz hit the frame with a follow-up effort. Then in stoppage time Pickford made a superb save to push Mo Salah’s shot on to the upright. Conor Coady had the ball in the net in the 70th minute but when his goal was chalked off...
Daily Mail

Police plan major operation to prevent trouble between rival fans in London with Leeds, Cardiff, Millwall, West Ham, Chelsea and Tottenham all in action in the capital at 3pm TODAY

Police and transport officers have launched a significant joint operation as thousands of football fans descend on London for a series of high-profile matches on Saturday. Leeds United, Cardiff City, Millwall, West Ham, Chelsea and Tottenham are all in action in the capital and there will be a ‘highly visible’ police presence at grounds, on trains and at stations.
The Independent

Is Man Utd vs Arsenal on TV? Kick-off time and channel for Premier League fixture

Manchester United host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.It has been a rollercoaster first five games in charge for new manager Erik ten Hag, but his volatile side look to have turned the corner after a difficult start to the season.Man United vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest updates and build-upThe Red Devils have bounced back from damaging defeats to Brighton and Brentford to open the season with three straight victories over Liverpool, Southampton and, on Thursday evening, Leicester.Mikel Arteta's Gunners are in fine form too - the division's best in fact - and top the fledgling Premier League...
The Independent

Eddie Howe backs Alexander Isak to make the right impression with Newcastle

Eddie Howe is confident there is more to come from record signing Alexander Isak after seeing him waste the opportunity to fire Newcastle to Premier League victory over Crystal Palace.The £58million striker, who opened his account on debut at Liverpool on Wednesday evening, was denied by Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita after going through on goal in the first half of Saturday’s 0-0 draw at St James’ Park.Howe said: “He’ll be disappointed to miss that because he’d back himself to score and I’d certainly back him to score, but he’s gone for a certain type of finish – and that’s obviously...
