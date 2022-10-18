‘The Rings of Power’: The Entire ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series Is Available to Stream Online

You can now fully immerse yourself in Middle-earth now that every “Rings of Power” episode is available to stream on Amazon Prime. The hotly anticipated “ Lord of the Rings ” series concluded on Friday with an action-packed finale episode — without giving away spoilers, we’re still thinking about that raft scene and that trippy sequence in Galadriel’s mind.

The fantasy series is one of Amazon Studios’ most ambitious projects to date. Not only is it reported to be the most expensive television series ever made (Amazon apparently shelled out close to $715 million for all eight episodes ), but the show’s first trailer racked up an unmatched 257 million views when it first debuted at this year’s Super Bowl, more than any Super Bowl trailer in history.

If you didn’t have a chance to binge the first season yet, all the episodes are still available to stream at your leisure. Plus, the show has already been renewed for a second season so there is tons to look forward to.

How Can I Stream 'The Rings of Power' Online?

The show is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video, meaning you’ll have to sign up for an Amazon Prime account in order to access the episodes. While a subscription costs $14.99/month, you can also sign up for a 30-day free trial to watch the entire “Lord of the Rings” show for free.

What Is ‘The Rings of Power’ About?

“The Rings of Power,” helmed by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, takes place during the Second Age of Middle-Earth, thousands of years before the “Lord of the Rings” movies, and will recount the forging of the Rings of Power and Suaron’s return to Middle-Earth. While the new series will offer backstories for familiar characters such as Galadriel and Elrond, played by Morfydd Clark and Robert Aramayo respectively, it will also introduce new faces such as Dwarven prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Numenoreans Isildur (Maxim Baldry) and Elendil (Lloyd Owen).

Fans of the franchise might be most excited about the story arc provided for Elrond, one of the most revered characters in Tolkein ’s epic saga. After Aramayo was tapped to play a younger version of the crucial character, he dove deep into Middle-Earth lore — including supplemental material such as “The Silmarillion” and “The History of Middle-Earth” — to study Elrond’s complete history.

“I had one of those moments where everything in your body feels like you’re on electricity,” Aramayo told Variety earlier this month about his casting. “I was shocked and surprised and felt really, really honored that they will consider me for him.”

How to Watch All of the ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movies Online

In addition to “The Rings of Power,” the streamer is also home to all three films in the Lord of the Rings trilogy if you want to brush up on your Middle-Earth lore before delving into the series. “The Fellowship of the Ring,” “The Two Towers” and “The Return of the King” are all available to stream on Prime Video while “The Hobbit” is available to purchase on demand.

Amazon Prime is also home to all of the “Lord of the Rings” Audiobooks, available through Audible Premium Plus for only $0.99/month for the first 3 months.

Stream "The Rings of Power" on Amazon Prime Video below:

