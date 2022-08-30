Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
In Tyler, Texas - Texas College kicks off its Fall 2022 school semester 128 years laterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Breaking big barriers: Anya Kearns becomes the 2nd African American woman Captain at Delta Air LinesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
LWV of Tyler - Smith County, presented 3 "Making Democracy Work" awards at their Women's Equality Day celebration eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
ktbb.com
Teachers can score free coffee all September at this popular chain
(NEW YORK) -- Caffeine is essential for school teachers and staff transitioning back to the classroom. Thankfully, Wawa is here to help. Starting Sept. 1, the popular convenience store chain is bringing back its "Cheers to Classrooms" deal that grants free hot coffee of any size to school faculty and staff who show their school credentials at the cash register.
ktbb.com
California under warnings for extreme heat, fire threats
(NEW YORK) -- Excessive heat and red flag warnings are in effect for much of California this weekend, as the state battles several blazes amid scorching temperatures. Record-high temperatures could be set this Labor Day weekend, from San Diego to Los Angeles and up into Sacramento. Residents in the state...
ktbb.com
Abortion, unemployment, police shootings on Ohio young voters’ minds for midterms
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) -- The battle over a Senate seat is hot in swing state Ohio. Democratic nominee Rep. Tim Ryan is locked in a competitive race with Republican opponent J.D. Vance, who picked up $28M in airtime funding from a PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. ABC News...
ktbb.com
Officials: Multiple students treated for dehydration after Brownsboro halftime show
BROWNSBORO – Multiple students who requested medical attention or were transported to the hospital after Friday night’s football halftime show have been released, according to Brownsboro ISD Superintendent Keri Hampton. According to our news partner KETK, Brownsboro Fire said the cause of the incident was determined to be the result of the students suffering from dehydration. After the halftime show, officials said they were alerted three students needed medical attention “for heat exposure type symptoms.” Brownsboro Fire said minutes later they received additional calls for service, and that multiple other students were requesting medical attention for similar symptoms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktbb.com
Raging Route Fire injures seven firefighters, prompts evacuation orders in southern California
(LOS ANGELES) -- At least seven firefighters were injured in a raging wildfire in southern California, officials said Wednesday night. The Route Fire in Castaic has burned over 5,208 acres with 12% containment as of Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. Authorities previously reported the fire at 4,600...
ktbb.com
Upshur County district clerk suspended after petition for removal
GILMER – A temporary order signed by a judge suspended Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn on Thursday, effectively removing her from office. According to our news partner KETK, Nicole Hernandez, who won a March primary election for the position, is now acting as district clerk. Bunn has been placed on suspension pending litigation, according to officials. The decision comes after a petition was submitted by a group of attorneys to remove Bunn from office claiming she had “neglected her duties as district clerk.” After taking office on Jan. 1, 2019, Bunn tripped in the office two months later after she said her heel got caught on the carpet. Bunn said her doctors had not released her to go back to work.
ktbb.com
Man arrested in connection to 2007 East Texas murder
WOOD COUNTY — A man was arrested on Thursday on a capital murder charge in connection to the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. Our news partner KETK reports that on Wednesday, a warrant for the arrest of Chad Earl Carr was obtained by the sheriff’s office. On Thursday, Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance traveled to the DFW area and located Carr on Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. In 2007, 19-year-old Brittany McGlone was beaten, sexually assaulted, and murdered in the light of day. Her case remained without a suspect being publicly named for more than a decade. Carr was taken to the Wood County Jail and booked on a capital murder charge. Carr is being held on a $1 million bond.
ktbb.com
Public meeting for East Loop 281 corridor study
LONGVIEW — The City of Longview and the Longview Metropolitan Planning Organization will host a public meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to update residents on an ongoing study of the East Loop 281 Corridor from Tryon Road to Page Road/Delia Drive. The meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the East Texas Builders Association and Event Center on Alpine Road. Planners with Fort Worth-based Freese and Nichols will present their recommendations for the corridor and engage the public for additional feedback, according to a news release. Click here for further details.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktbb.com
Three indicted in Henderson County murder
ATHENS – A Henderson County grand jury has indicted three men charged with the murder of Jimmy Dean Oldfield in May. According to our news partner KETK, officials say Oldfield was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on May 15. Authorities said they received information, including a location of the missing person’s truck and body, on May 26. Investigators were able to corroborate the information they received by finding the missing person’s truck at a residence off Highway 85, just outside Seven Points. According to a May press release, the missing person’s truck was “cut into several pieces.”
ktbb.com
Longview police investigate fatal crash involving fire engine
LONGVIEW — Longview police are seeking leads following a fatal crash involving a Longview Fire Department fire engine. Police say around 6:35 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to Alpine Rd. near E. Ann Drive. The initial investigation revealed that the fire engine was traveling west on Alpine and failed to yield right of way turning onto E. Ann in front of a motorcycle which was traveling east on Alpine. Officials say the motorcyclist unsuccessfully laid his motorcycle on the ground to avoid collision with the fire engine. They say fire personnel on scene immediately began providing first aid to the motorcyclist, who was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The motorcyclist has been identified as James Ray Neuville, 60, of Hallsville.
ktbb.com
Chase leads to recovery of stolen truck, arrest
TYLER – One person is held after a traffic stop led to a chase in Tyler Friday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler police say an officer was doing a routine traffic stop on a truck at 11:20 a.m. Dispatch ran the plates as usual when the vehicle came up as stolen, and a chase ensued. The chase went from Highway 31 West onto Patton Lane, then west onto Highway 64. DPS, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and constables came out to assist. The occupant pulled over at the airport and was arrested, police said. He was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Comments / 0