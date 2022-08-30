Read full article on original website
Related
Joplin to close Lone Elm at Soccer Field Road
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin announced this week the closure of Lone Elm at Soccer Field Road beginning September 6. City officials say they will close the road so crews can replace a sanitary sewer line. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the week. The sewer...
2,000+ gold balloons released at Seneca football game
SENECA, Mo. — Tonight is known as “Gold Out Night” at the Seneca high school football game, where the Indians take on the Fighting Irish of Springfield Catholic. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month, which has become meaningful to the Seneca community. Tonight (9/2), those in attendance at the game took time to not only […]
Oklahoma Derby Beatdown destroys fans expectations
The Oklahoma Derby Beatdown returned to the Miami Fairgrounds today for some high-octane action.
Kentucky Fried Chicken aka KFC returns to Joplin, Mo.
JOPLIN, Mo. – According to sources Kentucky Fried Chicken will return to Joplin in the 2600 block of West 7th, just to the west of Murphy’s USA. Joplin had numerous KFC locations in the past, including: 20th and Main, 24th and Rangeline and E. 7th and South Florida. ACTIVE MAP, USE TWO FINGERS TO PAN, OR CLICK TO ENLARGE. There...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newstalkkzrg.com
Accident claims life of Pittsburg man
A crash in Crawford County, Kansas, Wednesday night claimed the life of a 21-year-old man from Pittsburg. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened on S. 200th Street near the Atkinson Municipal Airport when Caden Anderson’s Chevy Tahoe went off the road, hit a culvert and overturned. Anderson...
Wanted on warrants in Cherokee County, Kan.
— Sheriff David Groves share two priority ‘Fugitive Friday’ individuals wanted and their outstanding warrants. Two men are wanted on separate and unrelated charges. They are seeking the location of individuals listed on the flyers. You may remain anonymous: 📞call 620-429-3992 or text 88877 ‘tip cherokee’ with any information.
KAKE TV
Man killed in rollover crash in southeast Kansas
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KAKE) - A 21-year-old man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle left the road and overturned near Atkinson Municipal Airport in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Caden Anderson, of Pittsburg, was driving southbound on south 200th Street shortly before 9 p.m. when his Chevy Tahoe left the road and struck a culvert, causing it to overturn.
1600kush.com
Arkansas man accused of meth trafficking in Stillwater due in court
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A man from Bentonville, Ark., has been jailed on $50,000 bail on Payne County charges of trafficking methamphetamine, driving on a suspended license, obstructing an officer by giving a false name, transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage, and possessing a marijuana smoking pipe, all in Stillwater.
IN THIS ARTICLE
auroraadvertiser.net
Houn’ Dawgs lose football season-opener, 44-8
The Aurora Houn’ Dawg football team lost to Seneca 44-8 in their season opener on Friday, Aug. 26. “Even though it isn’t the outcome we wanted, I was proud of how our guys fought,” said Aurora High School Head Football Coach Brandon Pitts. You need to login...
Famous shotgun from Bonnie & Clyde gang on display
GALENA, Kans. — Many people across the Four States own a shotgun or have had one passed down to them from older generations. But there’s one shotgun that can be found in Southeast Kansas that’s likely the most famous one in America, if not the world. To the current owner, Brian Jordan, it’s known as […]
5th Wheeler fire closes I-44 in Ottawa Co. state OHP
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Bertram was on scene of the 5th wheel fire. OHP states the delay in traffic took about two hours, as of 4 p.m. stating, “Debris has been swept off the roadway. Lanes are back open.”. There were no reported injuries. Although the cause of the...
KTUL
2 dead after head-on crash in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two men are dead after a head-on crash on State Highway 20 Thursday morning, OHP says. Cameron Clark, 33, of Vinita was driving west on Highway 20 near Hominy when he crossed over into the eastbound lanes and struck a vehicle going in the opposite direction, troopers said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksal.com
Pittsburg Man Dead following Single-Vehicle Crash in SE Kansas
A Pittsburg man is dead following Wednesday night’s single-vehicle, rollover crash in southeast Kansas. Troopers say 21-year-old Caden Anderson had been headed south on South 200th Street in Pittsburg, Kansas, shortly before his Chevy Tahoe went off the road around 9 p.m. and hit a culvert, at which point it overturned at a high rate of speed.
fourstateshomepage.com
$3 movie tickets this weekend in the Four States
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re looking for a deal at the big screen — this is the weekend for you. This Saturday is National Cinema Day. The goal is to attract big crowds to movie theaters — using movie tickets that cost just $3.00. Nationwide, more...
21-year-old loses his life in Crawford County crash
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities release information on a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. The crash happened Wednesday evening shortly before 9:00 pm. It was located on 200th Street (Lonestar Road) about 2.5 miles north of K126. “Emergency personnel are working injury accident on 200th Street...
City of Miami warns of scam call involving electric meter
MIAMI, Okla. – The City of Miami warns of a scam wanting personal information in trade for the customer keeping their electric meter. “The City of Miami’s Customer Service Department has received reports of a customer receiving a call stating that they were with the City of Miami and were going to pull their electric meter unless given personal information. We want to warn City utility customers this is a scam and to not give out any personal information to callers. (The City’s Customer Service Department uses an automated call system to notify utility customers of any billing issues.)”
Motorcycle and vehicle collide on Rangeline amidst busy Joplin traffic
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 5:45 p.m. Friday evening, reports of a motorcycle and vehicle collision in the 3300 block of S Rangeline alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and Newton County Ambulance responded. On the scene Joplin Police tell us the motorcycle was traveling north on...
Part of Range Line road to close for bridge repairs next week
JOPLIN, Mo. — A lot of Joplin drivers will soon have to make their detour plans. S. Range Line bridge construction has been planned all summer and is finally starting next week. Businesses near the bridge will still be normally accessible. MODOT officials say they ask the citizens to...
columbusnews-report.com
Chase lands Missouri man in jail
After a chase that led Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a chase into Crawford County, a Webb City man is in custody. Mid-day on Saturday, August 27, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies were searching an area for wanted fugitive, 39 yearold Larry Flowers. Just after noon, a deputy spotted Flowers driving a Ford truck north of Riverton. Flowers fled when the…
5newsonline.com
Community mourns loss of 11-year-old Bentonville boy
Bentonville's Alexander "Cade" Law passed away on Monday after being sucked into a storm drain. The family remembers him as they put together a GoFundMe for him.
Comments / 0