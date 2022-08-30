Faribault man charged with seventh DWI, assaulting police officer

A Faribault man intentionally got blood on a police officer after he was caught drunken driving again and injured himself in the back of the officer’s squad car, charges allege.

Michael Christopher Barta, 48, was charged with felony assault on a police officer Monday in Rice County District Court. He also is charged with gross misdemeanor counts of DWI and driving after license cancellation.

A Faribault police officer stopped Barta for belatedly using his turn signal while making two turns Saturday evening, according to a court complaint.

Barta allegedly smelled of alcohol, initially claimed he had not consumed any alcohol, then said he had “two sips” of vodka. He was arrested after he failed field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer showed he had an alcohol concentration of 0.11, the charges say.

Barta reportedly tried to get away as he was being placed in a squad car. He then banged his head on the squad’s plexiglass divider, giving himself a cut.

He was taken to the hospital, where his injury was treated and he allegedly refused to give a blood or urine example.

As he was being taken to jail Barta hit his head on the divider again, and allegedly turned his head toward the police officer and blew blood and mucus from his nose onto the officer.

Barta was released on $20,000 bond after a first court appearance on Tuesday. His next court date is in December.

Barta has five prior DWI or DWI-refusal convictions in Minnesota dating back to 1995. He also has another pending DWI charge in Rice County after he allegedly was caught driving with an alcohol concentration of 0.24 on I-35 in November. His driver’s license was revoked after that arrest.