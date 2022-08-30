GILMER – A temporary order signed by a judge suspended Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn on Thursday, effectively removing her from office. According to our news partner KETK, Nicole Hernandez, who won a March primary election for the position, is now acting as district clerk. Bunn has been placed on suspension pending litigation, according to officials. The decision comes after a petition was submitted by a group of attorneys to remove Bunn from office claiming she had “neglected her duties as district clerk.” After taking office on Jan. 1, 2019, Bunn tripped in the office two months later after she said her heel got caught on the carpet. Bunn said her doctors had not released her to go back to work.

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO