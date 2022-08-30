ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

ktbb.com

Teachers can score free coffee all September at this popular chain

(NEW YORK) -- Caffeine is essential for school teachers and staff transitioning back to the classroom. Thankfully, Wawa is here to help. Starting Sept. 1, the popular convenience store chain is bringing back its "Cheers to Classrooms" deal that grants free hot coffee of any size to school faculty and staff who show their school credentials at the cash register.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ktbb.com

California under warnings for extreme heat, fire threats

(NEW YORK) -- Excessive heat and red flag warnings are in effect for much of California this weekend, as the state battles several blazes amid scorching temperatures. Record-high temperatures could be set this Labor Day weekend, from San Diego to Los Angeles and up into Sacramento. Residents in the state...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ktbb.com

Officials: Multiple students treated for dehydration after Brownsboro halftime show

BROWNSBORO – Multiple students who requested medical attention or were transported to the hospital after Friday night’s football halftime show have been released, according to Brownsboro ISD Superintendent Keri Hampton. According to our news partner KETK, Brownsboro Fire said the cause of the incident was determined to be the result of the students suffering from dehydration. After the halftime show, officials said they were alerted three students needed medical attention “for heat exposure type symptoms.” Brownsboro Fire said minutes later they received additional calls for service, and that multiple other students were requesting medical attention for similar symptoms.
BROWNSBORO, TX
ktbb.com

Upshur County district clerk suspended after petition for removal

GILMER – A temporary order signed by a judge suspended Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn on Thursday, effectively removing her from office. According to our news partner KETK, Nicole Hernandez, who won a March primary election for the position, is now acting as district clerk. Bunn has been placed on suspension pending litigation, according to officials. The decision comes after a petition was submitted by a group of attorneys to remove Bunn from office claiming she had “neglected her duties as district clerk.” After taking office on Jan. 1, 2019, Bunn tripped in the office two months later after she said her heel got caught on the carpet. Bunn said her doctors had not released her to go back to work.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Man arrested in connection to 2007 East Texas murder

WOOD COUNTY — A man was arrested on Thursday on a capital murder charge in connection to the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. Our news partner KETK reports that on Wednesday, a warrant for the arrest of Chad Earl Carr was obtained by the sheriff’s office. On Thursday, Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance traveled to the DFW area and located Carr on Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. In 2007, 19-year-old Brittany McGlone was beaten, sexually assaulted, and murdered in the light of day. Her case remained without a suspect being publicly named for more than a decade. Carr was taken to the Wood County Jail and booked on a capital murder charge. Carr is being held on a $1 million bond.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Public meeting for East Loop 281 corridor study

LONGVIEW — The City of Longview and the Longview Metropolitan Planning Organization will host a public meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to update residents on an ongoing study of the East Loop 281 Corridor from Tryon Road to Page Road/Delia Drive. The meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the East Texas Builders Association and Event Center on Alpine Road. Planners with Fort Worth-based Freese and Nichols will present their recommendations for the corridor and engage the public for additional feedback, according to a news release. Click here for further details.
LONGVIEW, TX
ktbb.com

Three indicted in Henderson County murder

ATHENS – A Henderson County grand jury has indicted three men charged with the murder of Jimmy Dean Oldfield in May. According to our news partner KETK, officials say Oldfield was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on May 15. Authorities said they received information, including a location of the missing person’s truck and body, on May 26. Investigators were able to corroborate the information they received by finding the missing person’s truck at a residence off Highway 85, just outside Seven Points. According to a May press release, the missing person’s truck was “cut into several pieces.”
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Longview police investigate fatal crash involving fire engine

LONGVIEW — Longview police are seeking leads following a fatal crash involving a Longview Fire Department fire engine. Police say around 6:35 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to Alpine Rd. near E. Ann Drive. The initial investigation revealed that the fire engine was traveling west on Alpine and failed to yield right of way turning onto E. Ann in front of a motorcycle which was traveling east on Alpine. Officials say the motorcyclist unsuccessfully laid his motorcycle on the ground to avoid collision with the fire engine. They say fire personnel on scene immediately began providing first aid to the motorcyclist, who was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The motorcyclist has been identified as James Ray Neuville, 60, of Hallsville.
LONGVIEW, TX
ktbb.com

Chase leads to recovery of stolen truck, arrest

TYLER – One person is held after a traffic stop led to a chase in Tyler Friday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler police say an officer was doing a routine traffic stop on a truck at 11:20 a.m. Dispatch ran the plates as usual when the vehicle came up as stolen, and a chase ensued. The chase went from Highway 31 West onto Patton Lane, then west onto Highway 64. DPS, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and constables came out to assist. The occupant pulled over at the airport and was arrested, police said. He was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
TYLER, TX

