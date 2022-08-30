ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9-Year-Old Girl Safe, AMBER Alert Canceled

INDIANAPOLIS — An AMBER Alert about a missing 9-year-old girl has been canceled after she was found safe Thursday afternoon. Public Information Officer William Young with Indianapolis Metro Police says their investigation into the disappearance of Delila Jennings led them to a building on the near west side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Police: Search Is Over for NeeGee Fiefe, Body Found in Pond

PLAINFIELD, Ind.–A 4-year-old child who was missing in Plainfield was located Friday evening. Joseph Aldridge, assistant chief of the Plainfield Fire Dept. said her body was found in a pond not far from where she went missing. Police say her name is Fiedwenya Fiefe. She was 3 feet 5...
PLAINFIELD, IN
Indy Man Charged With Killing Dutch Soldier

INDIANAPOLIS–A murder charge has been filed against Shamar Duncan, of Indianapolis, for the shooting death of Simmie Poetsema, 26, a commando from the Netherlands, who was killed in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Duncan is also charged with two counts of attempted murder, accused of shooting two more members...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
AMBER Alert Issued for 9-Year-Old Girl Missing from Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – A statewide AMBER Alert was issued just before 11:45 a.m. Thursday for a missing girl from Indianapolis. Police believe 9-year-old Delilah Jennings is with 32-year-old Monica Burdine. She was last seen Thursday at 9:24 a.m. in Indianapolis and is believed to be in extreme danger. Jennings is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Austin, IN
Willis Talks Mayor Run, Future of Westfield

Scott Willis believes Westfield can be better. He believes he is the person to make it happen. That is why he has decided to run for Mayor in 2023. Willis is currently a member of the City Council. During his time on the council, the former marine and current businessman has seen a government that is not functioning the way he believes it should. Willis joined the Kendall and Casey Show and stated he’s running because Westfield is in need of big changes. He specifically cited development along State Road 32:
WESTFIELD, IN
Ray’s Trash Service Bought By WM

INDIANAPOLIS–The largest family-owned recycling and trash service in Indianapolis is being sold. WM, formerly Waste Management, has acquired Ray’s Trash Service. Ray’s has served 17 counties in central Indiana since being founded in 1965. It has about 600 employees and a fleet of more than 300 trucks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
What to Expect for Your Labor Day Weekend Weather

STATEWIDE–Most places in Indiana will get high temperatures in the 80s, a slight increase in humidity, with a chance for rain during the Labor Day weekend. “We’re going to have highs in the middle to upper 80s all weekend,” said Chad Swain, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE

