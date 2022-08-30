Read full article on original website
News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed
Officials have determined the cause of death for News 9 anchor Neena Pacholke. The 27-year-old died by suicide on Aug. 27, according to a statement from the Wausau Police Department in Wisconsin provided to E! News. In a media release, authorities said Pacholke had made "suicidal statements" before she was found dead by officers, who did not receive an answer at the door while performing a welfare check at a residence.
Mystery respiratory illness kills two health care workers and patient at clinic, sickens six others in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
MedPage Today
Seeking COVID Variants in Sewage; MI Risk and Adenovirus COVID Vaccines
TTHealthWatch is a weekly podcast from Texas Tech. In it, Elizabeth Tracey, director of electronic media for Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, and Rick Lange, MD, president of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso, look at the top medical stories of the week. This week's topics...
MedPage Today
CDC Advisors Back New COVID Booster Shots Targeting Omicron
The CDC's vaccine advisors on Thursday recommended updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that target the latest Omicron subvariants, setting aside concerns about the lack of clinical trial data with the newly formulated vaccines. In a pair of 13-1 votes, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended...
