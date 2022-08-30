Chicago-based BA Investment Advisors has added to its portfolio of suburban office space. The company, which has been actively buying office properties in the Chicago area, is under contract to pay $40 million for the Pointe O’Hare office building at 9550 West Higgins Road in Rosemont, Crain’s reported. The deal will be BA’s fourth suburban Chicago office purchase in two years.

ROSEMONT, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO