Scott Willis believes Westfield can be better. He believes he is the person to make it happen. That is why he has decided to run for Mayor in 2023. Willis is currently a member of the City Council. During his time on the council, the former marine and current businessman has seen a government that is not functioning the way he believes it should. Willis joined the Kendall and Casey Show and stated he’s running because Westfield is in need of big changes. He specifically cited development along State Road 32:

WESTFIELD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO