MIAMI, Okla. – The City of Miami warns of a scam wanting personal information in trade for the customer keeping their electric meter. “The City of Miami’s Customer Service Department has received reports of a customer receiving a call stating that they were with the City of Miami and were going to pull their electric meter unless given personal information. We want to warn City utility customers this is a scam and to not give out any personal information to callers. (The City’s Customer Service Department uses an automated call system to notify utility customers of any billing issues.)”

MIAMI, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO