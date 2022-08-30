Read full article on original website
Rick Sheafer
4d ago
I got food poisoning so many times there I quit going there, they finally closed, now they're opening a new one, I won't go there though.
fox35orlando.com
'It's Bo Time!': Bojangles opens 1st of 15 upcoming locations in Central Florida
SANFORD, Fla. - Bojangles is back in Central Florida!. After the popular chicken chain closed eight of its locations in Central Florida back in 2015, the company opened its first of fifteen planned restaurants in Sanford this week. The new restaurant is located at 101 S. Oregon Ave. Last year,...
Bojangles is back: Chain returns to greater Orlando area
SANFORD, Fla. — Bojangles is back in the greater Orlando area. The chain returned to the area with a new location in Sanford that opened this week. The new location is located at 101 South Oregon Avenue. The next closest location is in Ocala. Eight locations in Central Florida...
Jungle Boys 2nd Florida Dispensary Now Open In Orlando
The Jungle Boys Orlando dispensary offers a product portfolio including 16 unique strains of Premium indoor flower
Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Earl has officially formed in the Atlantic. Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the storm is northeast of the far northeast Caribbean. No watches or warnings have been issued yet. The fifth named storm of the season will likely stay north of...
This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
click orlando
Surprise, more storms expected Saturday
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more showers and storms along the East Coast sea breeze through the afternoon today. Expect a 50% coverage of rain on Saturday and a 60% coverage of rain on Sunday. Rain chances will be up to 50% for the afternoon on Labor Day...
click orlando
Tropics: Danielle strengthens, 2 other waves swirl in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Danielle continues to rapidly intensify in the North Atlantic. As of 5 a.m. Friday, Danielle was on the brink of hurricane status, with winds of 70 mph. Hurricane-force winds are greater than 74 mph. Danielle is drifting east at 3 mph. Additional strengthening is...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando airport passport mix-up delays 7-year-old's trip back home
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of a 7-year-old boy said his trip back home to Jamaica was delayed after an airport worker switched his passport with another child. "My passport got switched," said 7-year-old Kyle Martin. He said he is happy to head back home to Jamaica, and he was supposed to fly home yesterday but had the wrong passport.
thetouristchecklist.com
26 Best & Fun Things to Do in DeLand (FL)
DeLand is a beautiful city in and the county seat of Volusia County, Florida State, United States. After the 2020 census, DeLand had a population of approximately 37,351. Also commonly referred to as The Athens of Florida, DeLand was incorporated in 1876 and has become a popular tourist destination. DeLand...
Billion-dollar, mixed-use resort in the works in Osceola County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Activity is ramping up on a billion-dollar, mixed-use resort project in northwest Osceola County near Disney. Site-clearing and pre-construction work is ongoing for the $1...
franchising.com
Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken 45-Unit Agreement in Florida
The fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40 units in the northern...
click orlando
🍜Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. [TRENDING: Crowds expected to double for next Artemis I launch attempt | ‘We don’t know what to...
What’s expected after the Artemis I launch? ‘Gridlock,’ ‘bumper-to-bumper traffic’
Fla. — People along the Space Coast have already staked out their spots for the Artemis I launch set for Saturday afternoon. Brevard County leaders said they’re expecting 400,000 people to show up to see the launch, twice as many as first expected for the first attempt.
aroundosceola.com
St. Cloud bounces back with 47-7 win; other scores from Osceola County
St. Cloud bounced back in a big way from a season-opening loss Friday by piling up over 400 yards of offense in defeating Pine Ridge, 47-7, in Deltona. T.J. Griffin and Owen Connor combined for 200 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns, and sophomore Logan King fired three touchdown passes, two to Yadiel Rivera. Jake Dabrowski and Daryl Massey added scores.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman says she was grabbed through door by deliveryman
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man hired to deliver for a company called Gopuff is in jail, accused of touching a customer. Now Orange County deputies are trying to determine if he is the same person who attempted to grab a University of Central Florida student. They are also worried there could be other victims.
ABC Action News
FAA: 1 dead, another injured after wind gust flips plane over at Orlando airport
ORLANDO — Authorities in Florida believe severe weather may have played a part in a fatal airplane crash Thursday at an Orlando airport. According to its preliminary accident and incident data, the Federal Aviation Administration said two people were onboard the Diamond DA42 Twin Star as it was taxing for departure when the plane flipped over due to a wind gust.
click orlando
‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52%
DELAND, Fla. – Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are scrambling to figure out how to keep their homes with just a month until their rent goes up beyond many of their means. There’s over 40 mobile home and RV owners in the Lakeside Village, 55+ community, right...
orangeobserver.com
West Orange, Ocoee, TFA, Windermere Prep all win
Teams from West Orange and Southwest Orange had varying degrees of success in Week Two. Our recap here!. Week Two of the 2022 prep football season is in the books, and teams from West Orange and Southwest Orange fared well. GAME OF THE WEEK. West Orange (2-0), 13. Apopka (1-1),...
click orlando
Parents react after Orange County Public Schools accused of underreporting safety incidents
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Apopka parents are standing behind Orange County Public Schools after the district came under fire for violating state laws concerning school safety, according to the Florida Department of Education. A letter sent Monday by the department is calling for an in-person meeting sometime next week...
click orlando
28-year-old Altamonte Springs man killed in Seminole County crash, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Altamonte Springs man died from his injuries in an early morning crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on U.S. Highway 17-92 and Golden Birch Lane in Seminole County when the man’s 2009 Infinity G37 struck a 2012 Ford F-350 pulling a trailer.
