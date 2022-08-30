ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
therealdeal.com

BA Investment Advisors buys O’Hare office building for $40M

Chicago-based BA Investment Advisors has added to its portfolio of suburban office space. The company, which has been actively buying office properties in the Chicago area, is under contract to pay $40 million for the Pointe O’Hare office building at 9550 West Higgins Road in Rosemont, Crain’s reported. The deal will be BA’s fourth suburban Chicago office purchase in two years.
ROSEMONT, IL
therealdeal.com

Meet Quintin Primo, Chicago’s inside man on Google’s Loop landing

If Quintin Primo hadn’t launched a nonprofit that blazed real estate paths for Black and Latino people in 2003, Chicago’s office market within the Loop could be facing a significant gap coming out of the pandemic. Instead, the Capri Investment Group executive chairman forged a connection with Mike...
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Private investor buys O’Hare industrial building for redevelopment

A private investor has bought a vacant industrial building near O’Hare International Airport with plans to demolish the existing structure and redevelop the property. Jeffrey Provenza with DarwinPW Realty and Brian Carroll with JLL represented the private buyer in the purchase of the 103,000-square-foot building on 10 acres at 3600 River Road in Franklin Park, the Chicago Business Journal reported.
CHICAGO, IL

