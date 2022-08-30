Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Mason City man charged with arson after garage, vehicle fires
(ABC 6 News) – A Mason City man was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree arson after allegedly setting two fires at a building in the 200 block of 7th Street NE. Paige Landon Peyton, 42, was arrested after Mason City police responded first to a garage fire, then a vehicle fire about an hour apart.
KIMT
Second man sentenced for Floyd County thefts
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A second and final sentence is issued over a string of Floyd County thefts. Nicholas Gaige McLeland, 30 of Clear Lake, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, and possession of marijuana-3rd offense. He’s been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.
KIMT
Lottery fraud ends in probation for North Iowa man
MASON CITY, Iowa – A second man is sentenced for lottery fraud in North Iowa. Richard Lee Pierce, 40 of Ventura, has been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery. Pierce received a deferred judgment and this conviction will be wiped from his record if he successfully completes his sentence.
nwestiowa.com
Osceola County deputy pair honored for responses
SIBLEY—A seemingly routine shift proved to be anything but for two Osceola County deputies as they went about their duties. Their actions that day earned them Life Saving Commendation awards, presented by sheriff Kevin Wollmuth on Monday, Aug. 22. The first officer, Nathan Rosenberg, noticed a car parked on...
KIMT
Man charged with attempted murder after woman shot with arrow in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa - A 31-year-old man was jailed Friday for an attempt to commit murder after a woman was shot with an arrow. Police said it happened at 10:11 p.m. in the area of 1st St. NW. and N. Washington Ave. Initially, officers were called for a male and...
Southern Minnesota News
Dog dies after owner left it in vehicle, say charges
A Fairmont man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly left his dog in his vehicle, leading to the animal’s death. Bruce Russell Grotte, 68, was charged with animal mistreatment-torture Thursday in Martin County Court. A criminal complaint says a Fairmont veterinarian called police to report that Grotte had...
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter
Woman accused of stealing from disabled
A Mason City woman has been charged with one count of dependent adult abuse, after being accused of stealing from disabled people she was hired to take care of. A criminal complaint states that between January 2019 and May 2022 24-year-old Katelyn Roberts allegedly committed dependent adult abuse by financial exploitation. Roberts is accused of stealing over $30,000 by making inappropriate purchases coupled with obtaining cash for her own personal use for a combined 10 dependent adults under her care while employed as a caretaker for the disabled at OneVision.
yourfortdodge.com
Fort Dodge Police Investigate Wednesday Night Shooting
Fort Dodge Police have released further details in regards to a shooting incident last night. According to the press release, last night at around 6:00 P.M., the Webster County Telecommunications Center received multiple calls of a shooting in the 800 Block of South 22nd St. Information provided at the time indicated that one person had been shot.
KEYC
4 injured in Clay County, IA accident
ROYAL, Iowa (KTIV) - Four people were hurt in an accident in rural Clay County, Iowa, Tuesday morning. It happened at the intersection of 400th Street and 160th Avenue near Royal shortly before 8 a.m. The driver of a passenger car was driving north on 160th Avenue. As the car...
Southern Minnesota News
Woman charged with embezzling from Albert Lea Housing Authority
A woman is charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Albert Lea Housing & Redevelopment Authority. Marcie Marie Thumann, 44, was charged in August in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis with theft from a program that receives federal funding. She worked for the agency at the time of the alleged thefts.
KELOLAND TV
Iowa man identified in fatal Deadwood crash
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the 51-year-old victim in a fatal ATV crash south of Deadwood last Friday. Chad Shaw of Garner, Iowa, was travelling east on Experimental Forest Road with two other passengers when the vehicle left the road and rolled. None of the passengers were wearing a seatbelt.
kilrradio.com
South Dakota ATV Accident Claims Life of Garner Man; Injures Spencer Resident
(Deadwood, S.D.)--A North Central Iowa man has been identified as the person who died in an ATV crash Aug. 26 south of Deadwood, South Dakota. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV.
KAAL-TV
New Documents Discovered in Huisentruit Case
(ABC 6 News) – Newfound information shows a search warrant was issued in the Jodi Huisentruit missing person investigation in 2017. According to the newfound documents, a search warrant was requested and executed on March 20, 2017 for GPS data from a 1999 Honda Civic and a 2013 GMC 1500.
kilrradio.com
Minor Injuries in Single Vehicle Accident Near Spencer
(Spencer)--Minor injuries were reported in a single vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon near Spencer. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a 2010 Dodge Avenger, driven by 20-year-old Colt Slunecka of Everly, was eastbound in the 1700 block of 360th St. Slunecka lost control on the loose gravel. entered the north ditch and rolled. Slunecka was taken to the hospital to be checked for minor injuries.
kiwaradio.com
Machine Shop Being Built In Larabee Collapses, Injuring At Least Five
Larabee, Iowa — A building under construction collapsed on Tuesday in Larabee, injuring at least five people. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the building frame, which was to be a business, was under construction when it gave way. They tell us that one construction worker was taken to a hospital by helicopter. The person’s injuries were described as “severe.” Another victim was transported to a hospital by ambulance. Three others were taken to medical care by private vehicle for injuries that were called “minor.”
kicdam.com
Five Injured In Cherokee County Building Collapse
Larrabee, IA (KICD)– Five people were hurt on Tuesday when a building under construction reportedly collapsed in Cherokee County. Sheriff Derek Scott says the building was located in Larrabee and was being worked on when the incident occurred injuring five people including one person that had to be airlifted with what are described as severe injuries.
KAAL-TV
Tips Pick Up on Disappearance of Iowa News Anchor
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) – Police say tips have picked up on the 1995 disappearance of Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit after she was featured on CBS’ “48 Hours” this month. Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that police received at...
KAAL-TV
Vandalized Huisentruit billboard still unsolved
(ABC 6 News) – Last year on New Year’s Eve, The Find Jodi billboard was vandalized in Mason City, Jodi Huisentruit, was a Mason City News Anchor who has been missing more than 25 years. ABC 6 News spoke with Scott Fuller, a member of the group called...
iheart.com
Ragweed pollen levels high, allergy season getting longer in Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- Fall allergy season is now underway in Iowa, with rising levels of pollen over the next several days. For Ragweed allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years.
Sioux City Journal
'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair
SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
